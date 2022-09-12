ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

KPEL 96.5

A Plan to Bring Hippopotamuses to Abbeville? It’s True

Taking a look into events of the past can be very depressing, but a conversation we had with UL Lafayette history professor Bob Carriker brought to light a tale about Abbeville and a plan some people considered to bring hippopotamuses to the town. This is a fun look back at history. It's interesting to think about what was happening in Abbeville in 1910.
ABBEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Sept. 7-13

RETAIL: 215 W. Willow St., description, remodel of Super 1 Foods; applicant and contractor, Traxler Construction; $2.64 million. GYM: 121 Duhon Road, description, new gym for Lafayette Sports Academy; applicant and contractor, Manuel Commercial; $1.8 million. SPA: 2319 Kaliste Saloom Road, description, interior renovations; applicant, Spa Mizan; contractor, Jerome Fitch...
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

2 local schools repeat as Blue Ribbon school winners - LSU Lab and St. James

LSU Lab School and St. James Episcopal Day are both taking their latest turn in the winner circle having once again earned the distinction of being National Blue Ribbon Schools, the nation's highest school honor. These Baton Rouge schools are among seven Louisiana schools earning the prestigious national school award...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Views: Back to the '90s on crime? It takes a village to fight it

A national crime wave alarms the nation, police forces are mobilized, legislators look at sentencing and jails, federal funds flow to hire officers and buy crime-fighting equipment. And sociologists hit upon a silver bullet: midnight basketball. That was back when Bill Clinton was president and people said that we had...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Shots Fired Outside Opelousas School Send It Into Lockdown

An Opelousas magnet school was sent into lockdown Thursday morning after shots were fired near its campus. The Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts (MACA) went into lockdown after shots rang out somewhere in the neighborhoods near the school, close enough that the shots could be heard in the school. Although the threat had left the area, the school remained in lockdown, according to Opelousas police chief Martin McLendon.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KPLC TV

Oakdale mayor discusses city’s financial problems

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Oakdale is experiencing financial woes according to Mayor Gene Paul. When your bills go up and your income goes down, it’s cause for alarm whether you’re a homeowner or a city. Oakdale Mayor Gene Paul is alarmed about their finances and the future.
OAKDALE, LA

