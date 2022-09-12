Read full article on original website
Spokane Public Schools set to approve rate change to bus provider Durham
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools (SPS) is expected to approve a rate change that would increase the cost of Durham's school bus service by seven percent. But, SPS says the increased costs due to inflation will be offset by the smaller number of routes.
SPS to focus weekly meeting on bus budget, potential third clinic for students and community
SPOKANE, Wash. — Wednesday night’s Spokane Public Schools (SPS) meeting will have several topics up for discussion. The most important on the list? A new clinic for Logan Elementary, and SPS bus routes and budgets. SPS will be building a new health clinic on the south side of...
Local recruiters take advantage of big crowds at Spokane County Interstate Fair
SPOKANE, Wash. — It's not just fun and games at the Spokane County Interstate Fair, as some local companies are taking full advantage of the big crowd. This is the first time that the fair has had numerous booths trying to hire people. The fair director said there are more than 10 different companies hiring, including the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
Section of North Idaho Centennial Trail to close
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A section of the North Idaho Centennial Trail just off Interstate 90 between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls is scheduled to be closed through October, as reported by our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press. A detour has been established for those using the popular...
Spokane Public School Board discusses partnership with City for health center, approves bussing contract with Durham
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public School Board met to discuss expanded in-school healthcare options and vote on paying Durham more for their school bus contract. At Wednesday's school board meeting, the board discussed a potential partnership with the City of Spokane to fund a potential third health clinic. The City has budgeted $3 million for youth health services that could help build that third clinic.
New map shows some parts of Spokane are much hotter than others
SPOKANE, Wash.– We now know which Spokane neighborhoods are most affected by heat waves. Results for the Spokane Beat the Heat project were published on Thursday. The project’s goal is to find areas impacted most by the urban heat effect and help local leadership make decisions on how to keep people in those areas safe. 19 people died in Spokane...
‘Pallet homes’ currently not being pursued by city of Spokane or Dept. of Commerce
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Wednesday, Camp Hope residents told 4 News that they are enduring claims of violence and challenging living conditions, in the hopes of being awarded a pallet home in the near future. “There’s supposed to be little tiny homes that we’re supposed to get,” said one...
‘Something needs to be done’: People push for traffic safety improvements where teens crashed near Elk
ELK, Wash. — A serious car crash in North Spokane county now has people pushing for change. Two teens from Riverside High School are still fighting for their lives after Wednesday’s crash. The community is devastated, but many aren’t shocked. They’ve been worried about the area for years.
How does this year’s smoke compare to previous summers?
SPOKANE, Wash. — It has been a smoky few days in the Inland Northwest, but how does this summer compare to previous years? The Washington Department of Ecology says that while the summer isn’t quite over, it is shaping up to be an average to below-average year of wildfire smoke. Central and Eastern Washington have experienced fewer smoky days than...
inlander.com
In a field outside Fishtrap, Salish School of Spokane kindergartners touch their history — the delicious camas root — and carry their cultural connections into the future
The 90 minutes I spend digging camas on Bureau of Land Management land with LaRae Wiley and two of her Salish School of Spokane kindergartners — Stnknalqs and Pipqs — is enough time to learn how to dig and peel and replant. It is months shorter than these kids' ancestors used to spend, when families would camp together, moving with roots and berries as they ripened. It is shorter by millennia than all the seasons camas has been gathered throughout human history, an amount of time we measure today by calling it immemorial. Always was, always has been, always will be.
Central Valley High School welcoming 49 new U.S. citizens in naturalization ceremony
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Central Valley High School will host a naturalization ceremony for 49 new United States citizens from 27 different countries on Friday. The naturalization ceremony will take place on Friday, Sept. 16 at 9 a.m. at Central Valley High School. U.S. Magistrate Judge James A. Goeke will administer the Oath of Allegiance.
2 Riverside High School students airlifted to hospital after serious crash in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Riverside School District Office has confirmed the two individuals who were airlifted to the hospital are Riverside High School students. They are in the hospital in critical condition. The school district will be offering counseling for those affected by the incident. Last Updated : Sept. 15...
City of Liberty Lake prepares for 'The Moving Wall' to be displayed at Pavillion Park
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - "The Moving Wall," a travelling Vietnam War memorial replica will be escorted into Liberty Lake on Sept. 15, beginning at 8:30 a.m, and will be in the city until Sept. 19. Ahead of the Moving Wall's arrival, volunteers placed a display from the Washington State Fallen...
Spokane County Interstate Fair monitors air quality issue
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Interstate Fair is monitoring air quality issues, but all events are continuing as planned. If you do have health issues the fair encourages you to wear a mask. The 71st annual Spokane County Interstate Fair and Rodeo will kick off Friday, Sept. 9,...
WSDOT responds to threats of legal action over clearing Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to a letter from the City of Spokane that threatened legal action if Camp Hope is not cleared by Oct. 14. WSDOT's letter did not directly address the content of the City's, instead saying "your letter merits a considered...
2 Riverside HS students injured in Elk crash
ELK, Wash. — Two Riverside High School students are fighting for their lives after being involved in a crash Wednesday. The crash happened at Elk-Chattaroy Rd and Nelson Rd. Both students were life-flighted to the hospital, while a third person suffered minor injuries. Investigators said the two students were...
Shoshone News Press
As wildfires continue to burn, air quality has quickly diminished
Several ongoing fires continue to burn in Northern Shoshone County. Both sparked by lightning in late August, little has changed on the Columbus and Bear Gulch Fires in recent days. The Columbus Fire, located on the Coeur d'Alene River Ranger District has now burned an estimated 1,000 acres. Six miles...
Coeur d'Alene School Board honors young heroes who saved two young Spokane teens from drowning
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Two Lake City High School students and a North Idaho college student were honored by the Coeur d'Alene School District for their bravery in rescuing two Spokane teens from drowning in Lake Coeur d'Alene on Aug. 9, 2022. Lucy Mendez (Freshman at NIC), Garrett Leonard...
State lawmakers hold town hall to explore ways to hold drug users accountable in Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. — A decision by the Washington State Court in 2021, known as the 'Blake Decision,' changed Washington state laws dramatically. The case involved a woman from Spokane who was arrested after officers found a small amount of meth in the pocket of her jeans. The woman claimed the pants came from a friend and had no idea that there were drugs in the pocket.
Family of 23-year-old man killed by Spokane police seeking up to $23 million in damages from city
SPOKANE, Wash. — The family of a Marshallese man who Spokane police shot and killed in January want to sue the city for as much as $23 million. Police said the man was holding a knife to an infant before police shot him, but a claim filed by the family suggests that may not be the case.
