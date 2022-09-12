ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Police: 4 High School Students Overdose, 1 Dead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A teenage girl died of an apparent overdose at a Los Angeles high school and police on Wednesday were investigating at least three other possible overdoses of teens in the area where officials warned that dealers are selling counterfeit pills laced with deadly fentanyl at a neighborhood park.
