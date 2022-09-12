A Nortonville man was charged with trafficking drugs after a request to check the welfare at Hucks in Crofton Wednesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called for a check the welfare and located two people in a vehicle that would not start at the gas station. Deputies reportedly asked the driver if they could search the vehicle but he told them no then a law enforcement K9 was walked around the vehicle and alerted on a door.

CROFTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO