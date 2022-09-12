A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year that had to be diverted to Phoenix, according to federal prosecutors.They said Kelly Pichardo and another first-class passenger engaged in intimidating behavior on the flight and both women had to be removed from the plane after it landed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Feb. 24, 2021.Authorities said the women each assaulted a passenger during the flight and used racial slurs when a male passenger asked them to stop.Pichardo also allegedly spit...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO