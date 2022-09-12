Read full article on original website
Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury
The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
Look: T.J. Watt Announces Decision On Rest Of Season
Reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt suffered a suspected torn pectoral muscle during the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. While injuries of this nature can often be season-ending, Watt seems confident in a return before the end of his team's 2022 campaign. The superstar...
Jerry Jones cuts Jimmy Garoppolo-Cowboys trade links with Dak Prescott update
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys won’t be trading for Jimmy Garoppolo or look for a long-term replacement for Dak Prescott after his concerning hand injury in Week 1. They don’t need to anyway. When Prescott sustained the hand injury that was later revealed would require surgery and...
Robert Kraft Reportedly Not Happy With Patriots Decision
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is already frustrated with one of the team's personnel decisions. According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Kraft wants the Patriots to utilize wide receiver Kendrick Bourne more than they did in Week 1. Bourne received just two snaps against the Miami...
NFL・
Steelers Brian Flores Has Significant Impact and Influence On Defense In 2022 Implies Patriots OL Coach Matt Patricia
The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into Week 2 of the 2022 season and will host the New England Patriots in the season home opener. The organization is coming off of a thrilling 23-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals, but now that is in the past as the team has a quick turnaround to another in-conference matchup. New England is coming off of a loss to the Miami Dolphins who held their offense in check for the majority of the game this past Sunday. Former NFL head coach and current offensive line coach for the Patriots, Matt Patricia spoke with local reporters on Tuesday and was extremely complimentary of the Steelers defense and coaching staff.
Mitch Trubisky – Steelers Quarterback Status
The Pittsburgh Steelers won their week one matchup against the Bengals 23-20 in an overtime thriller. It was also our first taste of Mitch Trubisky running the offense. It was a lackluster performance but let’s dig into it a little bit. Is Mitch Trubisky the answer?. I will get...
Lamar Jackson makes end-all statement about Ravens contract situation
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson made a final statement on his uncertain contract situation with the team. According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, Jackson said he is done discussing his contract. The Ravens and Lamar Jackson were unable to come to an agreement ahead of the regular season....
Mike Tomlin has hilarious remark about rookie’s first game
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has quickly become a household name because of health concerns surrounding Najee Harris, but Mike Tomlin had a great way of reminding everyone to not get ahead of themselves. Tomlin was asked during his Tuesday press conference if Warren could see an expanded role...
Steelers’ Cam Sutton: “It’s Not the End. It’s Just the Start” as the Team’s Secondary Steps Up in Week 1 Win
I just have one question for all of SteelerNation . How are we feeling on this victory Monday?! What a game on Sunday as our beloved Pittsburgh Steelers got their first victory of the new campaign. This battle against the Cincinnati Bengals had to be one of the wildest games I’ve seen. The Steelers secondary started off strong with a Minkah Fitzpatrick interception return for a touchdown in what was Joe Burrow’s first drive of the season. From there, the defensive effort stayed strong enough to steal a 23-20 victory.
Stat from Sunday’s loss to Steelers should have Bengals fans optimistic
The Cincinnati Bengals may not have started this season well coming off an AFC Championship campaign, but hope shouldn’t be lost yet. The Cincinnati Bengals faced a tough loss in their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They lost 23-20 in overtime, with star quarterback Joe Burrow throwing four interceptions during the game, nearly as many as he had throughout his entire first NFL season. There were several reasons to lose hope, but one PFF stat should bring optimism toward the rest of the season.
Patriots listed as betting favorites to beat Steelers on the road
Even after an ugly loss to the Miami Dolphins, the New England Patriots are still the odds on favorites to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon. Per Tipico Sportsbook, the Patriots are currently listed as 1.5-point favorites heading into Acrisure Stadium against a Steelers team that just made the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals cough up five turnovers in a 23-20 victory. Meanwhile, the Patriots gave up three takeaways on the road against the Dolphins in a 20-7 loss.
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Patriots-Steelers, pick
The New England Patriots travel to Pittsburgh Sunday to take on the Steelers in a Week 2 NFL matchup between two AFC powers. The Pats took an L at the hands of the Miami Dolphins in their Week 1 opener. The Steelers, on the other hand, got the 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime.
Steelers vs Patriots Wednesday injury update
On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers continued preparations for their home opener this weekend against the New England Patriots. The Steelers have several guys dealing with injuries and here is how the practice report went. Linebacker T.J. Watt was an obvious DNP. He’s dealing with a torn pectoral and has already...
