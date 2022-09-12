Read full article on original website
Related
Pat McAfee Becomes Full-Time Member of ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’
The roundtable at ESPN’s College GameDay has landed a new full-time member: Pat McAfee. The former player and sports personality will begin his tenure on the show on Saturday, where Alabama will face off against Texas in Austin. The news was first reported by The New York Post, but...
WWE・
Pac-12 Reportedly Eyeing Amazon for Next Media Deal
The Pac-12 is taking bids for its next media rights deals — and a tech giant could be a big X-factor at the negotiating table. The conference is reportedly considering linking up with Amazon, according to the Mercury News. The Pac-12’s current 12-year deals with Fox and ESPN run...
NFL Week 1 Draws Best Average Viewership Since 2016
Despite a weak start Thursday night, the NFL posted a strong Kickoff Weekend TV performance. NFL games averaged 18.5 million viewers across TV and digital platforms — up 3% from Week 1 of last season, and the league’s best TV start since 2016. To put that in perspective,...
NFL・
Disney Could Grab $700M From College Football Ads
The Walt Disney Co. is poised to reap a windfall from college football ad sales on ESPN and ABC this year. This season’s coverage should generate well over $700 million in combined ad sales from more than 350 advertisers across Disney’s linear and digital networks, sources told Front Office Sports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FBS Athletic Directors Want to Keep Football Under NCAA
When more than 100 FBS athletic directors joined a meeting on Wednesday held by their representative organization, Lead1, they disagreed over whether to break FBS football away from the NCAA. The idea had been floating around for a few years and has gained steam according to several surveys. By the...
ESPN Expands Betting Content With Eye Toward Own Sportsbook
ESPN is still exploring the launch of its own branded sportsbook. As the Worldwide Leader in Sports seeks to join the sports betting gold rush, the network is beefing up its content portfolio. Just in time for football season, the network has promoted Doug Kezirian to “Sports Betting Insider.”
ESPN’s New ‘Monday Night Football’ Trounces Emmy Awards
ESPN’s coverage of the Seattle Seahawks’ dramatic 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos on “Monday Night Football” averaged 19.85 million viewers across ABC and ESPN channels. That’s up 17% from the comparable Week 1 telecast of Baltimore Ravens vs. Las Vegas Raiders last year. The...
Buffalo Bills Week 2 injury report: 3 key defensive players could be sidelined versus the Titans
The first injury report for Week 2 is out, and three key defensive players for the Buffalo Bills are all
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘College GameDay’ Garners Best Two-Week Viewership Since 2010
Since ESPN withdrew from negotiations to be part of Big Ten football’s next media contract, the network has been dropping hints it still plans to be the leader in college football coverage. The latest statistic to support the network’s narrative: The first two iterations of ESPN’s Saturday morning college...
Baron Davis, Michele Roberts Help Launch Fan Controlled Hoops
The creators of Fan Controlled Football are getting into basketball. Fan Controlled Sports & Entertainment (FCSE) recently announced that its next venture will be a basketball league called Fan Controlled Hoops (FCH). Former NBA player Baron Davis and former NBPA executive director Michele Roberts are both on board as strategic...
WNBA Finals Draws 550K Viewers Opposite First NFL Sunday
Game 1 of the WNBA Finals had to go up against the first Sunday of the NFL regular season, but still drew an impressive audience. The Las Vegas Aces’ 67-64 victory over the Connecticut Sun broadcast on ABC averaged 550,000 viewers, the network announced ahead of Tuesday’s Game 2.
NFL Sees Huge Viewership Numbers Heading into Amazon’s ‘TNF’ Debut
The NFL and Amazon will test their combined clout, starting Thursday night, as they look to transform the viewer experience. Coming off of a first week in which games averaged 18.5 million viewers – up 3% from last year and the highest figure since 2016 – the NFL is testing its might with its first streaming-only property.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Webinar: How to Improve the Fan Experience at the Stadium and Online
The best sports organizations in the industry now operate entertainment businesses, and the first priority is to give the fans what they want – while simultaneously growing revenue and innovating. Today however, the needs and wants of consumers are constantly evolving. Front Office Sports sat down with three team...
Disney CEO Explains Vision for ESPN, Sports Betting
Disney has made it clear that it’s sticking with ESPN — despite recent entreaties from a prominent investor to spin off the network. At the company’s D23 Expo, Disney CEO Bob Chapek publicized ESPN’s sports betting efforts, claiming Disney is “working very hard” on developing an ESPN sports betting app.
Front Office Sports
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
878K+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 0