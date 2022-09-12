Read full article on original website
Related
Jaguars vs. Colts: 5 Pressing Questions On AFC South Opener
This week, we talk to Horeshoe Huddle's Jake Arthur to preview the Week 2 home opener.
Behind Enemy Lines: Missouri State preview with Wyatt Wheeler of News-Leader
Arkansas and Missouri State, after a couple years of anticipation, will finally meet on the football in the return of Bobby Petrino to Fayetteville. Some fans think the media has talked about it too much. Some think not enough. Thankfully, all of us get to shut up Saturday about what the day will bring. It will actually be here. Petrino’s Missouri State is a top-six team in the FCS. He has the Bears about to the heights he had the Razorbacks in the early 2010s, just only, you know, in a subdivision lower. Missouri State’s offense is accordingly dynamic, but the defense...
Game day timeline for Saturday night’s top-25 showdown
While Saturday marks the third straight home game for the Aggies to begin the 2022 College Football season, it will be the first prime time matchup – a top-25 matchup – in College Station. With a sold out crowd eager to make life difficult for Miami on Saturday night, the 12th Man will have quite the pregame tailgate opportunity prior to gates opening at 6:30PM CT. The Aggies will look to feed off of an electric atmosphere to take down the Hurricanes and put last week’s effort in the rear view mirror. No. 22 Texas A&M hosts No. 13 Miami at 8:00PM CT at Kyle Field. Check out Saturday’s game day timeline of events below: 🔜 a top-25 showdown at Kyle Field.#12thMan, here's your gameday timeline. ⌚️@SRSDistribution x #GigEm — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 15, 2022
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
83K+
Followers
80K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0