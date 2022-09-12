Read full article on original website
Related
Alphabet Whale Trades For September 16
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alphabet. Looking at options history for Alphabet GOOGL we detected 18 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.
Analyst Ratings for FedEx
Analysts have provided the following ratings for FedEx FDX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 29 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for FedEx. The company has an average price target of $257.9 with a high of $339.00 and a low of $180.00.
Analyst Ratings for Teck Resources
Teck Resources TECK has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $46.17 versus the current price of Teck Resources at $32.04, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
These Analysts Slash PT On Adobe Following Q3 Earnings, Figma Acquisition
Adobe Inc. ADBE reported earnings results for its third quarter and issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates. The company also announced it will acquire Figma for approximately $20 billion in cash and stock. Adobe shares dipped 16.8% to close at $309.13 on Thursday, and fell another 2.1% in pre-market trading...
RELATED PEOPLE
Why UPS Stock Is Falling After Hours
United Parcel Service Inc UPS shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after FedEx Corp FDX shares fell 15% on the company's preliminary results. FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter. The company now...
Benzinga
So Is Dogecoin Heading Back to 5 Cents Or Making A Run To 10 Cents? Survey Says...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: What's Next, Is Dogecoin Heading Back...
Benzinga
How Is The Market Feeling About Wells Fargo?
Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) short percent of float has risen 8.54% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 33.59 million shares sold short, which is 0.89% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Bowlero, Harmonic And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping around 200 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT shares jumped 22.2% to $2.5788 after dropping 38% on Thursday. Bowlero Corp. BOWL surged 8.1% to $13.48 after the company reported...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Expert Ratings for Crown Castle
Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Crown Castle CCI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Analyst Ratings for Core Scientific
Within the last quarter, Core Scientific CORZ has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $4.71 versus the current price of Core Scientific at $1.905, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
10 Analysts Have This to Say About Welltower OP
Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Welltower OP WELL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
HCA Healthcare To Surge About 20%, Plus This Analyst Increases PT On Netflix
Raymond James raised the price target for HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA from $230 to $250. HCA Healthcare shares rose 0.4% to close at $208.97 on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted the price target on Humana Inc. HUM from $520 to $550. Humana shares fell 0.7% to $494.00 in pre-market trading. Wells Fargo...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Expert Ratings for Altimmune
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Altimmune ALT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $34.25 versus the current price of Altimmune at $13.83, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated...
What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Spectrum Brands Holdings
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 10 analysts have an average price target of $94.1 versus the current price of Spectrum Brands Holdings at $48.22, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Benzinga
Short Volatility Alert: AMETEK, Inc.
On Thursday, shares of AMETEK, Inc. AME experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.32% to $121.44. The overall sentiment for AME has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Decrease Short Exposure. The volatility alert...
US Stocks Open Lower; Dow Tumbles 300 Points
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 300 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.98% to 30,659.18 while the NASDAQ fell 1.73% to 11,352.63. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.31% to 3,850.34. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares...
Ardagh Metal Packaging, Intuitive Surgical And This Water Technology Company Are CNBC's Final Trades
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said she had bought shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging SA AMBP a few months back. “Right now, it’s got a 7% dividend yield and it’s trading down from where I bought it,” Harrington mentioned....
Wells Fargo's Return On Capital Employed Insights
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Wells Fargo WFC posted Q2 earnings of $2.95 billion, an increase from Q1 of 22.36%. Sales dropped to $17.03 billion, a 3.21% decrease between quarters. Wells Fargo earned $3.80 billion, and sales totaled $17.59 billion in Q1. What Is Return On Capital Employed?. Return on...
$6 Million Bet On Sarepta Therapeutics? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Lock In High Dividend Yields While Prices Are Down On These 3 REITs
If history is any indication, one of the best ways to make long-term money in the stock market is by having the courage to buy stocks when they are largely out of favor. This is especially true of dividend stocks because when the prices decline, investors can lock in higher dividend yields for life.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
83K+
Followers
166K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0