WSYX ABC6
What to do in Central Ohio this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weekend's forecast in Columbus is ideal for all kinds of outdoor activities. With the autumn season under a week away, families can get an early start on the fall festivities!. Friday, September 16. ZOMBIEzi Bay at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium: Zoombezi Bay will...
WSYX ABC6
Non-profit group helps 8 Columbus girls celebrate their quinceañera for free
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A quinceañera is a time to celebrate the transition to womanhood in the Latino culture. Friday night, eight young women here in Central Ohio are taking a major step forward in their lives. It's not only a celebration but a fundraiser to help other...
WSYX ABC6
The Apple Truck Tour Preview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's Apple Season. The Apple Truck CEO Dale Apley discusses the apple truck tour and shares his "Bourbon Fried Apples" recipe with Good Day Columbus' Phil Kelly. The Apple Truck Tour begins Thursday, Sept. 15. 8:00a.m Westerville, OH Westerville Ace 1220 County Line Rd, Westerville,...
WSYX ABC6
YMCA unveils updated Grange Insurance Youth Development Center in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For 30 years, the YMCA has provided quality child care within the Northland community. Its north Columbus location received a major upgrade to its Youth Development Center. Grange Insurance donated $100,000 to the organization and the "Y" invested in its center. Marci Hasty is the...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Schools looking to hire bus drivers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus City Schools district is looking to hire more bus drivers. The district announced it also offers to pay for training to those interested. The starting pay for school bus driver trainees is $18.50 per hour. All trainee positions can lead to full-time positions...
WSYX ABC6
'Tis the season for apple picking in Ohio
UTICA, Ohio (WSYX) —A soggy Spring had some apple orchards off to a slower start. However, summer weather is proving to help get others back on track or do even better than normal. At Branstool Orchards in Utica, you can find just about anything. The orchard is home to...
WSYX ABC6
Friday Night Rivals: Westerville Central vs. Dublin Coffman
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the second straight week, a team from Westerville will travel to Dublin on our Toyota Friday Night Rivals high school football game of the week. The Westerville Central Warhawks will hit the road to take on the Dublin Coffman Shamrocks. Kickoff is set for...
WSYX ABC6
Breakfast is back at IKEA Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Starting Monday, September 19, breakfast returns to the Swedish Restaurant at IKEA Columbus. From 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. every day IKEA patrons will be able to enjoy a traditional breakfast and even some new treats. "Breakfast before the store fully opens has been a...
WSYX ABC6
Pediatrician discusses ways to keep young athletes safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — School is back and so are those extracurricular activities. Nationwide Children's Hospital pediatrician Dr. Sarah Denny shares her tips to help young athletes stay safe tips with Good Day Columbus.
WSYX ABC6
CREATE! Community art making event happening this Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An immersive, hands-on experience for all ages is happening this weekend. Rachel Montunnas and Brooke Ripley joins Good Day Columbus to preview the first ever CREATE! community art making event. The event is on Saturday from 12-4 p.m. at Boardman Park. The free hands-on experience...
WSYX ABC6
Staying safe: Dublin police offer self-defense classes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The recent attack on an early morning jogger in Memphis, Tennessee is renewing interest in self-defense classes in Central Ohio. Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis mother of two, was kidnapped and killed while out on an early morning run earlier this month. Dublin Police Sergeant Bryan...
WSYX ABC6
The Takeoff: Ohio State unveils game trailer for Toledo matchup
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Coming off back-to-back wins to start the season, the Ohio State Buckeyes will host in-state foe Toledo Saturday in the final non-conference matchup of the season. Ohio State unveiled its hype trailer for the game Thursday. Toledo is Ohio State's third straight home game to...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus mayor says they'll continue to share info in Donovan Lewis shooting death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s been two weeks since the fatal shooting of Donovan Lewis by a Columbus officer at Lewis' Sullivant Avenue home. Veteran officer Ricky Anderson shot and killed Lewis. Three officers and a K9 arrived to serve arrest warrants on Lewis for improper handling of a firearm, assault, and domestic violence.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio releases 2021-22 school report cards
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Education released the 2021-22 Ohio School Report Cards on Thursday. Report cards include five rated components and various report-only data. ODE said districts and schools will not receive overall ratings this year. Each district was rated from one to five stars...
WSYX ABC6
Problem Solvers gets immediate help for Columbus grandfather on oxygen with no power
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus grandfather in desperate need of help called ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers and got immediate results. Grandfather Michael Branche said he's been using an extension cord to power up his apartment on Malin Place for the last three weeks by plugging into an outside outlet to a neighboring building. He said management at Tall Oaks Apartments cut power to his building after a fire inside four of the units last month. While those units are unoccupied and remain without power, management told the Columbus Department of Building and Zoning Services that power was restored for the other tenants except for those who are late on their bills.
WSYX ABC6
'Kia Boy' parents invited to private meeting to talk with juvenile court, local agencies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A private meeting is being put together this week for parents of kids who are suspected of stealing cars across Columbus. "It's our goal that we will be able to save our children from crime," said Nana Watson, President of the Columbus Chapter of the NAACP.
WSYX ABC6
Gas prices in Columbus down 13 cents in last week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gas prices fell 13 cents around Columbus this past week, according to AAA. AAA said the average price of gas in Columbus is priced at $3.45 per gallon. The average price of gas in Ohio is $3.49, down 12 cents in the past week. The...
WSYX ABC6
2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash in far east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two people were killed in a multiple-vehicle crash Wednesday night on the far east side. Police said officers were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on East Broad Street at Lancaster Avenue around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday. Two victims were taken...
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Izzy and Joey from Colony Cats and Dogs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Colony Cats and Dogs featured two adorable pets on Fur Baby Friday. This 2-year-old chihuahua was an owner surrender due to the previous family not being able to afford her medical care. She recently had bilateral luxating patella surgery because her knees weren't working right....
WSYX ABC6
Operation Warm, Cardinal Health pass out hundreds of winter coats for kids
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of kids in the greater Columbus area now have coats to keep warm this winter. Cardinal Health partnered with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit that manufactures coats and shoes for children in need, to pass out over 700 winter coats for children. 32% of...
