Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Steve Jobs' daughter mocks Apple's iPhone 14 with a meme, hinting it's the same as the previous model
Eve Jobs is the youngest of the Apple cofounder's four kids and the daughter of Laurene Powell Jobs.
ohmymag.co.uk
Don't buy an iPhone or Apple Watch until Wednesday. Here's the smart reason why
Today being a Labour Day in North America, you might be thinking it’ll be smart to take advantage of widely advertised sales to buy an iPhone. But you might want to wait for a few more days, lest you don’t get your money’s worth. Be patient. Forbes...
T-Mobile Has Another Big Perk For Its Customers
The streaming wars have hit a fever pitch lately. With the exception of Sony (SNEJF) , now every media company and film studio has their own signature streaming service, from Comcast’s (CCZ) Peacock to Paramount Global's Paramount+ (PARA) to the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) HBO Max.
If You Own These Old iPhone Or iPad Models, Apple Has A Rare Software Update For You
Apple Inc AAPL released a security update for some older iPhone, iPad, and iPod models on Wednesday. What Happened: The iOS 12.5.6 update is available for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus smartphones. Apple said that the update also extends to the iPad Mini 2 and iPad Mini...
Jim Cramer Warns Investors These 2 Stocks Are 'Too Dangerous, Too Risky'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY is "too dangerous, too risky. Not the right thing for this environment." Cramer recommended selling AT&T Inc. T. The "Mad Money" host said he likes EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM as it is a "very fast grower."
How Bill Gates Is Reinventing The Toilet And Why It's A Game Changer
Bill Gates is partnering with South Korean electronics giant Samsung for a public health and sanitation initiative called “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.”. What Happened: Samsung announced last week it has developed a prototype toilet that is safe and designed for household use. The company’s R&D arm Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology has been collaborating with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the reinvented toilet since 2019. The core innovations, including heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens from human waste, and making the released effluent and solids safe for the environment, were completed recently, Samsung said. A prototype has also been tested.
Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?
Holding a lot of cash isn't as safe as you might think.
Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'
Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing its Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk has promoted constructive criticism, telling people to "especially seek negative feedback." Elon Musk chastised a Tesla driver for pointing out an...
CARS・
Motley Fool
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
iPhone is killing passwords next month – here’s how you’ll log in instead
APPLE is now just days away from beginning its hacker-busting plot to kill off passwords. All iPhone owners will have the chance to start binning passwords in favour of Apple's slick new alternative. It might sound strange, but passwords are actually a very poor security system. Cyber-security experts have been...
Phone Arena
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Completely and predictably overshadowed by the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 over the last few weeks, Samsung's latest "conventional" ultra-high-end phones are back in the spotlight today all of a sudden thanks to some... surprising Amazon offers. These are by far the best Labor Day...
Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle
Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
Business Insider
After announcing the iPhone 14, Apple has stopped selling 4 older iPhone models, including the iPhone 13 Pro
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. At their "Far Out" event on September 7th, Apple announced four new iPhone models: The iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. They all feature better cameras, satellite connectivity,...
Motley Fool
86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks
A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For A Faster Phone
Is it just your imagination or does your phone seem so much more sluggish these days? There are a number of reasons why your phone may not be resembling the device you took home from the Apple store (even if that purchase date wasn’t so long ago). Your charging habits could be causing battery power to dwindle faster. Maybe you’re storing it in places where the temperature is too high for its battery. Or, the most likely culprit of all, the many apps you’ve downloaded over the years include a few that are notorious for draining your phone of resources and slowing it down to a snail’s pace. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for a faster phone.
CNET
So You Installed iOS 16 on Your iPhone. Do These 3 Things Right Now
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. It's here: Apple officially released iOS 16 Monday. If you have an iPhone that can run the new iOS software -- that includes iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 8 -- you can go into your settings and update to iOS 16 right now.
3 Battery-Draining Apps Tech Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately
When your iPhone battery refuses to hold a charge for very long, and you’re sure that the culprit isn’t the battery itself, it’s time to investigate and turn your attention to the apps that you use most often, as well as those that are running in the background. Some apps are simply more taxing on your battery because they DO more. If your phone is otherwise in good shape and relatively new, don’t rush off to the Apple store or replace the battery just yet. Try deleting these three battery-draining apps first to see if it makes a difference.
CNET
Why Now Is the Worst Possible Moment to Buy a New iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Thinking about buying a new iPhone? It may be in your best interest to hold off just a bit longer. Apple's "Far Out" launch event is set for today...
Samsung admits security breach exposed customers’ personal data – check what’s at risk
THE TECHNOLOGY giant Samsung has had customer information stolen by a hacker in a security breach. Who the attackers are or what they are after is unknown at this time. “We determined through our ongoing investigation that personal information of certain customers was affected,” Samsung wrote in an email to customers who were victims of the security breach.
Benzinga
