‘Rings of Power’ Director Found Inspiration in Gemstones, Capoeira, and Armadillos
[Editor’s Note: The following article contains spoilers for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Episode 4, “The Great Wave.”] “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is the product of an endless supply of resources. For all its grandeur and detail and physical craft on display, there’s one thing that the show has had in the early part of its run that’s almost always a lot harder to pin down: timing. Take the series’ most recent episode, which finds Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) in a verbal showdown with Queen Regent Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). With fierce conviction, Galadriel proclaims, “There...
Take a Look at Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Action in New Official Trailer for 'Babylon'
Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle has dropped the official uncensored trailer for his upcoming star-studded film, Babylon. The film features Brad Pitt as the titular character joined by Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart. Babylon is slated to be an American epic period...
David Harbour Cast in 'Gran Turismo' Movie Adaptation
David Harbour is leading the cast of Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions’ Gran Turismo film adaptation. According to reports, the Stranger Things star will play the role of a retired driver who teaches a teenage Gran Turismo player to become a real-life professional racecar driver as his gaming skills previously won him a series of Nissan competitions. Neill Blomkamp of District 9 and Elysium fame will helm the film, which is based on a true story, while Jason Hall and Zach Baylin will pen the script.
Harrison Ford And Ke Huy Quan Reunited 38 Years After "Indiana Jones," And The Pic Is Legit Really Cute
This is one of those rare good things that has happened in 2022.
Takashi Murakami Leads Roppongi Art Night 2022 With a 32-Foot-Tall Doraemon
The three day event will feature 100 events. Centered around the theme of “Magical Adventure Find Your Art of Wonder in the Town!,” Roppongi Art Night 2022, opening September 17 after a three-year hiatus, will be led by prolific Japanese artist Takashi Murakami. Serving as the lead artist, the three-day event held throughout Roppongi will offer 100 events with 70 participating artists.
13 Rainbow Fashion Quizzes That Are Just So Dang Relaxing To Take
One thing is certain: I will literally never be invited to a red carpet or a gala, but I will always have an opinion about the fashion.
Mura Masa Enlists Lil Uzi Vert, slowthai and More for New Album 'demon time'
Mura Masa has released his latest studio album, demon time. Clocking in at approximately 30 minutes, the 11-track record features a variety of guest appearances from BAYLI on the opener “demon time,” Lil Uzi Vert, PinkPantheress and Shygirl on “bbycakes,” Tohji and Midas The Jagaban on “slomo,” slowthai on “up all week,” LEILAH on “prada (i like it)” and “blush,” Shygirl and Channel Tres on “hollaback bitch,” Pa Salieu and Skillibeng on “blessing me,” Isabella Lovestory on “tonot” and Erika de Casier on “e-motions.” Mura Masa, real name Alex Crossan, revealed in a press release that he was inspired by a note on his phone that simply read “FUN” in capital letters, with the title serving as a reference to the early hours in the morning during a party or a hangout with friends “where a delivish yet innocent sense of mischief prevails.”
Eminem Reveals What Ended His Feud With Snoop Dogg
In a recent interview with Paul Rosenberg on SiriusXM’s podcast series Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2, Detroit rapper Eminem revealed the real reason why him and Snoop Dogg stopped their beef. In the second part of his two-episode interview, Eminem cleared the air on the rumors and said that...
Charlie Puth has set the dates for his 2022 North American 'One Night Only' Tour
Charlie Puth is going on tour! Set to bring his forthcoming third studio album, CHARLIE to fans across North America with the ‘One Night Only’ tour.
‘CSI: Las Vegas’: Marg Helgenberger Missed Catherine Willows But “I Wanted To Make Sure There Was A Reason She Would Come Back To The Job”
When Marg Helgenberger left the first iteration of CSI back in season 12, she did it because, well, she needed the break. She was the original female lead opposite Billy Petersen. “I played the role for so long. It felt like it had become a part of my identity,” she told reporters Friday during CBS’ TCA panel. So when the CSI: Vegas producers called Helgenberger to join the cast in season 2, it took a minute before she could commit to stepping inside the yellow tape again. (She couldn’t join the spinoff in the first season because she was busy on All Rise, which...
Kenan and Kel Make Surprise 'Good Burger' Reunion at 2022 Emmy Awards
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell surprised viewers at the 2022 Emmy Awards with a Good Burger reunion. The nostalgic moment took place with Kumail Nanjiani as he “worked” behind the bar, with Thompson — who hosted the ceremony — telling Nanjiani to take the order of one of the guests seated at the bar. The guest turned around to reveal that he was Mitchell who responded to Thompson, “You know what, can I get a Good Burger?” Both Mitchell and Thompson went on to happily hug on stage with the former stating, “Make it two Good Burgers.”
Kylie Jenner Covers CR Fashion Book In Custom Lip Kit Top, Low-Rise Leather Skirt & Slingback Heels
Kylie Jenner just proved that there’s more than one way to wear lipstick. The billionaire beauty entrepreneur graced the cover of CR Fashion Book in a look that could not be more fitting. Jenner’s CR Fashion Book cover story relives and celebrates her best beauty moments over the last decade. The youngest child of the Kardashian-Jenner family was photographed for the magazine’s “Issue 21” wearing a Lauren DeWitt top that was made of her very own Kylie Cosmetics lipsticks. The custom piece featured an array of lip shades and was held together with a silver metal halter chain. She completed the...
Montell Fish Releases Melodic Post-Break-Up Ballad “Hotel,” Announces First Headlining U.S. Tour
Less than two months following the release of his new album JAMIE, Montell Fish has returned with a new single. “Hotel” takes the singer’s unique gospel-infused style and directs it towards a darker subject matter: the vexation one grapples with in the aftermath of a relationship ending, after the initial pain begins to subside.
Take an Official Look at the AMBUSH® x Levi's Mid-Indigo Denim Collab
After early teaser images surfaced last month, AMBUSH® and Levi’s now reveal their full collection lookbook. The series is found in mid-indigo denim and AMBUSH®’s signature metallic silver details featuring two trucker jackets and two pairs of jeans. A special loose-fit trucker jacket featuring a silver jacron tag on the back and all-over bottle-cap-style buttons will be made available exclusively at AMBUSH®.
Timothée Chalamet Shares Important Career Advice Given to Him by Leonardo DiCaprio
Timothée Chalamet has quickly become a household name as he began establishing himself as a young actor in Hollywood. Chalamet has made splashes within the industry, proving he is the hottest young actor in the mainstream at the moment with leading roles in high-profile projects like Call Me By Your Name and Dune. Recently, Chalamet was made the first male cover star for British Vogue. In his interview with Edward Enniful, the young actor revealed his best-kept advice from fellow actor, Leonardo DiCaprio.
Usher Celebrates 25th Anniversary of 'My Way' With Special Edition
Usher is commemorating the 25 years of his celebrated album My Way with a special anniversary edition. The latest version features the original album in its entirety along with three “freshly reimagined” cuts — the Ryan James Carr remakes of “My Way,” “Nice & Slow” and “You Make Me Wanna…” — and their respective instrumentals. In addition, Usher and Sony Music Entertainment will release the mini-documentary Usher: 25 Years My Way, which hears the artist delving into the origin stories and the album’s culture impact, plus more interviews from Jermaine Dupri and Carr.
Enter PUMA FUTROGRADE, June Ambrose's Old-Meets-New Toast to High Fashion Sportswear
On Tuesday evening, Cipriani’s majestic Great Hall put its high-society banquets on pause, transforming into a monumental destination for. ‘s grand return to New York Fashion Week. LED screens flanked either side of the revered New York building’s Italian neo-renaissance interior, televising the MO for the evening — “Forever Faster” — above a bouldered platform. Therein lay the groundwork for PUMA FUTROGRADE, a collection saluting the sportswear label’s old and new, letting the past reinvent itself for the future under the creative jurisdiction of June Ambrose.
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Coming off last week’s leather goods drops featuring a Louis Vuitton Monogram bag, HBX Archives is back with a comprehensive selection of apparel, footwear, and accessories. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world. From brands like Gucci and Stone Island to sacai and.
'Bayonetta 3' Drops an Eight-Minute Gameplay Trailer
After five turbulent years of development, Bayonetta 3 is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch later this year, and PlatinumGames has now dropped an eight-minute look at its gameplay. Staying true to the first two games of the franchise, the combat mechanics are just as massive in scale and over the top.
