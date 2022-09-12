Read full article on original website
Wicked Halloween Display at Former Jail You Have to See in Central New York
Ghosts, goblins, and spirits have emerged in Central New York from a home that once housed prisoners and is said to be haunted. Every Halloween, there's a house in Whitesboro that is all decked out for the season. It's the home of Michele Baker who's lived at 2 Park Avenue for 22 years. "I have always had a love and obsession with decorating for Halloween," Baker said. "Doing so has such special meaning because this house has so much history. In the 1800's it was a jailhouse and three people were hung there, one of which was a woman, Mary Runkle who was the first woman to be hung in Oneida County."
Be A Toys ‘R’ Us Kid Again! Iconic Store Now Open In Upstate New York
You can finally relive a piece of your childhood with your own kids again. Toys 'R' Us is finally back in Upstate New York, but it may look a little different than before. They aren't in their own store and they don't have their old spot in New Hartford. But the good news, they ARE here in Upstate New York.
New York City homeless man sleeps on sidewalk with toaster oven, crisis worst ‘since Great Depression’
New York City sidewalks are showcasing a little shop of horrors. The humanitarian crisis of homelessness festers in broad daylight today just steps from the tourist-packed heart of Manhattan. One man slept on a sidewalk in the rain with trash, food and filth littered around him on West 43rd Street...
Why Are Rich People So Obsessed With Proving US Cities Are Dystopian Hellholes?
By now, you may have seen the viral Twitter video filmed by Jacqueline Toboroff, editor-in-chief of the right-wing The Manhattan.Press blog, that features a long pan of handbag salespeople on the sidewalk in New York City. On Instagram, it's captioned hysterically to suggest something is wrong here: "Two of the most expensive zip codes in the world (#soho & #tribeca) are indistinguishable from 3rd world locales," Toboroff wrote. "This is Democrat policy at your front door."
NY's attorney general is eyeing co-living companies as residents complain over 'scam' housing
With the easing of the pandemic, rents in New York City have risen significantly over the last six months, with the average rent now above $5,000 a month. Attorney General Letitia James’ office says co-living companies like Bungalow are being “monitored” after several complaints from tenants. [ more › ]
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York City
Eric Adams wants to immediately grant working papers to nearly 10,000 southern border migrants to fill the desperate demand for workers in the city. Migrants who want to work have to apply for employment authorization with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services. But Adams did not make it clear whether they will favor city jobs or the private sector. According to NYPost.
Best Pizza in the World? One Western NY Shop Makes Italy-Based List
Here in New York, we act all high and mighty compared to other states across the country like we have the best pizza. Although we may believe that statement to be true, there is definitely one place that has better pizza than us. Italy. People in Italy know their pizza, and it's definitely different than most you find here in the United States.
Little Amal comes to NYC after walking through 12 other countries
JAMAICA, Queens — She’s been adored by communities in 12 different countries, across which she’s walked some 8,000 miles. Little Amal is a 12-foot-tall puppet depicting a Syrian refugee girl who’s walked with more than a million people from the Syria-Turkey border to the United Kingdom to raise awareness of the plight of child refugees. […]
Amazon stops selling items that obstruct license plates to NY buyers
MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber and MTA Bridges and Tunnels President Daniel DeCrescenzo join partner law enforcement agencies at the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge on Friday, May 20th, 2022 to announce increased enforcement against obscured and fraudulent license plates. Before such an item can be added to a customer’s online shopping cart, there is an automatic notice alerting buyers that it cannot be shipped to New York locations. [ more › ]
These 7 Illegal Alcohol Products Are Banned In New York State
New York State has pretty strict liquor laws, which are regulated by the State Liquor Authority. Not only are licenses, liquor stores, and restaurants/venues regulated in the state; certain types of alcohol are banned. 1. Powdered Alcohol. Credit: Thunderf00t via Youtube. According to Wikipedia,. Alcohol powder or powdered alcohol or...
New York’s plan to put pot dealers with convictions first in line hits snags
New York State is the first state in the nation to put people with past marijuana-related criminal convictions first in line for legal retail licenses — but those applicants say they’re finding the application, due by Sept. 26, dauntingly complex. Hector Bonilla is one of more than 450...
To confront rising sea levels, an NYC artist invites you to stand in the East River for 12 hours
Performance artist Sarah Cameron Sunde (wearing red) and residents and supporters stand in the East River at Hallet’s Cove in Astoria. On Wednesday, Sunde completed a performance piece for which she stands in a body of water for a full tidal cycle, allowing the water to cover her completely. The performance is both a reaction to Hurricane Sandy’s devastation, and a surrender to the human vulnerability to rising oceans in decades to come. Artist Sarah Cameron Sunde concludes her nine-year project to stand in water on six continents and allow the high tides to slowly engulf her. [ more › ]
12 Top Places to See Colorful Fall Foliage in New York
It's the most colorful time of the year. Some of the best fall foliage in the country can be found in Upstate New York. The changes begin in the Adirondack and Catskill mountains in September and end on Long Island and in New York City in November. It takes about two weeks for the colors to complete their cycles in any area, with peak brilliance lasting three to four days in one spot. So where's the best place to see the picturesque fall foliage?
Poliovirus is spreading in New York. Here’s what you need to know
A particular kind of poliovirus is spreading in the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that the country now joins a list of around 30 other countries where circulation of the virus has been identified. Those countries include the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Yemen and around two dozen in Africa.
Food Stamps: 5 Discounts New York EBT Cardholders Can Use To Save Money
The Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program provides benefits to help families stretch their food budgets by offering prepaid electronic debit cards (electronic benefits transfer, or EBT) that can...
Partying while NYC burns! NYC Mayor Adams schmoozes with Serena Williams and Anna Wintour at NYFW hours after complaining city is 'at breaking point' after Texas bussed in 11,000 illegal immigrants
New York City Mayor Eric Adams was pictured partying at New York Fashion Week just hours after complaining the city was reaching a 'breaking point' after Texas bused nearly 11,000 migrants to the 'sanctuary city.'. Despite voicing his frustration over Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's busing policy, which has left the...
10 Remaining Wooden Houses in Manhattan
In a city built of glass, brick, and stone, wooden houses are hard to spot in Manhattan. That said, some wooden houses have survived since their creation in the 18th and 19th centuries — when the city was mainly farmland. After the city became industrialized, these wooden houses were deemed hazardous, and new wooden-based construction was outlawed in Manhattan with the “fire limit” law of 1866. Thus, the few wooden structures that remain in New York City are extremely rare. Here are the 10 remaining wooden buildings that you can still spot in Manhattan:
Two Regions In New York State Have Super High COVID-19 Rates
Summer was so amazing, I think we forgot about COVID-19 in New York State. But, it's still hanging around. As a matter of fact, two New York State regions have really high rates. I don't know about you, but I had a really good summer! For the first time in...
Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery
Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
Adams hopes to put thousands of asylum seekers to work in NYC: 'Think about this for a moment'
Mayor Eric Adams is ready to put the thousands of asylum seekers to work after they were bused to New York City by the thousands from Texas this summer, saying it’s “imperative” they be employed.
