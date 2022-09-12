Read full article on original website
Related
cleveland19.com
Wickliffe police investigate possible attempt abduction of 11-year-old girl
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - A delivery driver is one of two people who stopped to help an 11-year-old girl after they believed someone was trying to abduct her earlier this week, said Wickliffe police. According to officers, this happened at 3:12 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 on Lloyd Road at Clayton...
Video shows what led to child’s broken leg at local daycare
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team takes you inside an Avon Lake daycare to see how a toddler suffered a broken leg.
I TEAM: Charges filed for abuse at local daycare
The FOX 8 I TEAM has found the first charges filed against a worker at a local daycare for an incident that left a toddler with a broken leg.
2 men found dead inside car on Aspinwill Avenue
Cleveland Police and EMS said two men were found dead inside of a car with gunshot wounds early Friday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'So proud of our community': 4 Good Samaritans stop to help Willoughby police officer being attacked by suspect
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Willoughby Police Chief Jim Schultz is offering his personal thanks to several Good Samaritans who stopped to help one of his officers during an incident Saturday afternoon. According to officials, the female officer pulled a driver over for speeding on Lost Nation Road just before 4:25...
Teens with guns busted trying to enter Cleveland school: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Cleveland police arrested teens with guns after they drove stolen cars to Garrett Morgan School, then tried to get inside.
Citizens help officer struggling with suspect
A Willoughby police officer sustained minor injuries while struggling with a 64-year-old man after a traffic stop. David Koubeck, 64, of Mentor, is charged with a felony count of assault on a police officer and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, as well as traffic violations for speeding and not wearing a seatbelt, according to a news release.
Extra patrols near high school after several arrested, loaded guns found
Extra patrols will now be outside Euclid High School at dismissal time due to a large fight and the arrest of several juveniles Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Abduction attempt turns out to be Good Samaritan trying to help child
Wickliffe police say reports of an attempted kidnapping appear to be a misunderstanding.
Parma police officer dies on the way to work
Parma police officers are mourning the death of a 29-year officer, who died unexpectedly Monday. Sgt. Nicholas M. Hunter suffered a medical emergency while on his way to work on Monday, Sept. 12, the department confirmed Tuesday.
Daycare worker fired at Sweet Kiddles in Avon Lake following child injury
AVON LAKE, Ohio — An employee at Sweet Kiddles in Avon Lake has been fired following what the daycare center is calling an 'unfortunate situation and isolated incident.'. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Robert...
Lawsuit: Summit County inmate died by suicide after jail officials ignored repeated pleas for help
AKRON, Ohio — The mother of a Stow man who died by suicide in the Summit County Jail sued the county and corrections officers, saying that jail officials repeatedly ignored pleas for help as his depression worsened in lockup. Terry DeVos is the mother of Patrick Butcher, who died...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Three men charged for two separate carjackings in Rocky River and Independence
CLEVELAND — Three men are facing charges after allegedly being involved in two separate carjackings in Northeast Ohio. The alleged incidents happened during August in Rocky River and Independence. 18-year-old Treveon Jones, 19-year-old Jaahdarion Louis-Jones and 20-year-old Rayquan Bryant are facing charges after being indicted by a Cuyahoga County...
cleveland19.com
Man charged with assaulting Willoughby officer to undergo mental health evaluation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Thursday morning court hearing for the 64-year-old man charged with assaulting a Willoughby police officer was rescheduled. According to court documents, the preliminary hearing for David Koubeck was continued while the Mentor man is transported to Windsor-Laurelwood mental health care facility for an examination. Koubeck...
cleveland19.com
Shaker Heights police respond to incident near Larchmere neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights police said officers were on scene of an incident in the Larchmere neighborhood. The activity was first reported at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday near the area of Larchmere Boulevard and Kemper Road. Shaker Heights police did not immediately provide specifics regarding the nature...
Officials in Elyria release name of teen boy shot in his home; no suspects linked to shooting
ELYRIA, Ohio – Hours after 14-year-old Shayne D. Edwards died of a gunshot in his home Monday, the city’s mayor and police chief reached out to the public. Mayor Frank Whitfield offered his condolences to Shayne’s parents. The teen was shot about 5 a.m. in the 400 block of 3rd Street, near Chestnut Street. No arrests have been made. The city has offered the family resources and support from social service organizations, the mayor said in front of Elyria City Hall during a press conference that was live-streamed by WKYC Studios 3.
Cleveland homicide suspect arrested at Solon hotel
CLEVELAND — A man was taken into custody on Wednesday morning in connection with a Cleveland homicide that happened at the end of August. Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force members arrested 32-year-old Jerome Rivers at the hotel in the 6000 block of Enterprise Parkway in Solon. Officials say they recovered a firearm from the hotel room.
Body camera video released after fight at Euclid High School leads to multiple arrests, seizure of loaded guns
EUCLID, Ohio — There is more fallout after a large fight last Friday at Euclid High School. New police body camera video has been released showing what happened when students were dismissed from class. Police chased and pepper sprayed at least one juvenile to help get the situation under control.
Fire heavily damages home in Elyria
ELYRIA, Ohio — A fire at a home Thursday night caused heavy damage, but there were no reports of injuries. Chief Joseph Pronesti says firefighters were called to the home on Hammer Court, which is off North Abbe Road, at about 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found fire coming from the first floor and it quickly spread to the second floor and attic.
Underage drinker knocks out party guest: Berea Police Blotter
An Aurora man, 18, was cited at about 11:30 p.m. Sept. 10 after he became drunk, then punched and knocked out another man at a party on Mulberry. A witness at the party called police to report the incident. Most of the party guests were members of the Baldwin Wallace...
Comments / 0