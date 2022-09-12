Read full article on original website
Scientists surprised to learn Mexico mangroves have trapped carbon for millennia
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- According to new research, Mexican mangroves are playing a helpful role in fighting climate change because they have been trapping carbon for thousands of years. Researchers from the University of California, Riverside and University of California, San Diego began the study because they wanted to understand...
WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street
Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal… The post WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street appeared first on Outsider.
Utah community attempts to build world's largest blanket fort
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A Utah company came together at a sports field to attempt the Guinness World Record for the world's largest blanket fort. The event, organized by networking group Tacos Together, Moxie Weighted Blankets and Real Salt Lake, aimed to create a 10,000-square-foot blanket fort Thursday at Rio Tinto Stadium in Lehi.
