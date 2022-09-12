Read full article on original website
USDA leadership visits with Georgia Pecan Growers Association
USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) State Executive Director (SED), Arthur Tripp, recently visited with members of the Georgia Pecan Growers Association at their Fall Field Day in Tifton to discuss programs FSA offers pecan growers in the event of a natural disaster, including the Tree Assistance Program (TAP) and the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP).
Tifton PD now a part of the 20% of police agencies in state that are certified
The City of Tifton's Police Department is now a part of the 20% of police departments in the state that are certified. The department met all 141 standards set forth by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police. Lt. Lee Dunston, the Professional Standards Officer at the Tifton Police Department...
3 arrested following lengthy gambling investigation in Clinch County
As many as fifty law enforcement officers descended into Clinch County last Thursday to execute search warrants following a lengthy investigation. After receiving numerous tips from disgruntled gamblers who felt they were cheated out of their winnings and concerned citizens as well, investigators with the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into an illegal gambling operation in Clinch County and subsequently contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Commercial Gambling Unit for assistance. The GBI Gambling Unit, Clinch County Sheriff’s Investigators, and the Homerville Police Investigator have worked diligently to obtain intelligence and identify offenders engaging in the illegal conduct to bring the first part of this operation to fruition.
Thomas County deputies investigating after Polaris Ranger reported stolen at Barwick home
The Thomas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Polaris Ranger was reported stolen. Deputies say that a 2021 Polaris Ranger was stolen from the front yard in the 4500 block of Coffee Road, in Barwick, on September 13, 2022. The owners tell deputies that this Ranger has after-market roof,...
Traffic detoured after rollover accident in downtown Sylvester
Traffic is being detoured after an accident in Sylvester Thursday morning. Sylvester firefighters and police officers have responded to a rollover accident near Miles Street and South Isabella Street. Motorists are asked to avoid the area until the scene is clear. Officials say that there is a detour in place...
Police need help to identify man caught on camera breaking into vehicles in Valdosta
The Valdosta Police Department needs help from the public to identify a person caught on surveillance video breaking into vehicles at a home. Police say that there were other vehicles broken into in the area this same night, and it is believed that he is a suspect in those break-ins as well.
