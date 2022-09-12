Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Pioneer Muni High Inc MAV. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 4.4 cents per share. On Monday, Pioneer Muni High Inc will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 4.4 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

