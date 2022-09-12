ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
STOCKS
TheStreet

T-Mobile Has Another Big Perk For Its Customers

The streaming wars have hit a fever pitch lately. With the exception of Sony (SNEJF) , now every media company and film studio has their own signature streaming service, from Comcast’s (CCZ) Peacock to Paramount Global's Paramount+ (PARA) to the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) HBO Max.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Top#Linus Stocks Aapl#Iphone Se#Apple Shares#Smart Phone#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Ios#Apple Analyst#Apple Inc Aapl
Benzinga

How Bill Gates Is Reinventing The Toilet And Why It's A Game Changer

Bill Gates is partnering with South Korean electronics giant Samsung for a public health and sanitation initiative called “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.”. What Happened: Samsung announced last week it has developed a prototype toilet that is safe and designed for household use. The company’s R&D arm Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology has been collaborating with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the reinvented toilet since 2019. The core innovations, including heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens from human waste, and making the released effluent and solids safe for the environment, were completed recently, Samsung said. A prototype has also been tested.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Business Insider

Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'

Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing its Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk has promoted constructive criticism, telling people to "especially seek negative feedback." Elon Musk chastised a Tesla driver for pointing out an...
CARS
Motley Fool

Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle

Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For A Faster Phone

Is it just your imagination or does your phone seem so much more sluggish these days? There are a number of reasons why your phone may not be resembling the device you took home from the Apple store (even if that purchase date wasn’t so long ago). Your charging habits could be causing battery power to dwindle faster. Maybe you’re storing it in places where the temperature is too high for its battery. Or, the most likely culprit of all, the many apps you’ve downloaded over the years include a few that are notorious for draining your phone of resources and slowing it down to a snail’s pace. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for a faster phone.
CELL PHONES
CNET

So You Installed iOS 16 on Your iPhone. Do These 3 Things Right Now

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. It's here: Apple officially released iOS 16 Monday. If you have an iPhone that can run the new iOS software -- that includes iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 8 -- you can go into your settings and update to iOS 16 right now.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

3 Battery-Draining Apps Tech Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately

When your iPhone battery refuses to hold a charge for very long, and you’re sure that the culprit isn’t the battery itself, it’s time to investigate and turn your attention to the apps that you use most often, as well as those that are running in the background. Some apps are simply more taxing on your battery because they DO more. If your phone is otherwise in good shape and relatively new, don’t rush off to the Apple store or replace the battery just yet. Try deleting these three battery-draining apps first to see if it makes a difference.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Why Now Is the Worst Possible Moment to Buy a New iPhone

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Thinking about buying a new iPhone? It may be in your best interest to hold off just a bit longer. Apple's "Far Out" launch event is set for today...
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
83K+
Followers
166K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy