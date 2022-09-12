ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Front Office Sports

Pac-12 Reportedly Eyeing Amazon for Next Media Deal

The Pac-12 is taking bids for its next media rights deals — and a tech giant could be a big X-factor at the negotiating table. The conference is reportedly considering linking up with Amazon, according to the Mercury News. The Pac-12’s current 12-year deals with Fox and ESPN run...
ECONOMY
Front Office Sports

NFL Week 1 Draws Best Average Viewership Since 2016

Despite a weak start Thursday night, the NFL posted a strong Kickoff Weekend TV performance. NFL games averaged 18.5 million viewers across TV and digital platforms — up 3% from Week 1 of last season, and the league’s best TV start since 2016. To put that in perspective,...
NFL
Front Office Sports

Disney Could Grab $700M From College Football Ads

The Walt Disney Co. is poised to reap a windfall from college football ad sales on ESPN and ABC this year. This season’s coverage should generate well over $700 million in combined ad sales from more than 350 advertisers across Disney’s linear and digital networks, sources told Front Office Sports.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Front Office Sports

Disney CEO Explains Vision for ESPN, Sports Betting

Disney has made it clear that it’s sticking with ESPN — despite recent entreaties from a prominent investor to spin off the network. At the company’s D23 Expo, Disney CEO Bob Chapek publicized ESPN’s sports betting efforts, claiming Disney is “working very hard” on developing an ESPN sports betting app.
BUSINESS
