Monhegan, ME

Q97.9

This Tiny Garden House in Belfast, Maine is my Fairytale Dream Home

I have always dreamt of living in a tiny house but this garden home on Airbnb in Belfast, Maine, has stolen my heart. The property is listed by Kate on Airbnb for $150/night but I would like to move in indefinitely. Resting on an acre of perennial flower gardens, the charming tiny home studio is only minutes from downtown Belfast while still being tucked into nature in quiet solitude.
BELFAST, ME
102.9 WBLM

A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine

There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
STONINGTON, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Call for artists: ‘Art in Maine’ exihibition

Boothbay Region Art Foundation’s (BRAF) 15th annual juried exhibition, Art in Maine, will be held at the foundation gallery Oct. 8 through Nov. 13. Art in Maine’s exhibit presents a fresh and selective look at the fine art being created by Maine artists today, showcasing originality in the media of painting, drawing and sculpture.
BOOTHBAY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Coast Guard Auxiliary boating class: Navigating Midcoast Maine

Midcoast Maine has one of the most beautiful coastlines in the world, but within the beauty are hazards that can quickly ruin your day on the water. Geography, tides and weather can combine to make even the most experienced mariner opt to stay ashore. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 2-5, located in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, offers an introduction to navigation course that can help recreational boaters cruise the area. The basics of coastal navigation are covered using the chart of the Boothbay area. What we cover applies to all National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) navigation charts.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

The Don Campbell Band at THE LINCOLN HOME September 23

Join us for one last hoorah of summer outdoor fun with six-time winner of the title, “Maine’s Best Singer-Songwriter,” Don Campbell and his band. On Friday evening, September 23, from 6 - 8:30pm, enjoy the music of a highly-talented multi-instrumentalist playing acoustic guitar, piano, B3 Organ, bass, electric guitar, nylon string guitar, mandolin and harmonica on our lawn overlooking the Damariscotta River. The Don Campbell Band is a highly versatile, energetic ensemble, which blends many music styles, from original creations, to the music of Dan Fogelberg, The Smithereens, Johnny Cash, John Denver and Van Halen.
NEWCASTLE, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Popular food journalism workshop adds second event

Kathy Gunst, award-winning food journalist from Maine, is offering a second workshop in food journalism in the Barn Loft Apartment at the Kefauver Studio & Gallery, Damariscotta, on Saturday, Nov. 12. “The first workshop filled to capacity almost immediately, so Kathy has agreed to present a second workshop in November....
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes new cardiologist

ELLSWORTH — Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes Ellen Gallant, MD, to its cardiology practice. Dr. Gallant received her medical degree from Columbia University, College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York, then completed various residencies and fellowships in internal medicine, cardiology, and interventional cardiology. “. With over 25...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Tickets available for Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame banquet Oct. 8

The Boothbay Region High School Class C championship football teams of 2001 and 2002 will be inducted into the Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame at the organization’s annual banquet on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 5 p.m. at the Rockland Elks Lodge, 210 Rankin St., Rockland. The meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 7.
ROCKLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Spike in motorcycle deaths reveals common themes

MAINE, Maine — Twenty-eight people have died from a motorcycle crash this year, marking the highest number recorded for the past five years in Maine. Just this morning, Sept. 15, one more rider was fatally injured in a crash in Gorham. In 2021, the total number of motorcycle-related deaths...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Crash in Westbrook causes Route 25 detour

WESTBROOK, Maine — Westbrook police are advising motorists traveling on Route 25 near the Westbrook and Gorham town line tonight to seek an alternate route, according to a Facebook post on Wednesday. Motorists will be detoured from both directions for a "significant amount of time" due to a serious...
WESTBROOK, ME
foxbangor.com

Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity hopes to re-open soon

UNITY– The Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity that was destroyed by fire earlier this year is slowly inching closer to re-opening. Fire ripped through the market back in January. With the Amish community’s help, they were able to rebuild quickly however, other aspects of getting the business...
UNITY, ME

