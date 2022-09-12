Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side Thursday night. At about 6:20 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was playing basketball in the 100 block of East 72nd Street when occupants from a dark-colored SUV fired shots, striking the teen, police said. The teen was...
fox32chicago.com
UniverSoul Circus is flying high on Chicago's south side.
They have performed for nearly 30 million people and now they have pitched their tent in Washington Park. There is plenty of time to check out UniverSoul Circus before they pull up stakes. Tim McGill checked it out for Good Day Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
Caravans take over downtown Chicago ahead of Mexican Independence Day
CHICAGO - Huge caravans took over downtown Chicago ahead of Mexican Independence Day — which is Friday. There aren't too many nights a year that you will see the median on Michigan Avenue become a dance floor, but that's exactly what happened Thursday night. People could be seen on...
fox32chicago.com
McDonald’s CEO says Chicago crime hurting recruitment, scaring employees as companies flee: ‘City in crisis'
CHICAGO - The CEO of McDonald’s told business leaders in Chicago that tough economic conditions including rising crime have made it more difficult to attract employees and suggested the city does not have an adequate plan in place to address the issues and prevent companies like his from joining the growing list of companies that have fled the Windy City.
fox32chicago.com
Danny Trejo visits Saint Ignatius College Prep, shares special message with students
CHICAGO - Actor Danny Trejo visited Saint Ignatius College Prep Thursday to kick off National Hispanic Heritage Month. He spoke with the school's association of Latin American students and the campus acting club, The Harlequins. Trejo shared his life experiences with the students, along with a message. "Drugs and alcohol...
fox32chicago.com
Woman stabbed in face, pepper-sprayed leaving a home on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was leaving a home on Chicago's South Side in Englewood when she was pepper-sprayed and stabbed in the face and neck. Police say around 6:45 a.m. on Friday, a woman, 31, was assaulted in the 1500 block of West 62nd Street. The suspect pepper-sprayed the victim,...
fox32chicago.com
Man found fatally shot on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was found fatally shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Thursday night. At about 7:45 p.m., a 36-year-old man was found with a bullet wound in his head in the 700 block of North Menard, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one is in...
fox32chicago.com
Woman who lost her feet in Chicago's 'Playpen' returns home from hospital
CHICAGO - The woman who lost both her feet in a tragic boating accident on Lake Michigan in Chicago's "Playpen" last month is finally home. According to a YouTube video made by Lana Batochir on Sept. 4, she was able leave the hospital to continue her rehabilitation at home. Her...
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in Englewood Thursday afternoon. At about 4:04 p.m., a 26-year-old man was traveling in the 1300 block of West 59th Street when three unknown offenders in a dark-colored SUV exited the vehicle and fired shots, police said. The man was shot in the...
fox32chicago.com
Champaign man charged with May 2021 murder of 47-year-old woman
CHICAGO - A man from Champaign, Ill. was charged with the murder of a 47-year-old woman who was killed in May 2021. Granville Tyler, 62, was arrested in the 2300 block of West Springfield in Champaign on Tuesday. Police say Tyler fatally stabbed a woman who was found dead on...
fox32chicago.com
Video shows Chicago cop squad car strike bicyclist in Logan Square
CHICAGO - A bicyclist was struck by a Chicago Police Department squad car in Logan Square last week, and it was captured on video. At about 10:50 a.m. on Sept. 8, a CPD squad car struck a bicyclist in the 1900 block of North California, police said. The bicyclist refused...
fox32chicago.com
Girl, 13, reported missing from Chicago's NW Side
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Dunning neighborhood. Renee Raess was last seen at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of North Nora Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert. She is 5-foot-2, 100...
fox32chicago.com
Boys, 3 and 8, wounded in separate shootings minutes apart on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two young boys were wounded in shootings that took place less than 15 minutes apart Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side. The 8-year-old was inside his home around 9:41 p.m. in the 3600 block of South Rhodes Avenue when gunfire erupted outside, according to Chicago police. The boy...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois pride group touts family-friendly 'coming out' event featuring drag shows for kids as young as 5
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. - A nonprofit in Illinois is slated to host a "National Coming Out Day Celebration" featuring drag performances next month that is billed as a family-friendly event for children as young as 5. A nonprofit called the Pinta Pride Project is putting on the event, which will...
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old girl shot multiple times on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. At about 12:16 p.m., the teen was in the 1100 block of South Troy when she was shot multiple times, police said. She self-transported to an area hospital in good condition. The circumstances of the shooting are...
fox32chicago.com
Man stabbed to death in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death Wednesday night in Chatham, according to Chicago police. Reginald Winslow, 64, was in an argument with someone in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was stabbed in the neck at about 7 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
fox32chicago.com
Here's what's happening this weekend in Chicago
CHICAGO - From festival fanatics to food connoisseurs, there's an event for everyone's taste this weekend in Chicago. Here's a list of some events you don't want to miss:. Riot Fest returns to Douglas Park this Friday through Sunday. Headliners include My Chemical Romance, Misfits, Nine Inch Nails and Ice Cube.
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot in head in Chicago's North Lawndale
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in the head in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood late Wednesday. Police say they received reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. and found a man, of unknown age, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was immediately transported...
fox32chicago.com
Some Chicagoans put pressure on city leaders to end mega festivals like Riot Fest
CHICAGO - Just days before the return of Riot Fest, neighbors of Douglass Park are putting more pressure on the city to stop mega festivals. On Tuesday, members of Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood presented a letter to city leaders. This weekend's Riot Fest is the third massive festival to be...
fox32chicago.com
UniverSoul Circus comes to Washington Park
The UniverSoul Circus is underway in Chicago's Washington Park. The circus will have shows through early October.
