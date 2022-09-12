ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman stabs, robs man in French Quarter after he checks on her

WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0URe6Q_0hs2cQ1l00

Cops are looking for a woman they say attacked and robbed a man who was concerned about her well being.

The 39-year-old victim was apparently worried about the suspect.

"Victim found what he believed to be unresponsive female," an initial police report explains.

When he went to check on her near the corner of Toulouse and Dauphine, she attacked him.

" Suspect became aggressive, produced knife, chased and stabbed victim while demanding victim’s property. Victim complied. Suspect fled."

Police did not say how badly the victim was injured, nor what the woman took from him.

It happened Monday morning just before 6:00am in the 900 block of Toulouse Street in the French Quarter.

Comments / 4

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stabs#French Quarter#Police#Violent Crime
Daily Mail

Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences

One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Not in their best interest! Carjackers return vehicle with a tank full of gas and a note asking for forgiveness because they noticed there was a stroller for a special needs child

A pair of carjackers in Brazil apparently had a change of heart after they stole a mother's car at gunpoint and returned it along with an apology note in which they claimed they had not noticed her special needs son's stroller was inside. Surveillance footage shows Rosyneide Almeida was about...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Victim who had both of his legs amputated after a former judge accidentally rammed into him with his Porsche blasts the 'terribly lenient' $900 fine given to the driver

A retired judge has been fined $900 after accidentally slamming into a delivery driver - with the collision so bad, the victim had to have both of his legs amputated. Wayne Chivell, 71, had stopped his Porsche at a red light on a highway in Plympton, Adelaide in December to tell OzHarvest driver Brenton Rowe, 66, that his rear door was open.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Moment passengers brutally beat father-of four NYC taxi driver to death after they first tried to rob him is released by police as they hunt down four further suspects and cab union offers $15,000 reward

This is the horrifying moment five thugs brutally beat a New York City taxi driver to death after they tried to rob him. Video shows five youths surrounding father-of-four Kutin Gyimah, 52, before they began punching and kicking him, with one male suspect delivering a fatal blow to his head that sent him to the ground.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS LA

Homeless woman arrested after she was found showering in Torrance home

A homeless woman was arrested after she found taking a shower in the bathroom of a Torrance home Thursday.A resident in the 22000 block of Ladeene Avenue called police to report an intruder, according to Torrance police. The intruder was a woman, and the resident said she was taking a shower in their bathroom.The woman may have gotten into the home through an unlocked door, the resident told police.When officers arrived, Torrance police say they immediately recognized her as a transient who has been in trouble with the law before. She was taken into custody without incident, and Torrance police...
TORRANCE, CA
Daily Mail

P-plate driver, 18, is hospitalised over horror crash that killed his five teenage passengers - three girls and two boys from the same school - when their ute hit a tree and was 'torn to shreds'

Five teenagers are dead and an 18-year-old P-plate driver will be interviewed by police after a horror car crash as the 'best friend' of a victim fights back tears at the scene. The Nissan Navara veered off the road and slammed into a tree on East Parade, Buxton, a town...
ACCIDENTS
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy