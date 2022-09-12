Christian Bale, John David Washington, Margot Robbie and more of the starry cast and crew of David O. Russell’s upcoming film Amsterdam — including executive producer Drake — stepped onto the green carpet in New York City to celebrate its world premiere on Sunday. Amsterdam, which is loosely based on real events of the 1930s, follows three friends — Bale, Robbie and Washington — who witness a murder and, after being framed for it, become suspects themselves. Over the course of the film, with the help of Robert De Niro’s General Gil Dillenbeck, they uncover one of the most outrageous...

MOVIES ・ 15 MINUTES AGO