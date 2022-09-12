Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Of Two Denies Her Kids Right After Killing ThemMary HolmanLas Vegas, NV
Canelo Alvarez is Set for Trilogy Bout Against Gennadiy GolovkinAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
2 Interesting takeaways from the Raider's season openerEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: The Rebels welcome 2–1 North Texas in the last game before conference playEugene AdamsParadise, NV
I 'couple-watched' at the pool in Las Vegas and it gave me hopeM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Related
Rail roots: Las Vegas no longer a railroad town, but it left a mark
For Las Vegas, the threat of a rail strike dredged up century-old strike history and an opportunity to look at the city's current relationship with railroads.
themobmuseum.org
Father-son crime team tormented Las Vegas over four decades
Editor’s note: Las Vegas outlaws Tom and Gramby Hanley were never members of a traditional organized crime group, but the menacing tactics they used to corrupt labor unions, and the murders and bombings they planned and executed, drew heavily from the Mob handbook. For more than 30 years, the Hanleys made as many headlines in Las Vegas as Bugsy Siegel or Tony Spilotro ever did. This four-part series by Jeff Burbank marks the first time an extensive history of the Hanleys has been compiled. And yet one has the uneasy feeling we have only scratched the surface . . .
Fox5 KVVU
Hawaiian ice cream brand expands to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A popular Hawaiian ice cream brand is expanding to the “Ninth Island.”. Uncle’s Ice Cream, known for their ice cream sandwiches, is expanding to the Las Vegas area with a new production plant. While their product is already in Whole Foods across Hawai’i, Uncle’s Ice Cream said the expansion will allow distribution to Whole Foods stores across the southwest, such as Las Vegas, Phoenix, Los Angeles and San Diego.
‘I’m so grateful’: Texas man donates money to Las Vegas woman who was scammed
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 8 News Now exclusive update on a story we first brought to you earlier this month. A woman was scammed from her online business after someone paid her with fake money. On top of that, surveillance video shows her teen son was injured after his foot was allegedly run […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas Weekly
Wake up to señorita bread at Las Vegas’ Starbread Bakery
A warm pastry is often the only thing that can get me out of bed in the morning. A sweet doughnut? A flaky croissant? Consider me conscious. Enter Starbread Bakery. Since originating in Vallejo, California, in 1988, the business has expanded to 12 spots in California, and Las Vegas’ first location celebrates its one-year anniversary this month.
Fox5 KVVU
Visitor from Hawaii hits $50K jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite a trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot at a downtown Las Vegas casino. According to Boyd Gaming, the lucky winner, identified only has Jun from Hawaii, hit a $50,000 payout while playing slots at the Fremont Hotel & Casino.
cdcgamingreports.com
Texas Station goes and takes with it a shining piece of a hurting Las Vegas neighborhood
As spectacular Las Vegas endings go, this past week’s demolition of the locals-friendly Texas Station was a fairly humdrum affair. No dynamite-packed implosions set to music, no nighttime pyrotechnics celebrating the end of an era. No big crowds choking on demolition dust and the ghosts of high rollers past.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Lieutenant Governor to serve as substitute teacher
LAS VEGAS/SCHURZ, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead will be serving as a substitute teacher for two Nevada schools later this month. Burkhead will teach at Laura Dearing Elementary School in Las Vegas on Sept. 16 and Schurz Elementary School on Sept. 23. “I’ve always said I...
RELATED PEOPLE
8newsnow.com
Northwest valley residents see uptick in crime
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Residents in the northwest valley have seen an uptick in strange and criminal behavior throughout their community. From random people door knocking to car break-ins and thefts, residents have become increasingly concerned for their safety. Lizeth Hernandez, a resident of Providence, told 8 News Now that...
‘She was a great mom,’ Parents of woman found dead with her baby
Family and friends of a young mother gathered Wednesday night to remember her. The family of 21-year-old Makayla Adams organized a vigil.
Staff attacked inside Las Vegas-area prison, DOC refuses to provide details
Inmates attacked staff at High Desert State Prison on Aug. 31, but when contacted by the 8 News Now Investigators, the Nevada Department of Corrections would not provide details on what unfolded.
Fox5 KVVU
Truck stuck in mud on Highway 169 in Overton
Businesses in downtown Las Vegas prep for return of Life is Beautiful. Life is Beautiful kicks off Friday in downtown Las Vegas and businesses are sharing how they are gearing up for the large crowds. Mariachi Joya de Las Vegas High School connects students with culture. Updated: 9 hours ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox5 KVVU
Downtown Las Vegas properties hosting hiring fair for over 100 positions
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Circa Hospitality Group is hosting a hiring fair next Thursday as it looks to fill multiple positions at several different properties. According to a news release, the hiring fair will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m in the valet area of the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino.
‘No place to go:’ Desert Gardens condo residents say it’s unfair
When the electricity went out for about an hour-and-a-half on Wednesday, it shook up tenants at Desert Gardens Condominiums.
Juvenile arrested for bringing gun to Chaparral High School
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A juvenile at Chaparral High School was arrested Thursday for allegedly bringing a gun onto the campus. The Clark County School District Police Department received a tip from a student at the school that another juvenile had a firearm, according to CCSD. The firearm was recovered on campus and the juvenile […]
Phys.org
Removing turf-grass saves water. But will it increase urban heat?
As Las Vegas and other Southwestern cities look for ways to reduce water use during a historic drought, the removal of grass lawns and other areas of "nonfunctional turf" has been recommended by the Southern Nevada Water Authority and written into Nevada state law with AB356. But, will this change from turf-grass to other landscaping types result in other unintended climate impacts in urban areas, such as increased air or surface temperatures?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
vegas24seven.com
Nightmare on Q Street, Featuring The Game, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Too $hort and More, Returns to Orleans Arena on October 15
Nightmare on Q Street, Featuring The Game, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony,. Too $hort and More, Returns to Orleans Arena on October 15. Pacific Concert Group and Q100.5’s Nightmare on Q Street returns to Orleans Arena on Saturday, October 15, featuring top ‘90s and 2000s hip-hop and rap artists. Starring hip-hop icon The Game, the concert will feature performances by special guests Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Too $hort, Digital Underground, The Luniz and A Lighter Shade of Brown.
Local medical experts say we have entered a temporary COVID immunity
Local medical experts say we are starting to see a significant shift in coronavirus in Southern Nevada.
Solar panels installed in Las Vegas home to save money… but in the shade
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When Eve Kaganovitch invested in solar energy for her Hillcrest Manor home in the Las Vegas valley, she expected her monthly power bill to drop. When that didn’t happen, she eventually realized why — the solar panels were installed under trees. “These trees have been here for 30 years,” Kaganovitch said. […]
Taste of Country
43K+
Followers
6K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.
Comments / 0