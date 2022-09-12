Woman stabs, robs man in French Quarter after he checks on her

Cops are looking for a woman they say attacked and robbed a man who was concerned about her well being.

The 39-year-old victim was apparently worried about the suspect.

"Victim found what he believed to be unresponsive female," an initial police report explains.

When he went to check on her near the corner of Toulouse and Dauphine, she attacked him.

" Suspect became aggressive, produced knife, chased and stabbed victim while demanding victim’s property. Victim complied. Suspect fled."

Police did not say how badly the victim was injured, nor what the woman took from him.

It happened Monday morning just before 6:00am in the 900 block of Toulouse Street in the French Quarter.