Spokane, WA

KREM2

Local recruiters take advantage of big crowds at Spokane County Interstate Fair

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's not just fun and games at the Spokane County Interstate Fair, as some local companies are taking full advantage of the big crowd. This is the first time that the fair has had numerous booths trying to hire people. The fair director said there are more than 10 different companies hiring, including the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Section of North Idaho Centennial Trail to close

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A section of the North Idaho Centennial Trail just off Interstate 90 between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls is scheduled to be closed through October, as reported by our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press. A detour has been established for those using the popular...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Spokane Public School Board discusses partnership with City for health center, approves bussing contract with Durham

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public School Board met to discuss expanded in-school healthcare options and vote on paying Durham more for their school bus contract. At Wednesday's school board meeting, the board discussed a potential partnership with the City of Spokane to fund a potential third health clinic. The City has budgeted $3 million for youth health services that could help build that third clinic.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

How does this year’s smoke compare to previous summers?

SPOKANE, Wash. — It has been a smoky few days in the Inland Northwest, but how does this summer compare to previous years? The Washington Department of Ecology says that while the summer isn’t quite over, it is shaping up to be an average to below-average year of wildfire smoke. Central and Eastern Washington have experienced fewer smoky days than...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

In a field outside Fishtrap, Salish School of Spokane kindergartners touch their history — the delicious camas root — and carry their cultural connections into the future

The 90 minutes I spend digging camas on Bureau of Land Management land with LaRae Wiley and two of her Salish School of Spokane kindergartners — Stnknalqs and Pipqs — is enough time to learn how to dig and peel and replant. It is months shorter than these kids' ancestors used to spend, when families would camp together, moving with roots and berries as they ripened. It is shorter by millennia than all the seasons camas has been gathered throughout human history, an amount of time we measure today by calling it immemorial. Always was, always has been, always will be.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane County Interstate Fair monitors air quality issue

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Interstate Fair is monitoring air quality issues, but all events are continuing as planned. If you do have health issues the fair encourages you to wear a mask. The 71st annual Spokane County Interstate Fair and Rodeo will kick off Friday, Sept. 9,...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

WSDOT responds to threats of legal action over clearing Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to a letter from the City of Spokane that threatened legal action if Camp Hope is not cleared by Oct. 14. WSDOT's letter did not directly address the content of the City's, instead saying "your letter merits a considered...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

2 Riverside HS students injured in Elk crash

ELK, Wash. — Two Riverside High School students are fighting for their lives after being involved in a crash Wednesday. The crash happened at Elk-Chattaroy Rd and Nelson Rd. Both students were life-flighted to the hospital, while a third person suffered minor injuries. Investigators said the two students were...
ELK, WA
Shoshone News Press

As wildfires continue to burn, air quality has quickly diminished

Several ongoing fires continue to burn in Northern Shoshone County. Both sparked by lightning in late August, little has changed on the Columbus and Bear Gulch Fires in recent days. The Columbus Fire, located on the Coeur d'Alene River Ranger District has now burned an estimated 1,000 acres. Six miles...
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
KREM2

State lawmakers hold town hall to explore ways to hold drug users accountable in Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. — A decision by the Washington State Court in 2021, known as the 'Blake Decision,' changed Washington state laws dramatically. The case involved a woman from Spokane who was arrested after officers found a small amount of meth in the pocket of her jeans. The woman claimed the pants came from a friend and had no idea that there were drugs in the pocket.
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
