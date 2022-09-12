ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themobmuseum.org

Father-son crime team tormented Las Vegas over four decades

Editor’s note: Las Vegas outlaws Tom and Gramby Hanley were never members of a traditional organized crime group, but the menacing tactics they used to corrupt labor unions, and the murders and bombings they planned and executed, drew heavily from the Mob handbook. For more than 30 years, the Hanleys made as many headlines in Las Vegas as Bugsy Siegel or Tony Spilotro ever did. This four-part series by Jeff Burbank marks the first time an extensive history of the Hanleys has been compiled. And yet one has the uneasy feeling we have only scratched the surface . . .
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Hawaiian ice cream brand expands to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A popular Hawaiian ice cream brand is expanding to the “Ninth Island.”. Uncle’s Ice Cream, known for their ice cream sandwiches, is expanding to the Las Vegas area with a new production plant. While their product is already in Whole Foods across Hawai’i, Uncle’s Ice Cream said the expansion will allow distribution to Whole Foods stores across the southwest, such as Las Vegas, Phoenix, Los Angeles and San Diego.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Obituaries
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
State
Nevada State
State
Vermont State
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Local
Nevada Obituaries
State
Utah State
Las Vegas Weekly

Wake up to señorita bread at Las Vegas’ Starbread Bakery

A warm pastry is often the only thing that can get me out of bed in the morning. A sweet doughnut? A flaky croissant? Consider me conscious. Enter Starbread Bakery. Since originating in Vallejo, California, in 1988, the business has expanded to 12 spots in California, and Las Vegas’ first location celebrates its one-year anniversary this month.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Visitor from Hawaii hits $50K jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Hawaii had quite a trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot at a downtown Las Vegas casino. According to Boyd Gaming, the lucky winner, identified only has Jun from Hawaii, hit a $50,000 payout while playing slots at the Fremont Hotel & Casino.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Lieutenant Governor to serve as substitute teacher

LAS VEGAS/SCHURZ, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead will be serving as a substitute teacher for two Nevada schools later this month. Burkhead will teach at Laura Dearing Elementary School in Las Vegas on Sept. 16 and Schurz Elementary School on Sept. 23. “I’ve always said I...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Aldean
8newsnow.com

Northwest valley residents see uptick in crime

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Residents in the northwest valley have seen an uptick in strange and criminal behavior throughout their community. From random people door knocking to car break-ins and thefts, residents have become increasingly concerned for their safety. Lizeth Hernandez, a resident of Providence, told 8 News Now that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Truck stuck in mud on Highway 169 in Overton

Businesses in downtown Las Vegas prep for return of Life is Beautiful. Life is Beautiful kicks off Friday in downtown Las Vegas and businesses are sharing how they are gearing up for the large crowds. Mariachi Joya de Las Vegas High School connects students with culture. Updated: 9 hours ago.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Obituary#Mass#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Paramount#The Las Vegas Strip
Fox5 KVVU

Downtown Las Vegas properties hosting hiring fair for over 100 positions

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Circa Hospitality Group is hosting a hiring fair next Thursday as it looks to fill multiple positions at several different properties. According to a news release, the hiring fair will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m in the valet area of the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Juvenile arrested for bringing gun to Chaparral High School

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A juvenile at Chaparral High School was arrested Thursday for allegedly bringing a gun onto the campus. The Clark County School District Police Department received a tip from a student at the school that another juvenile had a firearm, according to CCSD. The firearm was recovered on campus and the juvenile […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Phys.org

Removing turf-grass saves water. But will it increase urban heat?

As Las Vegas and other Southwestern cities look for ways to reduce water use during a historic drought, the removal of grass lawns and other areas of "nonfunctional turf" has been recommended by the Southern Nevada Water Authority and written into Nevada state law with AB356. But, will this change from turf-grass to other landscaping types result in other unintended climate impacts in urban areas, such as increased air or surface temperatures?
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Halloween
vegas24seven.com

Nightmare on Q Street, Featuring The Game, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Too $hort and More, Returns to Orleans Arena on October 15

Nightmare on Q Street, Featuring The Game, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony,. Too $hort and More, Returns to Orleans Arena on October 15. Pacific Concert Group and Q100.5’s Nightmare on Q Street returns to Orleans Arena on Saturday, October 15, featuring top ‘90s and 2000s hip-hop and rap artists. Starring hip-hop icon The Game, the concert will feature performances by special guests Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Too $hort, Digital Underground, The Luniz and A Lighter Shade of Brown.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

43K+
Followers
6K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy