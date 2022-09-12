ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Citizens help officer struggling with suspect

A Willoughby police officer sustained minor injuries while struggling with a 64-year-old man after a traffic stop. David Koubeck, 64, of Mentor, is charged with a felony count of assault on a police officer and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, as well as traffic violations for speeding and not wearing a seatbelt, according to a news release.
WILLOUGHBY, OH
cleveland19.com

Man charged with assaulting Willoughby officer to undergo mental health evaluation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Thursday morning court hearing for the 64-year-old man charged with assaulting a Willoughby police officer was rescheduled. According to court documents, the preliminary hearing for David Koubeck was continued while the Mentor man is transported to Windsor-Laurelwood mental health care facility for an examination. Koubeck...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
cleveland19.com

Shaker Heights police respond to incident near Larchmere neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights police said officers were on scene of an incident in the Larchmere neighborhood. The activity was first reported at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday near the area of Larchmere Boulevard and Kemper Road. Shaker Heights police did not immediately provide specifics regarding the nature...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Officials in Elyria release name of teen boy shot in his home; no suspects linked to shooting

ELYRIA, Ohio – Hours after 14-year-old Shayne D. Edwards died of a gunshot in his home Monday, the city’s mayor and police chief reached out to the public. Mayor Frank Whitfield offered his condolences to Shayne’s parents. The teen was shot about 5 a.m. in the 400 block of 3rd Street, near Chestnut Street. No arrests have been made. The city has offered the family resources and support from social service organizations, the mayor said in front of Elyria City Hall during a press conference that was live-streamed by WKYC Studios 3.
ELYRIA, OH
WKYC

Cleveland homicide suspect arrested at Solon hotel

CLEVELAND — A man was taken into custody on Wednesday morning in connection with a Cleveland homicide that happened at the end of August. Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force members arrested 32-year-old Jerome Rivers at the hotel in the 6000 block of Enterprise Parkway in Solon. Officials say they recovered a firearm from the hotel room.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Fire heavily damages home in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio — A fire at a home Thursday night caused heavy damage, but there were no reports of injuries. Chief Joseph Pronesti says firefighters were called to the home on Hammer Court, which is off North Abbe Road, at about 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found fire coming from the first floor and it quickly spread to the second floor and attic.
