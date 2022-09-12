ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why UPS Stock Is Falling After Hours

United Parcel Service Inc UPS shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after FedEx Corp FDX shares fell 15% on the company's preliminary results. FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter. The company now...
STOCKS
Benzinga

So Is Dogecoin Heading Back to 5 Cents Or Making A Run To 10 Cents? Survey Says...

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: What's Next, Is Dogecoin Heading Back...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for FedEx

Analysts have provided the following ratings for FedEx FDX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 29 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for FedEx. The company has an average price target of $257.9 with a high of $339.00 and a low of $180.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Constellation Energy

Within the last quarter, Constellation Energy CEG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Constellation Energy. The company has an average price target of $83.33 with a high of $98.00 and a low of $54.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Sector#Stock#A Value#Communication#Cumulus Media#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Harte Hanks Hhs P E#At T#Q2#Adtheorent Holding#Millicom Intl Cellular
Benzinga

Alphabet Whale Trades For September 16

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alphabet. Looking at options history for Alphabet GOOGL we detected 18 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.
MARKETS
Benzinga

9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

System1 SST stock moved upwards by 5.2% to $8.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $770.0 million. SK Telecom Co SKM shares moved upwards by 3.39% to $20.42. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 billion. Gannett Co GCI shares increased by 3.27%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Faraday Future?

Faraday Future's (NASDAQ:FFIE) short percent of float has risen 8.3% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 21.49 million shares sold short, which is 29.24% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Short Volatility Alert: Alphabet Inc.

On Thursday, shares of Alphabet Inc. GOOG experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.86% to $103.90. The overall sentiment for GOOG has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The volatility alert...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bowlero, Harmonic And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping around 200 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT shares jumped 22.2% to $2.5788 after dropping 38% on Thursday. Bowlero Corp. BOWL surged 8.1% to $13.48 after the company reported...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking Into Rivian Automotive's Recent Short Interest

Rivian Automotive's (NASDAQ:RIVN) short percent of float has fallen 6.22% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 43.81 million shares sold short, which is 11.77% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Altimmune

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Altimmune ALT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $34.25 versus the current price of Altimmune at $13.83, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Shopify Eases On Employee Cash-Stock Mix

Shopify Inc SHOP changed its compensation practices to let staff decide how much their payments will be cash versus equity as the sector struggled with volatility, Bloomberg reports. Shopify will allow employees to choose a mix of cash, restricted stock units, and stock options, with the ability to withdraw equity...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

14 Analysts Have This to Say About Boston Properties

Boston Properties BXP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Boston Properties. The company has an average price target of $96.43 with a high of $108.00 and a low of $78.00.
BOSTON TOWNSHIP, MI
Benzinga

Why KB Home Stock May Be Heading For A 50% Decline

On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that KB Home KBH traded more than 16 times its average daily put volume on Thursday. Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket. There were buyers of 19,000 of the January 2025 weekly 15 puts at an average...
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Agilent Technologies?

Agilent Technologies's (NYSE:A) short percent of float has risen 5.75% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.71 million shares sold short, which is 0.92% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Smith & Wesson Brands Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Wednesday, Smith & Wesson Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Vintage Wine Estates Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Vintage Wine Estates VWE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Vintage Wine Estates. The company has an average price target of $6.38 with a high of $9.00 and a low of $5.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
83K+
Followers
166K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy