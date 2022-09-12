Read full article on original website
I have always dreamt of living in a tiny house but this garden home on Airbnb in Belfast, Maine, has stolen my heart. The property is listed by Kate on Airbnb for $150/night but I would like to move in indefinitely. Resting on an acre of perennial flower gardens, the charming tiny home studio is only minutes from downtown Belfast while still being tucked into nature in quiet solitude.
There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
Boothbay Region Art Foundation’s (BRAF) 15th annual juried exhibition, Art in Maine, will be held at the foundation gallery Oct. 8 through Nov. 13. Art in Maine’s exhibit presents a fresh and selective look at the fine art being created by Maine artists today, showcasing originality in the media of painting, drawing and sculpture.
Midcoast Maine has one of the most beautiful coastlines in the world, but within the beauty are hazards that can quickly ruin your day on the water. Geography, tides and weather can combine to make even the most experienced mariner opt to stay ashore. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 2-5, located in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, offers an introduction to navigation course that can help recreational boaters cruise the area. The basics of coastal navigation are covered using the chart of the Boothbay area. What we cover applies to all National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) navigation charts.
Join us for one last hoorah of summer outdoor fun with six-time winner of the title, “Maine’s Best Singer-Songwriter,” Don Campbell and his band. On Friday evening, September 23, from 6 - 8:30pm, enjoy the music of a highly-talented multi-instrumentalist playing acoustic guitar, piano, B3 Organ, bass, electric guitar, nylon string guitar, mandolin and harmonica on our lawn overlooking the Damariscotta River. The Don Campbell Band is a highly versatile, energetic ensemble, which blends many music styles, from original creations, to the music of Dan Fogelberg, The Smithereens, Johnny Cash, John Denver and Van Halen.
Imagine creating your own pizza. Well, not actually making it yourself, but deciding every topping that goes on your pizza. I guess you can create your pizza just about anywhere, however, one pizza chain allows you to put as much as you would like and not spend a lot of money while doing it.
The New Countryside Diner is now open in Augusta. This restaurant has replaced the former Rebecca's place that was operating for more then 40 years. According to Yahoo, Rebecca's Place closed in January because the owner was unable to find enough employees to continue the business. The owner of the...
Kathy Gunst, award-winning food journalist from Maine, is offering a second workshop in food journalism in the Barn Loft Apartment at the Kefauver Studio & Gallery, Damariscotta, on Saturday, Nov. 12. “The first workshop filled to capacity almost immediately, so Kathy has agreed to present a second workshop in November....
WESTBROOK, Maine — Nona Yehia is an architect by trade. Like all creatives dream, she’s found her life’s calling. On the heels of the 2008 recession, and with local food and real estate scarce in mountainous Jackson, Wyoming, Yehia gathered a team and put her skills to use.
PORTLAND, Maine — In Portland, a busy cruise ship season is well under way. A new cruise ship will come into portnearly every day through Nov. 1. Meanwhile, local residents prepare to vote on a referendum that would limit the number of cruise ship passengers entering the city to 1,000 people per day.
I have driven by this house my entire life. There have always been a bush line in front of the property and I have never truly been able to see the entire home. We would always discuss how the house had an indoor pool and how magical that would be to live inside of a house with a pool.
For decades, his informal political polls gained national attention for their accuracy. He opened Duke's Rotary Barber Shop in Augusta in the 1960s.
ELLSWORTH — Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes Ellen Gallant, MD, to its cardiology practice. Dr. Gallant received her medical degree from Columbia University, College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York, then completed various residencies and fellowships in internal medicine, cardiology, and interventional cardiology. “. With over 25...
The Boothbay Region High School Class C championship football teams of 2001 and 2002 will be inducted into the Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame at the organization’s annual banquet on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 5 p.m. at the Rockland Elks Lodge, 210 Rankin St., Rockland. The meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 7.
PORTLAND, Maine — Anna Crowley Redding, who lives in Maine, has written a number of books for children and young adults, and when interviewed for 207, she often has the conversation in a place that fit the subject. For her book about the tree in Great Britain whose falling...
MAINE, Maine — Twenty-eight people have died from a motorcycle crash this year, marking the highest number recorded for the past five years in Maine. Just this morning, Sept. 15, one more rider was fatally injured in a crash in Gorham. In 2021, the total number of motorcycle-related deaths...
WESTBROOK, Maine — Westbrook police are advising motorists traveling on Route 25 near the Westbrook and Gorham town line tonight to seek an alternate route, according to a Facebook post on Wednesday. Motorists will be detoured from both directions for a "significant amount of time" due to a serious...
UNITY– The Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity that was destroyed by fire earlier this year is slowly inching closer to re-opening. Fire ripped through the market back in January. With the Amish community’s help, they were able to rebuild quickly however, other aspects of getting the business...
For about a year now there has been heavy speculation that one of, if not both of, two super-popular chain stores was going to be coming to Augusta. Those two stores are Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight. Well, finally, one of them is actually confirmed!. According to the Kennebec Journal,...
We always have an eye on the real estate market here in Central Maine and always try to showcase some of our favorites from all different price ranges. And, while this Waterville home that's for sale may not be in everyone's price range (including ours!), we think it's definitely worth snooping through all these photos of how some people live!
