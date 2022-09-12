ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Teen shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side Thursday night. At about 6:20 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was playing basketball in the 100 block of East 72nd Street when occupants from a dark-colored SUV fired shots, striking the teen, police said. The teen was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

UniverSoul Circus is flying high on Chicago's south side.

They have performed for nearly 30 million people and now they have pitched their tent in Washington Park. There is plenty of time to check out UniverSoul Circus before they pull up stakes. Tim McGill checked it out for Good Day Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Caravans take over downtown Chicago ahead of Mexican Independence Day

CHICAGO - Huge caravans took over downtown Chicago ahead of Mexican Independence Day — which is Friday. There aren't too many nights a year that you will see the median on Michigan Avenue become a dance floor, but that's exactly what happened Thursday night. People could be seen on...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

McDonald’s CEO says Chicago crime hurting recruitment, scaring employees as companies flee: ‘City in crisis'

CHICAGO - The CEO of McDonald’s told business leaders in Chicago that tough economic conditions including rising crime have made it more difficult to attract employees and suggested the city does not have an adequate plan in place to address the issues and prevent companies like his from joining the growing list of companies that have fled the Windy City.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found fatally shot on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was found fatally shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Thursday night. At about 7:45 p.m., a 36-year-old man was found with a bullet wound in his head in the 700 block of North Menard, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one is in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in Englewood Thursday afternoon. At about 4:04 p.m., a 26-year-old man was traveling in the 1300 block of West 59th Street when three unknown offenders in a dark-colored SUV exited the vehicle and fired shots, police said. The man was shot in the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Champaign man charged with May 2021 murder of 47-year-old woman

CHICAGO - A man from Champaign, Ill. was charged with the murder of a 47-year-old woman who was killed in May 2021. Granville Tyler, 62, was arrested in the 2300 block of West Springfield in Champaign on Tuesday. Police say Tyler fatally stabbed a woman who was found dead on...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Video shows Chicago cop squad car strike bicyclist in Logan Square

CHICAGO - A bicyclist was struck by a Chicago Police Department squad car in Logan Square last week, and it was captured on video. At about 10:50 a.m. on Sept. 8, a CPD squad car struck a bicyclist in the 1900 block of North California, police said. The bicyclist refused...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 13, reported missing from Chicago's NW Side

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Dunning neighborhood. Renee Raess was last seen at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of North Nora Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert. She is 5-foot-2, 100...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old girl shot multiple times on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. At about 12:16 p.m., the teen was in the 1100 block of South Troy when she was shot multiple times, police said. She self-transported to an area hospital in good condition. The circumstances of the shooting are...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man stabbed to death in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death Wednesday night in Chatham, according to Chicago police. Reginald Winslow, 64, was in an argument with someone in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was stabbed in the neck at about 7 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Here's what's happening this weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO - From festival fanatics to food connoisseurs, there's an event for everyone's taste this weekend in Chicago. Here's a list of some events you don't want to miss:. Riot Fest returns to Douglas Park this Friday through Sunday. Headliners include My Chemical Romance, Misfits, Nine Inch Nails and Ice Cube.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot in head in Chicago's North Lawndale

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in the head in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood late Wednesday. Police say they received reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. and found a man, of unknown age, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was immediately transported...
CHICAGO, IL

