So Is Dogecoin Heading Back to 5 Cents Or Making A Run To 10 Cents? Survey Says...

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: What's Next, Is Dogecoin Heading Back...
Why UPS Stock Is Falling After Hours

United Parcel Service Inc UPS shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after FedEx Corp FDX shares fell 15% on the company's preliminary results. FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter. The company now...
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Smith & Wesson Brands Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Wednesday, Smith & Wesson Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Bitcoin Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin's BTC/USD price has fallen 3.02% to $19,532.43. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 6.0% loss, moving from $20,990.23 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past...
Analyst Ratings for FedEx

Analysts have provided the following ratings for FedEx FDX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 29 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for FedEx. The company has an average price target of $257.9 with a high of $339.00 and a low of $180.00.
Alphabet Whale Trades For September 16

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alphabet. Looking at options history for Alphabet GOOGL we detected 18 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.
Looking Into Carnival's Recent Short Interest

Carnival's (NYSE:CCL) short percent of float has fallen 3.08% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 99.10 million shares sold short, which is 11.63% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Where Vintage Wine Estates Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Vintage Wine Estates VWE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Vintage Wine Estates. The company has an average price target of $6.38 with a high of $9.00 and a low of $5.00.
How Is The Market Feeling About Faraday Future?

Faraday Future's (NASDAQ:FFIE) short percent of float has risen 8.3% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 21.49 million shares sold short, which is 29.24% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Short Volatility Alert: AMETEK, Inc.

On Thursday, shares of AMETEK, Inc. AME experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.32% to $121.44. The overall sentiment for AME has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Decrease Short Exposure. The volatility alert...
Bowlero, Harmonic And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping around 200 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT shares jumped 22.2% to $2.5788 after dropping 38% on Thursday. Bowlero Corp. BOWL surged 8.1% to $13.48 after the company reported...
Polygon Down More Than 7% Within 24 hours

Polygon's MATIC/USD price has decreased 7.0% over the past 24 hours to $0.80, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -9.0%, moving from $0.89 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Polygon over the past 24 hours (left) to its price...
Why KB Home Stock May Be Heading For A 50% Decline

On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that KB Home KBH traded more than 16 times its average daily put volume on Thursday. Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket. There were buyers of 19,000 of the January 2025 weekly 15 puts at an average...
