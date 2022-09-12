Camp Courage at Peach Road

Join us for a series of free girls soccer and life skills clinics, presented by the NC Courage and Merz Aesthetics in association with the Bucy Foundation and Raleigh Parks.

Open to girls ages 7-10. Space limited to 25 girls per clinic.

Clinics will focus on building confidence, problem solving, leadership and sportsmanship.

No soccer experience needed. Wear shorts and sneakers.

Dates: September 15, 22 and 29

Time: 5 – 6:15 p.m.

Ages: 7-10

Cost: Free

Register on RecLink

