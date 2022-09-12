ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach police charge 50-year-old man with sex crimes involving teenage girl

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MRqzp_0hs2bTdj00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police have charged a 50-year-old man with multiple sex crimes after he allegedly fondled a 15-year-old girl on multiple occasions and texted her explicit photos of himself.

Christopher Stuckey was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and disseminating harmful material or exhibiting harmful performance to minors. He remained in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Monday.

According to arrest warrants, the incidents happened between Aug. 27 and Sept. 3.

News13 is not publishing additional details in the warrants because of the nature of the case.

WBTW News13

Missing Horry County man found safe

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing Horry County man who was last seen walking along Highway 17 toward North Myrtle Beach has been found safe, according to police. Editor’s note: Because the person was found safe, all identifying information and pictures have been removed from the story.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Hearing in Baby Boy Horry case to be held Thursday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A hearing in the Baby Boy Horry case will be held Thursday, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. The hearing will be held at 2 p.m. in front of Circuit Court Judge Paul M. Burch, according to the solicitor’s office. The solicitor’s office said no addition details are available. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Person in custody after barricade situation in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person is in custody after a barricade situation Wednesday afternoon in Marion County, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies tried to serve a probate court pickup on Rose Court in the Nichols area when the subject threatened law enforcement and barricaded himself inside, according to the sheriff’s […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

