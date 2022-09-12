ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling Heights, MI

Sterling Heights, MI
Sterling Heights, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

13-year-old boy accused of threatening to shoot up 3 Macomb County schools faces felony charge

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A 13-year-old boy accused of threatening to shoot up three schools in Warren and Sterling Heights is facing a felony charge. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has charged the 13-year-old with one count of false report or threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony. The teen was denied bond and will be held in the Macomb County Youth Home until his next court date.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man stole $1,100 in king crab legs from Roseville Costco, police say

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Roseville police say a man stole more than a thousand dollars in king crab legs from a Costco. The retail theft happened at the department store on Gratiot Avenue. Police are investigating the fraud incident, saying the suspect entered the store without showing a Costco membership card. He then proceeded to the seafood department where he stole $1,107 in king crab legs.
ROSEVILLE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man tries to meet up with 15-year-old girl in Oakland County, give her cocaine, police say

PONTIAC, Mich. – A man was arrested when he tried to meet up with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl in Oakland County and give her cocaine, police said. Deputies received a tip Monday (Sept. 12) that Jacob Kile Gooden, 35, of Orion Township, had been messaging a man posing as a 15-year-old girl. Officials said Gooden sent messages claiming he would bring cocaine and a vape pen to a gas station.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Oakland Press

Aunt says 5-year-old nephew ‘disappears’ after SUV drives by

The aunt of a boy killed by a speeding SUV on Van Dyke Avenue testified Wednesday her nephew suddenly disappeared from the road when the vehicle passed. Rachel Draper took the stand on the first day of the jury trial of Maurice Sumler, 23, of Detroit, in front of Judge Diane Druzinski in Macomb County Circuit Court in Mount Clemens. Sumler is charged with second-degree murder and three other offenses for the June 2021 death of 5-year-old Preston Singleton.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Teen stabbed to death during fight in Fraser; 3 juveniles in custody

FRASER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teen was fatally stabbed during a fight Tuesday afternoon in Fraser, police said. Police said the stabbing happened near Garfield Road and Klein Avenue around 4:30 p.m., which is about ½ mile from the middle and high schools. Three victims were taken to a hospital, where one of them died, police said. He was a Fraser High School student.
FRASER, MI
candgnews.com

One student dead, two injured in Fraser stabbing

FRASER — One Fraser High School student is dead and two others were hospitalized following a violent incident that occurred near Fraser High School on Sept. 13. Police said the dead and injured students were stabbed. One of the students was said to be in serious condition as of Sept. 14.
FRASER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman charged in string of thefts from gym lockers in Troy

TROY, Mich. – A woman has been charged in a string of thefts from gym lockers in Troy. From March 2021 to March 2022, wallets and credit cards started disappearing from lockers at Planet Fitness, Explore Yoga, and CycleBar. The credit cards were used to purchase items at Somerset...
TROY, MI
fox2detroit.com

VIDEO: How two thieves pickpocketed an 82-year-old at Westland Kroger

The Westland Police Department said two men were able to trap an 82-year-old man in the vestibule of a Kroger and steal his wallet. Police are searching for two men for stealing the man's wallet after they were able to trick him into thinking he'd hit one of the men while the other stole his wallet from his back pocket.
WESTLAND, MI

