The aunt of a boy killed by a speeding SUV on Van Dyke Avenue testified Wednesday her nephew suddenly disappeared from the road when the vehicle passed. Rachel Draper took the stand on the first day of the jury trial of Maurice Sumler, 23, of Detroit, in front of Judge Diane Druzinski in Macomb County Circuit Court in Mount Clemens. Sumler is charged with second-degree murder and three other offenses for the June 2021 death of 5-year-old Preston Singleton.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO