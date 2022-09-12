ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithville, MO

2 children, driver injured after school bus crashes near Smithville

By Tia Johnson, Juan Cisneros, Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sMqhO_0hs2barw00

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — A school bus overturned near Smithville Monday morning with 30 elementary school children on board on Mt. Olivet Road between Jami Drive and NE 120th Street at about 8 a.m.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, two children and the driver of the bus were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Doctors have since released the two children. The driver is expected to be released from the hospital Monday afternoon.

Parents and family of all the children were notified and the students were released.

Preliminary investigations into the crash suggest no other vehicles were involved, but deputies continue to investigate the crash.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cS6U7_0hs2barw00
    A school bus overturned in a crash near Smithville, Missouri on Sept. 12, 2022. (Photo provided by Clay County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ArySC_0hs2barw00
    A school bus overturned in a crash near Smithville, Missouri on Sept. 12, 2022. (Photo provided by Clay County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators originally reported Coulter Bus Services owned the bus, but provided an update that the bus belongs to DS Bus Lines.

“Two students and the bus driver were transported to a local hospital with what are reported to be minor injuries. The leadership team at DS Bus sends its well-wishes for a swift recovery to those injured in this unfortunate accident,” DS Bus Lines said in a statement.

DS Bus Lines said it is cooperating with police and the school district as they investigate the crash. The bus company said it will complete its own internal investigation with the goal of preventing a similar incident in the future.

“I cannot tell you how many unfortunate accidents we’ve seen there over the years,” Resident Sandy Van Wager said.

Wager said the area off Mt. Olivet Road between Jami Drive and NE 120th street is the home of crashes.

So, she was not surprised to hear about the wreck that happened Monday morning.

“Many car accidents here are single car accidents, there are no other cars involved,” Van Wager said.

The Smithville School District said 29 students were on the bus along with the bus driver.

Two students and the bus driver were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

“Upon my arrival to the scene, students and parents were amazingly calm as we worked to reunite families with their students to get them home safely,” Interim Superintendent Denise Harwood said. “Our hearts go out to our students and their families.”

FOX4 reached out to the district’s bus company, DS Bus Lines, it said:

“DS Bus Lines is aware of a rollover crash involving one of its school buses (operating under the business name Coulter Bus) that occurred this morning, Monday, September 12 in Smithville, Missouri. The DS Bus Safety Team was dispatched immediately to the scene of the accident and is cooperating fully with the local authorities and school district in their investigations. The DS Bus Safety Team will also complete its own internal investigation, with the goal of preventing additional incidents like this in the future. Two students and the bus driver were transported to a local hospital with what are reported to be minor injuries. The leadership team at DS Bus sends its well-wishes for a swift recovery to those injured in this unfortunate accident. ABOUT DS BUS LINES DS Bus Lines is a division of Kincaid Group Holdings, which is a family-owned and operated collection of businesses based out of Shawnee, Kansas. The Kincaid Group family of businesses work primarily in transportation, security, and IT.”

