Lexington, KY

Lexington police investigating after two bodies found at different locations

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

Lexington police are conducting two death investigations after bodies were found at separate locations Monday morning, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s news-reporting partner.

The first body was found in an abandoned car on the 900 block of Red Berry Circle just after 7:15 a.m., according to Lt. Dan Truex with the Lexington Police Department. The victim was a man and there are “suspicious circumstances” surrounding his death, Truex said. Truex added that the investigation could go in many different directions.

Just before 8 a.m. police received a report of another dead body at the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government regional recycling center on Thompson Road. The victim was another man and Truex said there was nothing suspicious about his death during the initial stages of the investigation.

Police don’t believe the deaths are connected, according to Truex.

Police didn’t say what the cause of death for either body was, according to Truex. Investigations were ongoing.

Investigators asked anyone with information to contact Lexington police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com , or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Lexington Herald-Leader

