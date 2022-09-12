Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
$15-an-hour internships? Baton Rouge schools tout new opportunities for teenagers
Paul Anderson looked on with pride this week as his son, Preston, landed his first job — not just any teenage job, but a paid internship with an architectural firm in Baton Rouge. But Dad is a little uneasy with where that $15 an hour paycheck is going. “He...
LUS suspends late payment charges until Oct. 31
Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) has extended the suspension of late payment charges for all LUS customers to October 31, 2022.
theadvocate.com
Get a sneak peek at the $35 million renovation of the Belle of Baton Rouge casino
A 90-room hotel, a sportsbook and an oyster bar/bistro that will feature a pizza station, wine bar and bowling lanes are some of the things the Belle of Baton Rouge will have when it moves onto land. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board unanimously approved the casino's request to move off...
A Plan to Bring Hippopotamuses to Abbeville? It’s True
Taking a look into events of the past can be very depressing, but a conversation we had with UL Lafayette history professor Bob Carriker brought to light a tale about Abbeville and a plan some people considered to bring hippopotamuses to the town. This is a fun look back at history. It's interesting to think about what was happening in Abbeville in 1910.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Sept. 7-13
RETAIL: 215 W. Willow St., description, remodel of Super 1 Foods; applicant and contractor, Traxler Construction; $2.64 million. GYM: 121 Duhon Road, description, new gym for Lafayette Sports Academy; applicant and contractor, Manuel Commercial; $1.8 million. SPA: 2319 Kaliste Saloom Road, description, interior renovations; applicant, Spa Mizan; contractor, Jerome Fitch...
brproud.com
Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
Overgrown property causing concern in Broussard
Overgrown property causing concern in Broussard
theadvocate.com
Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
2 local schools repeat as Blue Ribbon school winners - LSU Lab and St. James
LSU Lab School and St. James Episcopal Day are both taking their latest turn in the winner circle having once again earned the distinction of being National Blue Ribbon Schools, the nation's highest school honor. These Baton Rouge schools are among seven Louisiana schools earning the prestigious national school award...
theadvocate.com
Charter authors say Lafayette mayor-president job supposed to be full time, exclude outside work
Two authors of the Lafayette Parish Home Rule Charter that is the basis for Lafayette Consolidated Government said the intent was for the mayor-president position to be a full-time job. Mayor-President Josh Guillory closed his brick-and-mortar law office after he was elected in 2019 and took the oath of office...
theadvocate.com
Belle of Baton Rouge casino plans $35 million move onto land, will create 200 jobs
The Belle of Baton Rouge is set to become the second local riverboat casino to move onto land after the Louisiana Gaming Control Board on Thursday unanimously approved the Belle's $35 million plan to relocate its gambling operations. The Belle will move the 16,500-square-foot gambling floor into the casino atrium,...
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area. On September 12, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited 10 subjects for migratory game bird violations in Rapides and Avoyelles parishes on September 3. Agents cited...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
theadvocate.com
With exam scores certified, LCG lining up interviews with police chief candidates; see the scores
One candidate for Lafayette police chief was removed from consideration Wednesday after the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board certified the civil service exam scores for the five candidates. Lafayette Police Department Maj. Dewitt Sheridan scored a 67 on the exam, below the required score of 75 to...
Paywalled: Records requests cost hundreds each under new LCG policy
Inflation is rising, but not as fast as the price of transparency in Lafayette. In August, Lafayette Consolidated Government rolled out a new fee schedule for digital copies of public records. What had been free for years will now cost citizens $1 a page, a rate that can rack up thousands in fees for expansive requests.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Back to the '90s on crime? It takes a village to fight it
A national crime wave alarms the nation, police forces are mobilized, legislators look at sentencing and jails, federal funds flow to hire officers and buy crime-fighting equipment. And sociologists hit upon a silver bullet: midnight basketball. That was back when Bill Clinton was president and people said that we had...
Shots Fired Outside Opelousas School Send It Into Lockdown
An Opelousas magnet school was sent into lockdown Thursday morning after shots were fired near its campus. The Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts (MACA) went into lockdown after shots rang out somewhere in the neighborhoods near the school, close enough that the shots could be heard in the school. Although the threat had left the area, the school remained in lockdown, according to Opelousas police chief Martin McLendon.
Concerned residents accuse Arnaudville council of hiking rates to cover stolen funds
Arnaudville council held a public hearing to discuss the increase in utility rates.
KPLC TV
Oakdale mayor discusses city’s financial problems
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Oakdale is experiencing financial woes according to Mayor Gene Paul. When your bills go up and your income goes down, it’s cause for alarm whether you’re a homeowner or a city. Oakdale Mayor Gene Paul is alarmed about their finances and the future.
Scammers threatening to ‘delete’ verified accounts
Scammers have always roamed social media looking for someone to get over on. Now, they are starting to target users with verified accounts.
Comments / 0