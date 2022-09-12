Free Girls Soccer And Life Skills Clinics
Camp Courage at Peach Road
Join us for a series of free girls soccer and life skills clinics, presented by the NC Courage and Merz Aesthetics in association with the Bucy Foundation and Raleigh Parks.
Open to girls ages 7-10. Space limited to 25 girls per clinic.
Clinics will focus on building confidence, problem solving, leadership and sportsmanship.
No soccer experience needed. Wear shorts and sneakers.
Dates: September 15, 22 and 29
Time: 5 – 6:15 p.m.
Ages: 7-10
Cost: Free
Register on RecLink
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
