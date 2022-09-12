Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Couple Still Missing 45 Years Later After Flying Airplane To Northern MichiganKyle SchepperleyNew Haven, MI
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Warren police looking for female who robbed bank on Van Dyke Avenue
WARREN, Mich. – A person accused of robbing a Warren bank Thursday morning is still on the run. Warren police say that at about 11 a.m. Thursday, a female dressed in all black robbed a Fifth Third Bank on Van Dyke Avenue near 13 Mile Road. The suspect reportedly...
Suspect in gun thefts arrested after witness contacts police
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI -- A suspect wanted in connection with a series of break-ins at two gun retailers has been arrested after police were contacted by a witness. According to Fox 2 Detroit, a federal court filing states Keondrick Rayford was arrested Tuesday along with his brother, Kendrick Rayford, in connection to the thefts.
fox2detroit.com
Feds: Friend turns in gun thief after suspect shows him firearms stolen during break-ins
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect connected to break-ins at a Dearborn Heights pawn shop is in custody after he showed stolen weapons to a friend, according to a federal court filing. According to the filing, Keondrick Rayford admitted to participating in two break-ins at C&C Coins in...
Warren boy charged with felony, denied bond after allegedly making shooting threats that closed 3 Macomb County school
A 13-year-old Warren boy has been charged with a felony and denied bond after allegedly making threats to shoot up three Metro Detroit schools on Wednesday, causing all three to close for the day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man dies in local jail just hours after arrest; family now demanding answers
A Brighton family wants answers. They want to know why John Griswold died while being held inside the Livingston County Jail. He was only there for 13 hours.
ClickOnDetroit.com
13-year-old boy accused of threatening to shoot up 3 Macomb County schools faces felony charge
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A 13-year-old boy accused of threatening to shoot up three schools in Warren and Sterling Heights is facing a felony charge. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has charged the 13-year-old with one count of false report or threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony. The teen was denied bond and will be held in the Macomb County Youth Home until his next court date.
fox2detroit.com
Man stole $1,100 in king crab legs from Roseville Costco, police say
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Roseville police say a man stole more than a thousand dollars in king crab legs from a Costco. The retail theft happened at the department store on Gratiot Avenue. Police are investigating the fraud incident, saying the suspect entered the store without showing a Costco membership card. He then proceeded to the seafood department where he stole $1,107 in king crab legs.
Parents of teen involved in Fraser fatal stabbing speak out
"They came in with knives and ski-masks, and they were really trying to kill our kids," Laura Hibbert said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspected hit-and-run crash in Macomb County seriously injures pedestrian, Gratiot Avenue reopens
Police in Clinton Township have closed both directions of Gratiot Ave. as they investigate into a traffic crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital with serious injuries.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 people sentenced for running illegal gambling operation at Sterling Heights cafe
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Four people from Wayne and Macomb counties have been sentenced for running an illegal gambling operation inside an internet cafe in Sterling Heights, officials said. State authorities said the gambling operation was set up at Jackpott’s of Sterling Heights on Lakeside Circle. Charges. Sam...
fox2detroit.com
DPD officer pins fleeing motor bike rider against building with car, breaking his foot
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer is under investigation after using his scout car to ram and pin a fleeing biker against a building, to end a pursuit. That young man ended up in the hospital with a broken foot. Now DPD is looking into whether the officers followed its policies.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man tries to meet up with 15-year-old girl in Oakland County, give her cocaine, police say
PONTIAC, Mich. – A man was arrested when he tried to meet up with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl in Oakland County and give her cocaine, police said. Deputies received a tip Monday (Sept. 12) that Jacob Kile Gooden, 35, of Orion Township, had been messaging a man posing as a 15-year-old girl. Officials said Gooden sent messages claiming he would bring cocaine and a vape pen to a gas station.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Oakland Press
Sheriff: Lake Orion man thought he had meet-up with 15-year-old, brought cocaine to Pontiac rendezvous
A tip to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office led to an Orion Township man being charged with two felonies after allegedly trying to meet up with a girl he thought was 15 years old and allegedly bringing cocaine with him. Jacob Kile Gooden, 35, was arraigned Wednesday on accosting/enticing/soliciting...
The Oakland Press
Aunt says 5-year-old nephew ‘disappears’ after SUV drives by
The aunt of a boy killed by a speeding SUV on Van Dyke Avenue testified Wednesday her nephew suddenly disappeared from the road when the vehicle passed. Rachel Draper took the stand on the first day of the jury trial of Maurice Sumler, 23, of Detroit, in front of Judge Diane Druzinski in Macomb County Circuit Court in Mount Clemens. Sumler is charged with second-degree murder and three other offenses for the June 2021 death of 5-year-old Preston Singleton.
ClickOnDetroit.com
How a man hundreds of miles away warned police about threats at 3 Macomb County schools
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A man hundreds of miles away is responsible for spotting a threat to shoot up three Macomb County schools. The three Warren Consolidated Schools were closed on Wednesday because of the threat that was made on social media. The man who alerted the police was watching it play out in real-time from another state.
fox2detroit.com
Teen stabbed to death during fight in Fraser; 3 juveniles in custody
FRASER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teen was fatally stabbed during a fight Tuesday afternoon in Fraser, police said. Police said the stabbing happened near Garfield Road and Klein Avenue around 4:30 p.m., which is about ½ mile from the middle and high schools. Three victims were taken to a hospital, where one of them died, police said. He was a Fraser High School student.
candgnews.com
One student dead, two injured in Fraser stabbing
FRASER — One Fraser High School student is dead and two others were hospitalized following a violent incident that occurred near Fraser High School on Sept. 13. Police said the dead and injured students were stabbed. One of the students was said to be in serious condition as of Sept. 14.
ClickOnDetroit.com
13-year-old boy arrested for threatening to shoot up 3 schools in Warren, Sterling Heights
WARREN, Mich. – A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for threatening to shoot up three schools in Warren and Sterling Heights, police said. Threats posted on Twitter around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 14) claimed someone was going to “shoot up” Cousino High School at 8 a.m., according to authorities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman charged in string of thefts from gym lockers in Troy
TROY, Mich. – A woman has been charged in a string of thefts from gym lockers in Troy. From March 2021 to March 2022, wallets and credit cards started disappearing from lockers at Planet Fitness, Explore Yoga, and CycleBar. The credit cards were used to purchase items at Somerset...
fox2detroit.com
VIDEO: How two thieves pickpocketed an 82-year-old at Westland Kroger
The Westland Police Department said two men were able to trap an 82-year-old man in the vestibule of a Kroger and steal his wallet. Police are searching for two men for stealing the man's wallet after they were able to trick him into thinking he'd hit one of the men while the other stole his wallet from his back pocket.
Comments / 2