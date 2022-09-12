NFL Week 2 schedule, television information: How to watch Week 2 NFL games

The second week of the 2022 season kicks off with a very intriguing game when the Los Angeles Chargers face the Kansas City Chiefs, but that isn't the only interesting game on the NFL Week 2 schedule.

Check out our rundown of NFL Week 2 games.

All times MST. Click on each game for picks and predictions.

NFL Week 2 picks, predictions :

Thursday Night Football schedule

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 5:15 p.m., Amazon Prime

The AFC West could be the best division in the NFL. The winner of this game will get an early division win that could prove very beneficial later in the season.

NFL Week 2 odds :

Sunday early football games

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens, 10 a.m., CBS

Will the Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill connection help lead the Dolphins to a 2-0 start?

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns, 10 a.m., CBS

The Browns are off to a 1-0 start without Deshaun Watson. 2-0 is a real possibility.

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions, 10 a.m., Fox

The Lions appear much improved after a 3-point loss in their opener, but the Commanders looked pretty good in their Week 1 win.

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 10 a.m., CBS

The Colts tied the Houston Texans in their Week 1 game. They need a win against the Jaguars in Week 2.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 10 a.m., Fox

The winner of this game gets the early edge in the NFC South.

Carolina Panthers at New York Giants, 10 a.m., Fox

Might the Giants be 2-0 after this game? They at least have a good chance.

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers, 10 a.m., CBS

The Patriots can't afford to fall to 0-2 and the Steelers would love to improve to 2-0.

Sunday late football games

Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams, 1:05 p.m., Fox

The Falcons are better than a lot of people thought they were going to be, but are they good enough to upset the Rams?

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 1:05 p.m., Fox

Is Trey Lance the answer at quarterback in San Francisco? This game might help us start to find out.

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys, 1:25 p.m., CBS

The Bengals suffered a Super Bowl-loss hangover in Week 1 while the Cowboys just suffered a terrible loss (and injury to Dak Prescott).

Houston Texans at Denver Broncos, 1:25 p.m., CBS

The Texans just might be a lot better than a lot of people thought they would be this season.

Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders, 1:25 p.m., CBS

Neither one of these teams wants to be 0-2. The Cardinals looked horrendous in their Week 1 loss to the Chiefs.

Sunday Night Football schedule

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 5:20 p.m., NBC

Who thought the Bears would be 1-0 after Week 1 and that the Packers would be 0-1?

Monday Night Football schedule

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills, 4:15 p.m., ESPN

The Bills appear to be the cream of the crop in the AFC, but the Titans should be tough after their Week 1 loss.

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, 5:30 p.m., ABC

There could be a lot of fireworks on the field in this game between potent offenses.

