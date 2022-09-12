ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

2news.com

Mosquito Fire Grows to 67,660+ Acres, Containment Remains at 20%

The Mosquito Fire is now 67,660 acres across Placer and El Dorado Counties and containment is still at 20%. CAL FIRE says 70 buildings have been destroyed while another 10 have been damaged as a result of the fire across both counties. CAL FIRE says approximately 9,236 homes remain threatened...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Passenger Killed in Rollover Crash in South Lake Tahoe

An SUV passenger died in a rollover crash in South Lake Tahoe earlier this past weekend. California Highway Patrol also says the driver, 26-year-old Diana Shemyakina was arrested for felony DUI but was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital. The crash happened on Sunday just before 7 p.m. on Pioneer Trail...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Aces Suffer 2-1 Extra-Inning Loss to River Cats in Sacramento

West Sacramento, Calif. – The Reno Aces (75-61) offense was limited by six Sacramento River Cats (60-75) pitchers in a 2-1 extra-inning loss Thursday afternoon at Sacramento’s Sutter Health Park. Today’s game was initially scheduled at Reno’s Greater Nevada Field, but poor air quality forced the switch to...
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA

