WLOS.com

Consumer Reports: Here are some ways to cut your water use in half

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — From coast to coast, water restrictions are in place as drought conditions worsen, affecting tens of millions of people. That means cutting back on everything from watering the lawn to washing the car. And as Consumer Reports explains, there are lots of other ways to conserve water so that our faucets don't run dry.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Sylva social district a hit during 6-month trial period, town leaders say

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — A mountain town says its new social district is a hit. The Town of Sylva has given it a trial run over the past six months, and the feedback has been so positive that town leaders voted last week to continue the ordinance for the district established in February that allows people to drink outside places that serve alcohol within the social district.
SYLVA, NC
WLOS.com

'Pickleball is homeless in this town:' Players fight for their own courts

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Emails have been flooding into Asheville City Council members' inboxes, wanting to know, what is going to happen to the tennis courts at Murphy-Oakley Park. Asheville Parks & Recreation officials have submitted plans to convert all three tennis courts at the park into eight fully-dedicated...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Asheville, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Henderson County Commissioner is asked to resign following posts he shared on Facebook. Daniel Andreotta shared a post on Saturday that reads: "Two ways to make a slave: Work him without pay, or pay him without work." The post has since been deleted. Those who are calling for the Andreotta's resignation plan to speak at the next commissioner's meeting on September 21.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Henderson County commissioner responds to alleged sexist, racist posts

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Henderson County woman is calling for the resignation of one elected official following posts he shared on social media. Multiple viewers reached out to the WLOS newsroom citing concerns over Henderson County Commissioner Daniel Andreotta’s Facebook page. “We cannot have leaders who...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Fox News publishes article on Asheville's increase in violent crime

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — New data from the Asheville Police Department (APD) shows the city's violent crimes are up 34% this year compared to 2021. The city’s crime trend is making national headlines with a Fox News report, citing Asheville's liberal leadership as partly to blame. The article...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Lowe's employees transform farm space in low-income community thanks to company grant

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Lowe's employees spent Wednesday morning helping to transform a farm space in Asheville. The company recently selected Southside Community Farm as one of its hometown community projects. This is the first year of a five-year, $100 million commitment to the communities Lowe’s serves across the country, through the Lowe's Hometowns initiative.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Dogwood Health Trust awards Asheville $1.6M for affordable housing work

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville was awarded $1.6 million by Dogwood Health Trust to support two affordable housing projects. The money will go to Habitat for Humanity's affordable housing work and ABCCM's Transformation Village. ABCCM provides about 100 transitional housing beds for homeless women, children and...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

ESTU nationally ranked for least amount of student debt

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — East Tennessee State University is now nationally ranked when it comes to the universities graduating students with the least amount of debt. This is according to a recent report from U.S. News & World Report. ETSU is ranked in the top 100 in the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WLOS.com

Hendersonville Connections Center closer to becoming a reality after planning board OK

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A project aimed at being a one-stop center for Hendersonville's most vulnerable is one step closer to becoming a reality. On Monday, Sept. 12, the Hendersonville Planning Board recommended approval of a rezoning request that would allow for a day center to be created on a property owned by Grace Blue Ridge Church on Florence Street.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Here's how to comment on NCDOT's draft 10-year transportation plan

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — The N.C. Department of Transportation is seeking input on a draft 10-year transportation plan for 2024-2033, called the State Transportation Improvement Program, or STIP. Over the next several weeks, each of the department’s 14 highway divisions will host week-long open houses during normal business hours....
SYLVA, NC
WLOS.com

Local heroes honored during Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce event

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local heroes were honored by the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday. It was part of the chamber's Family Get-Down by the River at the Salvage Station. During the event, 25 local fire, law enforcement, and emergency services personnel were honored for their approach to...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Consumer Reports: What you need to know about heavy metals in baby food

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Homemade vs. store-bought baby food: Which is safer? The answer might surprise you. Consumer Reports digs deep into a new report to help parents feed their kids the healthiest and safest foods possible. According to the report from Healthy Babies Bright Futures, homemade baby food...
ASHEVILLE, NC

