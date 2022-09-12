Read full article on original website
So Is Dogecoin Heading Back to 5 Cents Or Making A Run To 10 Cents? Survey Says...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: What's Next, Is Dogecoin Heading Back...
Why UPS Stock Is Falling After Hours
United Parcel Service Inc UPS shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after FedEx Corp FDX shares fell 15% on the company's preliminary results. FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter. The company now...
Shopify Eases On Employee Cash-Stock Mix
Shopify Inc SHOP changed its compensation practices to let staff decide how much their payments will be cash versus equity as the sector struggled with volatility, Bloomberg reports. Shopify will allow employees to choose a mix of cash, restricted stock units, and stock options, with the ability to withdraw equity...
Alphabet Whale Trades For September 16
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alphabet. Looking at options history for Alphabet GOOGL we detected 18 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.
Bitcoin Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin's BTC/USD price has fallen 3.02% to $19,532.43. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 6.0% loss, moving from $20,990.23 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past...
High Tide's Second Quarter And Outlook: M&As And Organic Openings Coming Soon?
Pablo Zuanic from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Neutral rating on High Tide Inc., lowering its 12-month price target to C$2.75 from C$2.80, "given the overall sectoral derating and industry challenges." "High Tide continues to consolidate the Canadian retail industry (Choom being the latest deal), is expanding its discount loyalty program,...
Looking Into Rivian Automotive's Recent Short Interest
Rivian Automotive's (NASDAQ:RIVN) short percent of float has fallen 6.22% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 43.81 million shares sold short, which is 11.77% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
How Is The Market Feeling About Faraday Future?
Faraday Future's (NASDAQ:FFIE) short percent of float has risen 8.3% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 21.49 million shares sold short, which is 29.24% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Polygon Down More Than 7% Within 24 hours
Polygon's MATIC/USD price has decreased 7.0% over the past 24 hours to $0.80, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -9.0%, moving from $0.89 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Polygon over the past 24 hours (left) to its price...
Peering Into Southwest Airlines's Recent Short Interest
Southwest Airlines's (NYSE:LUV) short percent of float has risen 5.52% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.13 million shares sold short, which is 1.72% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Trees Corporation Closes A $13.5M Senior Secured Convertible Note Offering
TREES CORPORATION CANN closed a $13.5 million senior secured convertible note offering. The notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 12% and will mature on September 16, 2026. Investors have the option to convert up to 50% of the outstanding notes into TREES common stock at a fixed...
Earnings Scheduled For September 14, 2022
• ImmunoPrecise Antibodies IPA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Li-Cycle Holdings LICY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $10.63 million. • Global X Guru Index ETF GURU is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on...
