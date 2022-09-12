Read full article on original website
Investigation Underway in Louisiana Into an Early Morning Fire that Killed Two
Investigation Underway in Louisiana Into an Early Morning Fire that Killed Two. Louisiana – The State of Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal reported on September 14, 2022, that deputies are investigating a house fire in Delhi, Louisiana that resulted in two deaths. Richland Fire District Ward 1 responded...
KNOE TV8
Gang-related arrests made in Monroe, officials say
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police HEAT team made four arrests on Sept. 13, 2022, three of which they say stem from local gang activity. Here are the details given by Monroe Police Department in a press release:. The Monroe Police HEAT team made four arrests on September 13, 2022,...
KNOE TV8
Former Ouachita deputy pleads guilty to murder
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Blake Bardwell, a former Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced for the 2021 murder of his wife and child. Bardwell was indicted in Jan. 2022 by an Ouachita Parish Grand Jury for the murder of his wife and 8-month-old daughter and on Sept. 12, 2022, pled guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, according to a press release from District Attorney Steve Tew.
Monroe juvenile airlifted to hospital after Renwick Street shooting; victim in stable condition
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, Monroe Police responded to a shooting on 2900 block of Renwick Street around 9 PM. Upon arrival, officers located a male juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. According to police, the victim was airlifted to a regional hospital and is listed in stable […]
MISSING TEEN: Missing Morehouse Parish teen found safe, deputies say
UPDATE (09/12/2022; 10 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, Timaya Wilson was found safe by deputies. MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 15-year-old Timaya Wilson who was last seen on September 5, 2022. Timaya is described as a Black female, standing four foot and six inches, and weighing […]
Mississippi man arrested in Lincoln Parish for First-Degree Rape, deputies say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, September 9, 2022, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to possible sexual assault in progress. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a vehicle leaving the residence at a high-speed. Several patrol units attempted to stop the vehicle; however, the driver […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Pursuit from Grambling to Ruston nets one arrest
A high-speed chase from the Grambling State University campus to Louisiana Tech farm campus resulted in numerous charges against a Shreveport man Thursday. A GSU officer on patrol encountered a white Honda Civic stopped in the middle of Younger Street with a male driver talking to two females in the roadway. GSU Corporal I. Boldes asked the driver to pull into a parking space. He reportedly replied “okay” and sped off at a high rate of speed. Boldes turned around and pursued the Honda which sped through a parking lot, almost striking some students. The suspect turned south on Main Street and failed to stop at a stop sign at Main and College Ave., then proceeded west on College where he passed into the opposing lane around stopped traffic and failed to stop at the stop sign at College and R.W.E. Jones Drive. The Honda continued south on Jones Dr. reaching speeds of 70 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone, running the stop sign at the intersection of Jones and U.S. Highway 80.
KNOE TV8
Monroe man arrested after 2 years of being wanted for attempted murder
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man has been arrested after more than two years of being wanted for armed robbery and attempted second degree murder. In Feb. 2020, Monroe Police responded to a local hospital in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon investigation, detectives said the victim had been lured to Parkview Apartments by a girl.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Traffic stop leads to drug charges
A Dubach man stopped for speeding Thursday has been charged with several drug offenses. Quinton Ashley, 37, was stopped for speeding on Eastland Ave in Ruston late Thursday night. When the Ruston police officer approached his car, suspected marijuana was seen in the door panel and the odor of marijuana...
Monroe man sentenced to more than 6 years in federal prison after gang fight near Neville High in January 2022
UPDATE (09/14/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 21-year-old Montrelle Jones was sentenced to six years and six months in federal prison on firearm charges. The charges stem from the January 14, 2022, incident where Jones, Terry Davis, and Antonio Hollins were arrested dispute between local gangs that took place near Neville High School. […]
Monroe man arrested for attempted murder and armed robbery; girlfriend allegedly help set up the robbery
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a victim suffering from gunshot wound in February of 2020. According to authorities, the victim of the shooting was enticed to come to Parkview Apartments by a female. Police discovered in their investigation that the […]
Investigation lands Monroe couple in jail; possessed over 12 pounds of narcotics and multiple firearms, police say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Since June of 2022, Monroe Police were receiving information that 29-year-old Quinterious Dshon Collins was allegedly selling narcotics from his residence on Columbia Avenue. After months of receiving the information and conducting surveillance of the Collins’ home, officers obtained a search warrant […]
louisianaradionetwork.com
Calhoun man goes gator hunting for the first time and brings home one heck of a catch
So, imagine your 71-year-old friend who’s never been gator hunting in their life, tells you he caught one that he thought weighed around 400 pounds. You’d laugh at them, right? Well, Jerry Sepulvado of Calhoun did just that Wednesday on Lake St. John. He actually caught three gators and one was a real whopper.
