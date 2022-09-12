Read full article on original website
Teen Seriously Injured in Car vs. Pedestrian Accident
A 16-year old Vincennes male has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Vincennes. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department says the accident happened around 4:45pm on US41 South, just 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass. Police say the teen was crossing the southbound lane...
Rockville man rolls mustang, taken to hospital
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Rockville man was taken to a hospital in Clinton after a rollover crash in Parke County Tuesday. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred at approximately 3:04 p.m. on US 41 north of Lyford near the intersection with County Road 610 S. The Sheriff said that […]
Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colorado, traveling west on I-70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Indiana. The license plate number is ZIG433.
Crews called to massive structure fire on Evansville's West side
Multiple crews responded to a massive structure fire in the area of Woodland Knoll Lane and Sandalwood Court on Thursday. The call came in around 8:30 p.m. for a garage fire that's attached to the house. We're told this was a second alarm fire. Our crew on scene reports the...
Effingham Radio
Mattoon Fire Department Responds To House Fire
On Wednesday September 14th, the Mattoon Fire Department was dispatched to 805 Moultrie Avenue at 7:51am for a possible structure fire. Crews arrived on scene at 7:53am and found a working fire inside a single-family residence. Crews deployed a 1 3/4″ handline to the rear door of the residence and began an interior attack and search for any occupants. Crews were notified that there should be a dog inside, and it appeared the occupant would not be home, because there was no car in the driveway. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and conducted a search of the interior. No occupants or pets were located inside the residence. The fire was declared under control at 8am. Crews then conducted overhaul to ensure that the fire had not spread to the attic. The fire damage was contained to the room of origin, however, there was heat and smoke damage throughout the entire structure. Crews then began investigating the cause of the fire. The investigation into the cause is continuing with assistance from the Office of the State Fire Marshall as well as the Mattoon Police Department.
Fork in the Road: Ambro's OMG Bar and Grill
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ambrosini's was once a staple in Terre Haute. It could be found at the corner of 14th and Wabash. Over the years, this piece of real estate has gone through some changes. In fact, it's now the home to a brand new bar and grill.
Employee of Intermountain Electronics in Centralia killed in freak accident
An employee of Intermountain Electronics on Swan Avenue in the Centralia Industrial Park was killed Tuesday afternoon in a freak accident at the plant. Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon has identified the victim as 44-year-old Trina Dennison of Irvington. Cannon says among other things the company constructs large enclosures containing...
Mount Vernon man arrested for child neglect that led to daughter’s death
POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — On Thursday September 8, at approximately 7:49 a.m., Posey County 911 Dispatch received a call requesting an ambulance for an unresponsive 10-month-old. The call came from a residence in the 400 block of East 5th Street in Mount Vernon. When Posey County EMS arrived, they located the 10-month-old female and transported her to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. She died later that day from her injuries.
Coroner identifies person killed in Vermilion County crash
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a crash Monday morning in Vermilion County. According to the Vermilion County Coroner, Madison R. Baker, 21 of Georgetown was pronounced dead as the result of a two-vehicle crash on State Route 1 at 980 North Rd., in Westville. Troopers...
Silver Alert canceled for missing 19-year-old from central Indiana
CARMEL, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a 19-year-old woman who was missing from central Indiana. The Carmel Police Department was investigating the disappearance of Chloe Bass, who was last seen Sunday, Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. At the time the alert was issued, Indiana...
White County Deputy Assist’s In Arrest Of Truck Thief
According to the White County Sheriff’s Department, early Monday evening Deputy Matt Wicker was told that an Edwards County Deputy had a stolen truck stopped and requested for a White County Deputy to respond, because the truck was in White County. Wicker arrived at Highway One at I-64 in Grayville and saw an Albion Police Officer and an Edwards County Deputy behind a large white box truck speaking to a man. Deputy Cowling of Edwards County said he saw the truck traveling southbound on Route 130 and followed it. He then ran the license plate, which came back as stolen. Cowling said he then pulled the box truck over and spoke to the driver, who was later identified as 31 year old Jessie Catchings of Illinois. Deputy Wicker then asked the driver his name, but he refused to tell him, although the man did say the truck was his. Catchings was arrested for possession of stolen property and was told he was going to be charged with Obstructing Justice of he didn’t say what his name was. Wicker walked back over to the truck, a 2018 Freightliner Box truck that belonged to ATOM Logistics out of DuPage County Illinois and ran the license through dispatch, who confirmed the truck was stolen. Jessie Catchings was charged with Possession of Stolen Property and Obstructing Justice. No further information is available at this time.
3 people sent to the hospital after crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Greene County on Sunday. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on State Road 59 at County Road 200 South. The Sheriff’s Office said a driver of one vehicle was traveling southbound when they lost control of […]
21 year old Vermilion county resident dies in car crash
The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the victim in Monday’s late morning crash, at State Route 1 and 980 North Road in Westville, which closed Route 1 for much of the day. The victim has been identified as Madison R. Baker, 21 of Georgetown.
Wabash County Sheriff's Office welcomes new K9
In Wabash County, Illinois, the sheriff's office is welcoming a new four-legged member to its team. The Wabash County Sheriff's Office introduced the public to its newest K9 deputy Kiki on Thursday. The sheriff's office says that Kiki is 1.5-years-old, and that she she the long trip to Wabash County...
Young man died after crash
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 20-year-old man from Beecher City died after a crash in Fayette County, police confirmed. It happened on IL-128 southbound at around 1 a.m. on September 10. According to police, the vehicle struck a field entrance after a blowout of its rear tire. The driver was sent to an area hospital […]
Emergency bridge closure in Daviess County
A bridge closure is likely to impact drivers for the foreseeable future. The bridge is on KY 764 in Daviess County. The closure is located at mile point 8.7. The work zone is between KY 144 and Williams Road. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the closure is due to...
State Police: Route 1 reopen after deadly crash
Update at 5:11 p.m. on 9/12/2022 The Vermilion County Coroner has identified the victim of Monday’s crash on Route 1. Coroner Jane McFadden said the victim’s name is Madison R. Baker. She was 21 years old and lived in Georgetown. The Illinois State Police and McFadden’s office are continuing to investigate the crash and her […]
Man charged with murder of girlfriend in Lafayette Walmart shooting
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Money issues. A domestic argument. A loaded revolver. Recently released court documents and surveillance footage are revealing more information about what led up to a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Lafayette, Indiana earlier this month. 28-year-old Anthony J. Perez now faces 9 felony charges for his alleged […]
Daviess County Arrest Report
James Garrett, 30, of Washington, was arrested on counts of strangulation and domestic battery in the presence of a minor. No bond was set. Jamie Patton, 35, of Washington was arrested on a count of Domestic Battery in the presence of a Minor. No bond was set. Total Jail Population:...
Terre Haute man arrested following rape investigation
One man was arrested Monday after being accused of rape and sexual battery.
