ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Boy charged in murder in Prince William County; police look for second person involved

By Brian Farrell
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08n27q_0hs2a8Ok00

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a 17-year-old boy faces charges related to the murder of a man that took place in Woodbridge in July.

Prince William County police said the teenager was in the Juvenile Detention Center on unrelated charges when the charges of Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony were brought against him.

Detectives said the teenager and a second person were responsible for shooting and killing Brian Darnell Marshall, 21, of Woodbridge.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. on July 20 in the 166000 block of Georgetown Rd. Marshall died at the hospital. A 26-year-old man also was hit by gunfire. He had an injury to his hand. Medics took him to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators said Marshal and the other man were with a third person on the sidewalk. Two people came up to the group, started shooting, and ran off.

Arrest in indecent exposure incidents near Virginia trail

As of Monday, Sept. 12, police still were looking for the second person responsible for the shooting. The Prince William County Police Department said a reward of up to $5,0000 was available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in the murder.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Man, girl arrested in robbery of 73-year-old in Virginia

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said officers arrested a man and a 17-year-old girl in connection to the robbery of a 73-year-old man that took place in Woodbridge Tuesday afternoon. Investigators said the girl came up behind the 73-year-old in Marumsco Plaza, located at 13989 Richmond Hwy. and put her hand […]
WOODBRIDGE, VA
DC News Now

One dead after Temple Hills shooting

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Temple Hills on Tuesday evening. Police responded to the 2500 block of Iverson Street around 8:40 p.m. They found the man on the scene, but he was pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information […]
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
DC News Now

VIDEO: Man wears stolen shoes out of Foot Locker

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that an unknown man robbed a Foot Locker in the 8600 block of Colesville Road on Friday afternoon. They are still looking for a suspect. Police said that the man entered the store and asked to try on a pair of sneakers. He said he was going […]
GAITHERSBURG, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Prince William County, VA
City
Woodbridge, VA
State
Washington State
Woodbridge, VA
Crime & Safety
Prince William County, VA
Crime & Safety
DC News Now

Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said someone pointed a gun at a mail carrier’s neck and ribs and robbed him Monday. The incident report on file with MPD said it happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of K St. SE. The postal worker was delivering mail in an […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
DC News Now

Maryland county school district updates phone policy

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Public Schools revised its policy regarding students using their phones and other electronic devices on school grounds.  The revised guidelines indicate that personal mobile devices may be used: Before and after the school day (in all grades). On buses. Students riding to or from school or […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Frederick transit services opens new facility

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland Department of Transportation and Frederick County officials are celebrating as they open the new state-of-the-art Frederick transit facility. “The team and I are so grateful that we could work together today or that we could get together today to mark the completion of the Frederick transit facility,” […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Washington Dc#Second Person#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Dc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
DC News Now

Residents oppose Dollar General in Cascade, Maryland

CASCADE, Md. (DC News Now) — You may have heard of the expression “NIMBY,” or ”not in my backyard!” In the quiet community of Cascade, Maryland, residents are shouting it loud and clear.  Cascade sits on the Frederick and Washington County line and is the home to historic Fort Ritchie, a strategic training center during World […]
HIGHFIELD-CASCADE, MD
DC News Now

DC Council to consider Office of Migrant Services

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As more busloads of migrants arrive in Washington, the District council prepares to return to session Friday, where it’ll soon consider emergency legislation to create an Office of Migrant Services. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the emergency legislation last week. If approved, the District will allocate $10 million to support the […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Missing sisters could be in D.C.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It’s been over 900 days since John Rex has seen his two young daughters. He’s not given up hope he will see them again. “My number one priority right now… is finding my children,” said Rex. He hopes a new aged-enhanced picture from the National Center for Missing & Exploited […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DC News Now

19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy