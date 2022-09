CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and wounded Thursday evening near Clark Street and Irving Park Road in Lakeview. The shooting happened at 7:30 p.m. Police said a 31-year-old man was driving south in the 3900 block of North Clark Street, between Irving Park Road and Byron Street, when a black sedan pulled up next to him and someone inside shot him.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO