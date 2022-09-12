ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

wkzo.com

Fall Festival on it’s way to Portage, Sunday, September 18

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Portage Parks & Recreation is inviting the public out for it’s Fall Festival on Sunday, September 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Celery Flats Historical Area, 7335 Garden Lane. Festival organizers say the buildings at the Celery Flats Historical Area...
PORTAGE, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Fox17

Westbound lanes now open on I-94 in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 was closed in Kalamazoo County. All lanes are now open. Dispatchers said around 5:00 pm that the two westbound lanes on the right side of the freeway were closed near mile marker 74.5. Michigan Department of Transportation reported that the freeway was...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Paige
wkzo.com

CDC puts Calhoun County at high COVID-19 community level

UNDATED (WTVB) – The Centers for Disease Control says Calhoun County is one of 14 Michigan counties that are at a high COVID-19 Community Level for this week. That’s an increase from eight counties last week. The other counties are a high level are Clare, Clinton, Dickinson, Eaton,...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

COVID-19 booster shot to be available in West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster dose is expected to be available in West Michigan counties starting Thursday. In Kalamazoo, it's expected to be administered Thursday and Friday by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department, according to county officials.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
#Summer Camp#American#The City Commission#The City Parks Department#K Resa
WLNS

Iconic Charlotte festival sign stolen

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – A sign that has been around for decades in Charlotte was stolen during the city’s annual Frontier Days event, and now organizers need help from the public to find out where it is. The banner has been displayed at Frontier Days for the past few decades. Community organizers are pretty heartbroken […]
CHARLOTTE, MI
103.3 WKFR

The Old Oshtemo Cracker Barrel is Now an Event Center

Did you know that the Oshtemo Cracker Barrel that closed in 2018 is now home to an event center?. Cracker Barrel was hit hard after the tragic events in February of 2016 that left multiple people dead by a deranged Uber driver with a gun. By November 2018, the restaurant had closed its doors permanently.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kent County nurse charged with second-degree vulnerable adult abuse

LANSING, Mich. — A Kent County nurse was charged Wednesday for allegedly causing serious physical and mental harm to a vulnerable adult. Beverly Bratcher, 56, from Newaygo was charged with second-degree vulnerable adult abuse by the Michigan Department of Attorney General’s Office. The Attorney General’s Office alleged Bratcher...
KENT COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

Songs That Are About Or Mention Kalamazoo

Music is a universal language, whether you can understand the words that are being sung/rapped is a different story. The foundation of music is simply just the melody of instrument sounds coming together to form a beat. No matter where you come from in the world, you know the sound of a piano, violin, guitar, drum, and other instruments. Then words are sung/wrapped over the beat in a variety of different tones, speeds, and lengths to create what we know today as songs.
KALAMAZOO, MI

