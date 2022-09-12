ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

USDA leadership visits with Georgia Pecan Growers Association

USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) State Executive Director (SED), Arthur Tripp, recently visited with members of the Georgia Pecan Growers Association at their Fall Field Day in Tifton to discuss programs FSA offers pecan growers in the event of a natural disaster, including the Tree Assistance Program (TAP) and the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP).
TIFTON, GA
3 arrested following lengthy gambling investigation in Clinch County

As many as fifty law enforcement officers descended into Clinch County last Thursday to execute search warrants following a lengthy investigation. After receiving numerous tips from disgruntled gamblers who felt they were cheated out of their winnings and concerned citizens as well, investigators with the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into an illegal gambling operation in Clinch County and subsequently contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Commercial Gambling Unit for assistance. The GBI Gambling Unit, Clinch County Sheriff’s Investigators, and the Homerville Police Investigator have worked diligently to obtain intelligence and identify offenders engaging in the illegal conduct to bring the first part of this operation to fruition.
CLINCH COUNTY, GA
Traffic detoured after rollover accident in downtown Sylvester

Traffic is being detoured after an accident in Sylvester Thursday morning. Sylvester firefighters and police officers have responded to a rollover accident near Miles Street and South Isabella Street. Motorists are asked to avoid the area until the scene is clear. Officials say that there is a detour in place...
SYLVESTER, GA

