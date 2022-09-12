ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

KNOE TV8

Gang-related arrests made in Monroe, officials say

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police HEAT team made four arrests on Sept. 13, 2022, three of which they say stem from local gang activity. Here are the details given by Monroe Police Department in a press release:. The Monroe Police HEAT team made four arrests on September 13, 2022,...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Former Ouachita deputy pleads guilty to murder

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Blake Bardwell, a former Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced for the 2021 murder of his wife and child. Bardwell was indicted in Jan. 2022 by an Ouachita Parish Grand Jury for the murder of his wife and 8-month-old daughter and on Sept. 12, 2022, pled guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, according to a press release from District Attorney Steve Tew.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi man arrested in Lincoln Parish for First-Degree Rape, deputies say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, September 9, 2022, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to possible sexual assault in progress. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a vehicle leaving the residence at a high-speed. Several patrol units attempted to stop the vehicle; however, the driver […]
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Pursuit from Grambling to Ruston nets one arrest

A high-speed chase from the Grambling State University campus to Louisiana Tech farm campus resulted in numerous charges against a Shreveport man Thursday. A GSU officer on patrol encountered a white Honda Civic stopped in the middle of Younger Street with a male driver talking to two females in the roadway. GSU Corporal I. Boldes asked the driver to pull into a parking space. He reportedly replied “okay” and sped off at a high rate of speed. Boldes turned around and pursued the Honda which sped through a parking lot, almost striking some students. The suspect turned south on Main Street and failed to stop at a stop sign at Main and College Ave., then proceeded west on College where he passed into the opposing lane around stopped traffic and failed to stop at the stop sign at College and R.W.E. Jones Drive. The Honda continued south on Jones Dr. reaching speeds of 70 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone, running the stop sign at the intersection of Jones and U.S. Highway 80.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe man arrested after 2 years of being wanted for attempted murder

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man has been arrested after more than two years of being wanted for armed robbery and attempted second degree murder. In Feb. 2020, Monroe Police responded to a local hospital in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon investigation, detectives said the victim had been lured to Parkview Apartments by a girl.
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Traffic stop leads to drug charges

A Dubach man stopped for speeding Thursday has been charged with several drug offenses. Quinton Ashley, 37, was stopped for speeding on Eastland Ave in Ruston late Thursday night. When the Ruston police officer approached his car, suspected marijuana was seen in the door panel and the odor of marijuana...
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man sentenced to more than 6 years in federal prison after gang fight near Neville High in January 2022

UPDATE (09/14/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 21-year-old Montrelle Jones was sentenced to six years and six months in federal prison on firearm charges. The charges stem from the January 14, 2022, incident where Jones, Terry Davis, and Antonio Hollins were arrested dispute between local gangs that took place near Neville High School. […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man arrested for attempted murder and armed robbery; girlfriend allegedly help set up the robbery

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a victim suffering from gunshot wound in February of 2020. According to authorities, the victim of the shooting was enticed to come to Parkview Apartments by a female. Police discovered in their investigation that the […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Investigation lands Monroe couple in jail; possessed over 12 pounds of narcotics and multiple firearms, police say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Since June of 2022, Monroe Police were receiving information that 29-year-old Quinterious Dshon Collins was allegedly selling narcotics from his residence on Columbia Avenue. After months of receiving the information and conducting surveillance of the Collins’ home, officers obtained a search warrant […]
MONROE, LA
