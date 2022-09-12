Read full article on original website
How Is The Market Feeling About Wells Fargo?
Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) short percent of float has risen 8.54% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 33.59 million shares sold short, which is 0.89% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Smith & Wesson Brands Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Wednesday, Smith & Wesson Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Wells Fargo's Return On Capital Employed Insights
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Wells Fargo WFC posted Q2 earnings of $2.95 billion, an increase from Q1 of 22.36%. Sales dropped to $17.03 billion, a 3.21% decrease between quarters. Wells Fargo earned $3.80 billion, and sales totaled $17.59 billion in Q1. What Is Return On Capital Employed?. Return on...
Looking Into Rivian Automotive's Recent Short Interest
Rivian Automotive's (NASDAQ:RIVN) short percent of float has fallen 6.22% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 43.81 million shares sold short, which is 11.77% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
So Is Dogecoin Heading Back to 5 Cents Or Making A Run To 10 Cents? Survey Says...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: What's Next, Is Dogecoin Heading Back...
As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
Why UPS Stock Is Falling After Hours
United Parcel Service Inc UPS shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after FedEx Corp FDX shares fell 15% on the company's preliminary results. FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter. The company now...
Short Volatility Alert: AMETEK, Inc.
On Thursday, shares of AMETEK, Inc. AME experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.32% to $121.44. The overall sentiment for AME has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Decrease Short Exposure. The volatility alert...
VICI Properties: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from VICI Properties VICI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share. On Wednesday, VICI Properties will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 39 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
How Is The Market Feeling About Agilent Technologies?
Agilent Technologies's (NYSE:A) short percent of float has risen 5.75% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.71 million shares sold short, which is 0.92% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
10 Analysts Have This to Say About Welltower OP
Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Welltower OP WELL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Texas Instruments Proposes 8% Dividend Hike, $15B In Additional Buyback
Texas Instruments Inc TXN proposed raising its quarterly cash dividend by 8% to $1.24 per share and launching $15 billion in share repurchases in addition to $8.2 billion remaining under previous authorization. The dividend boost marks 19 consecutive years of dividend increases. In addition, as of Q2, TXN has reduced...
Analyst Ratings for Medical Properties Trust
Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Medical Properties Trust MPW stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Short Volatility Alert: Glatfelter Corporation
On Thursday, shares of Glatfelter Corporation GLT experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +7.02% to $4.42. The overall sentiment for GLT has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Sell. The volatility alert was...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Holds These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — And You Can Too
Long before becoming the “Oracle of Omaha,” six-year-old Warren Buffett was an entrepreneur selling sticks of gum and Coca-Cola to earn money. By the time Buffett turned 11 years old, he opened his first position paying $114.75 for Cities Service, a natural gas company founded in 1910. The company no longer exists, as it was purchased by Occidental Petroleum OXY in 1982.
Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Pioneer Muni High Inc Before The Dividend Payout
Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Pioneer Muni High Inc MAV. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 4.4 cents per share. On Monday, Pioneer Muni High Inc will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 4.4 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Constellation Energy
Within the last quarter, Constellation Energy CEG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Constellation Energy. The company has an average price target of $83.33 with a high of $98.00 and a low of $54.00.
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
Lock In High Dividend Yields While Prices Are Down On These 3 REITs
If history is any indication, one of the best ways to make long-term money in the stock market is by having the courage to buy stocks when they are largely out of favor. This is especially true of dividend stocks because when the prices decline, investors can lock in higher dividend yields for life.
Ardagh Metal Packaging, Intuitive Surgical And This Water Technology Company Are CNBC's Final Trades
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said she had bought shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging SA AMBP a few months back. “Right now, it’s got a 7% dividend yield and it’s trading down from where I bought it,” Harrington mentioned....
