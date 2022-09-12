Read full article on original website
Fall Festival on it’s way to Portage, Sunday, September 18
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Portage Parks & Recreation is inviting the public out for it’s Fall Festival on Sunday, September 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Celery Flats Historical Area, 7335 Garden Lane. Festival organizers say the buildings at the Celery Flats Historical Area...
Open For Business! New Plainwell Pub “Mayor’s Joint” Honors Late City Mayor
Plainwell, Michigan residents have been wondering the fate of the space that housed local pub Rhino's after owner Phil Anglin announced the bar's sudden closure in early 2022. In January of this year the Rhino's Facebook page shared the disappointing news with Phil saying,. All good things must come to...
Portage apartment complex proposal loses key vote, but city council has final say
PORTAGE, Mich. — A potential apartment complex is on life support after the Portage Planning Commission dealt it a major blow Thursday. Commissioners rejected a proposal asking to rezone a 10-acre plot of land on Fox Valley Avenue to allow a multi-family housing development by a 6-2 vote. The...
Kalamazoo students from Derek Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation make a difference in NOLA
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Some local high students involved with Derek Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation spent some time in the Big Easy this summer helping renovate a park and recreation center. The students, who belong to Jeter’s Leaders, helped revitalize the Joe W. Brown Park and Recreation...
Unemployed adults offered tuition-free cybersecurity training for in-demand jobs
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A nonprofit is launching a new training program that provides Kent County adults with a tuition-free pathway to a career in cybersecurity, a high-paying field where demand is growing. The West Michigan Center for Arts + Technology (WMCAT) in Grand Rapids new cybersecurity training pathway...
'Frustrating' Lake Eastbrook construction project nears completion
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Since March, drivers have been navigating around construction on Lake Eastbrook Boulevard in Grand Rapids. An end is now in sight. The City of Grand Rapids says the road is scheduled to reopen to traffic on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Crews have been working on a...
OPINION: The New Mini-Carts At Kalamazoo’s Gull Road Meijer Suck
Everyone has "THEIR" Meijer. When I first came to Michigan, it was the Gull Road Meijer in Kalamazoo, but it was under construction for renovations, and I was moving soon anyway. Eventually, the West Main Meijer became "My Meijer." But, it was brought to my attention, that the Gull Road...
Westbound lanes now open on I-94 in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 was closed in Kalamazoo County. All lanes are now open. Dispatchers said around 5:00 pm that the two westbound lanes on the right side of the freeway were closed near mile marker 74.5. Michigan Department of Transportation reported that the freeway was...
CDC puts Calhoun County at high COVID-19 community level
UNDATED (WTVB) – The Centers for Disease Control says Calhoun County is one of 14 Michigan counties that are at a high COVID-19 Community Level for this week. That’s an increase from eight counties last week. The other counties are a high level are Clare, Clinton, Dickinson, Eaton,...
COVID-19 booster shot to be available in West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster dose is expected to be available in West Michigan counties starting Thursday. In Kalamazoo, it's expected to be administered Thursday and Friday by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department, according to county officials.
New data shows hazy outlook for local marijuana shops
Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency showed that prices are dropping 40 to 50-percent, and supply is outgrowing consumption.
Students sent home early after fire in Southwest Michigan school bathroom
MENDON, MI – Students were sent home early Wednesday after a bathroom fire at Mendon Middle and High School. A fire was started in a boys’ bathroom around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 14, Superintendent Leasa Griffith said. The students had to evacuate because of the smoke, she said.
Contractor caused gas leak before fire in Kalamazoo, Consumers Energy says
KALAMAZOO, MI – A contractor doing work for Consumers Energy damaged an underground natural gas pipeline before a fire started last week. A fire started around 5:50 p.m. on Sept. 8, near the intersection of Lake and Mills streets. It was extinguished around 8:10 p.m., the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said previously.
Water Main Break Leads to Boil Water Advisory for Some Holland BPW Customers
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 15, 2022) – Three water customers of the Holland Board of Public Works will need to go through the inconvenience of boiling their water for a little while. That was because a water main broke on Thursday morning in the area of East 32nd Street...
BUSINESS BEAT: Bronson City Council approve liquor license for new restaurant, Smitty’s license transferred
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson City Council took action on a pair of liquor licenses Monday night. They approve a Liquor License for the new Azteca Mexican Restaurant at 575 East Chicago. City Manager Brandon Mersman said the restaurant opened last week in the old La Pachanga building.
Iconic Charlotte festival sign stolen
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – A sign that has been around for decades in Charlotte was stolen during the city’s annual Frontier Days event, and now organizers need help from the public to find out where it is. The banner has been displayed at Frontier Days for the past few decades. Community organizers are pretty heartbroken […]
The Old Oshtemo Cracker Barrel is Now an Event Center
Did you know that the Oshtemo Cracker Barrel that closed in 2018 is now home to an event center?. Cracker Barrel was hit hard after the tragic events in February of 2016 that left multiple people dead by a deranged Uber driver with a gun. By November 2018, the restaurant had closed its doors permanently.
Kent County nurse charged with second-degree vulnerable adult abuse
LANSING, Mich. — A Kent County nurse was charged Wednesday for allegedly causing serious physical and mental harm to a vulnerable adult. Beverly Bratcher, 56, from Newaygo was charged with second-degree vulnerable adult abuse by the Michigan Department of Attorney General’s Office. The Attorney General’s Office alleged Bratcher...
Songs That Are About Or Mention Kalamazoo
Music is a universal language, whether you can understand the words that are being sung/rapped is a different story. The foundation of music is simply just the melody of instrument sounds coming together to form a beat. No matter where you come from in the world, you know the sound of a piano, violin, guitar, drum, and other instruments. Then words are sung/wrapped over the beat in a variety of different tones, speeds, and lengths to create what we know today as songs.
