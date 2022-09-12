ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wicked Halloween Display at Former Jail You Have to See in Central New York

Ghosts, goblins, and spirits have emerged in Central New York from a home that once housed prisoners and is said to be haunted. Every Halloween, there's a house in Whitesboro that is all decked out for the season. It's the home of Michele Baker who's lived at 2 Park Avenue for 22 years. "I have always had a love and obsession with decorating for Halloween," Baker said. "Doing so has such special meaning because this house has so much history. In the 1800's it was a jailhouse and three people were hung there, one of which was a woman, Mary Runkle who was the first woman to be hung in Oneida County."
WHITESBORO, NY
Vice

Why Are Rich People So Obsessed With Proving US Cities Are Dystopian Hellholes?

By now, you may have seen the viral Twitter video filmed by Jacqueline Toboroff, editor-in-chief of the right-wing The Manhattan.Press blog, that features a long pan of handbag salespeople on the sidewalk in New York City. On Instagram, it's captioned hysterically to suggest something is wrong here: "Two of the most expensive zip codes in the world (#soho & #tribeca) are indistinguishable from 3rd world locales," Toboroff wrote. "This is Democrat policy at your front door."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Abdul Ghani

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York City

Eric Adams wants to immediately grant working papers to nearly 10,000 southern border migrants to fill the desperate demand for workers in the city. Migrants who want to work have to apply for employment authorization with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services. But Adams did not make it clear whether they will favor city jobs or the private sector. According to NYPost.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Little Amal comes to NYC after walking through 12 other countries

JAMAICA, Queens — She’s been adored by communities in 12 different countries, across which she’s walked some 8,000 miles. Little Amal is a 12-foot-tall puppet depicting a Syrian refugee girl who’s walked with more than a million people from the Syria-Turkey border to the United Kingdom to raise awareness of the plight of child refugees. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Amazon stops selling items that obstruct license plates to NY buyers

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber and MTA Bridges and Tunnels President Daniel DeCrescenzo join partner law enforcement agencies at the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge on Friday, May 20th, 2022 to announce increased enforcement against obscured and fraudulent license plates. Before such an item can be added to a customer’s online shopping cart, there is an automatic notice alerting buyers that it cannot be shipped to New York locations. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

These 7 Illegal Alcohol Products Are Banned In New York State

New York State has pretty strict liquor laws, which are regulated by the State Liquor Authority. Not only are licenses, liquor stores, and restaurants/venues regulated in the state; certain types of alcohol are banned. 1. Powdered Alcohol. Credit: Thunderf00t via Youtube. According to Wikipedia,. Alcohol powder or powdered alcohol or...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

To confront rising sea levels, an NYC artist invites you to stand in the East River for 12 hours

Performance artist Sarah Cameron Sunde (wearing red) and residents and supporters stand in the East River at Hallet’s Cove in Astoria. On Wednesday, Sunde completed a performance piece for which she stands in a body of water for a full tidal cycle, allowing the water to cover her completely. The performance is both a reaction to Hurricane Sandy’s devastation, and a surrender to the human vulnerability to rising oceans in decades to come. Artist Sarah Cameron Sunde concludes her nine-year project to stand in water on six continents and allow the high tides to slowly engulf her. [ more › ]
QUEENS, NY
Lite 98.7

12 Top Places to See Colorful Fall Foliage in New York

It's the most colorful time of the year. Some of the best fall foliage in the country can be found in Upstate New York. The changes begin in the Adirondack and Catskill mountains in September and end on Long Island and in New York City in November. It takes about two weeks for the colors to complete their cycles in any area, with peak brilliance lasting three to four days in one spot. So where's the best place to see the picturesque fall foliage?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Science News

Poliovirus is spreading in New York. Here’s what you need to know

A particular kind of poliovirus is spreading in the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that the country now joins a list of around 30 other countries where circulation of the virus has been identified. Those countries include the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Yemen and around two dozen in Africa.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Partying while NYC burns! NYC Mayor Adams schmoozes with Serena Williams and Anna Wintour at NYFW hours after complaining city is 'at breaking point' after Texas bussed in 11,000 illegal immigrants

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was pictured partying at New York Fashion Week just hours after complaining the city was reaching a 'breaking point' after Texas bused nearly 11,000 migrants to the 'sanctuary city.'. Despite voicing his frustration over Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's busing policy, which has left the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

10 Remaining Wooden Houses in Manhattan

In a city built of glass, brick, and stone, wooden houses are hard to spot in Manhattan. That said, some wooden houses have survived since their creation in the 18th and 19th centuries — when the city was mainly farmland. After the city became industrialized, these wooden houses were deemed hazardous, and new wooden-based construction was outlawed in Manhattan with the “fire limit” law of 1866. Thus, the few wooden structures that remain in New York City are extremely rare. Here are the 10 remaining wooden buildings that you can still spot in Manhattan:
MANHATTAN, NY
96.9 WOUR

Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery

Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
TUPPER LAKE, NY
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

ABOUT

LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

