ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Indiana is adding to its budget surplus

Indiana is adding to its budget surplus. The State Budget Agency is reporting General Fund revenues totaled more than $1 and a half billion last month. That’s 9% higher than the December 2021 forecast and more than 12% higher than the same month last year. The state’s healthy budget...
INDIANA STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Indiana nets $691M in gambling taxes; consumers lose $2.5B

Indiana received more than $691 million from gambling taxes in fiscal year 2022, about 28% of the $2.5 billion lost by consumers on casino and sports betting that year. Visitors to Hoosier casinos and online sportsbooks wagered a total of $27 billion last year, including $2.2 billion on table games, $20.9 billion on electronic gambling divides, and $40.3 million on sports through in-person betting and $4 billion on online sports betting, according to the 2002 annual report of the Indiana Gaming Commission.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
wibqam.com

Illinois to hand out second round of COVID-19 relief funds to small cities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 1,200 cities, towns and villages across the state will receive $371 million in federal funding. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced a second round of COVID-19 relief from the federal American Rescue Plan Act will soon go to the small towns, cities and villages in the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
WTHR

$950,000 awarded to Indiana nonprofits to help with affordable housing

INDIANAPOLIS — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority announced $950,000 in grants to four nonprofits as part of the Indiana Housing First Program. The organizations will provide tenant-based rental assistance and supportive services to people with serious mental illness or a chronic chemical...
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022

Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Welfare#Linus Business#Tax Refund#Legislature#State Law#The Checks#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#The Department Of Revenue
wbiw.com

Estimated tax payments are due Thursday

INDIANA – If you are one of many Hoosiers that make estimated tax payments throughout the year, keep an eye on the calendar – the next due date is Thursday, Sept. 15. It’s important to know how to successfully make your payment so you are not subjected to penalties.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Winter is coming, and INDOT is looking for seasonal workers

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Transportation is preparing for winter and looking for seasonal highway workers. The employment period is from November until April. Starting pay is $20 per hour, and a valid CDL is required. There will be hiring events at 13 locations on Wednesday,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
wbiw.com

GM plans major investment in Indiana to power electrified future

MARION – Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined local officials and executives of General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today in Grant County as the company announced plans to invest $491 million to expand and upgrade its operations in Marion, supporting GM’s electric vehicle (EV) production. “Indiana is the number...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

This ‘Liz’ is not your friend: New scam voicemail circulates in Indiana

This “Liz” is not your friend. Delete her voicemail. FOX59 has run across a new variety of robocall scams. We found out about it when our news director, C.J. Hoyt, received a voicemail on his cellphone. “Hey, it’s Liz with Student Advisor. I’m just giving you a call in regards to your school loan.  I […]
WISH-TV

Wildfire smoke moving into Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wildfires continue to burn on the West Coast, and the upper air pattern across the country has allowed smoke to reach the Midwest. The Cedar Creek fire in Oregon is one of the large wildfires pumping smoke into the atmosphere. On Wednesday, the smoke was being picked up on visible satellite imagery across the northern Midwest.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Kudzu invading Indiana, DNR needs your help to reduce the threat

INDIANA – Kudzu (Pueraria lobata) is an invasive vine that was introduced to the U.S. from Japan and distributed throughout the South for erosion control is quickly became a problem because of its rapid growth. “The Vine that ate the South” is no longer just a southern problem either....
INDIANA STATE
Travel Maven

Visit The Largest Fall Festival in Indiana

There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Indiana sure knows how to throw one. For over 50 years the Hoosier State has been host to one of the best and biggest fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLFI.com

Rash of overdoses raise concerns about fentanyl

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County health officials are keeping their eye out for a new kind of illegal drug targeting children. County health officer Dr. Greg Loomis says "rainbow fentanyl" is similar in appearance to candy but contains a powerful and addictive opiate. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy