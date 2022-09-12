Read full article on original website
2news.com
Mosquito Fire Grows to 67,660+ Acres, Containment Remains at 20%
The Mosquito Fire is now 67,660 acres across Placer and El Dorado Counties and containment is still at 20%. CAL FIRE says 70 buildings have been destroyed while another 10 have been damaged as a result of the fire across both counties. CAL FIRE says approximately 9,236 homes remain threatened...
2news.com
Passenger Killed in Rollover Crash in South Lake Tahoe
An SUV passenger died in a rollover crash in South Lake Tahoe earlier this past weekend. California Highway Patrol also says the driver, 26-year-old Diana Shemyakina was arrested for felony DUI but was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital. The crash happened on Sunday just before 7 p.m. on Pioneer Trail...
2news.com
Carson City Man Arrested Intimidating Children on School Bus, Deputies Say
A Carson City man is behind bars after reportedly boarding a school bus with a gun on Wednesday. The Carson City Sheriff's Office says they were contacted by the school district because an unknown man had boarded a bus at Bordewich Bray Elementary School and had a holstered handgun with him.
2news.com
Aces Suffer 2-1 Extra-Inning Loss to River Cats in Sacramento
West Sacramento, Calif. – The Reno Aces (75-61) offense was limited by six Sacramento River Cats (60-75) pitchers in a 2-1 extra-inning loss Thursday afternoon at Sacramento’s Sutter Health Park. Today’s game was initially scheduled at Reno’s Greater Nevada Field, but poor air quality forced the switch to...
