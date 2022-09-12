ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Albany Med laying off dozens of workers

Albany Med is eliminating 37 positions, and won’t fill several others. CEO Dennis McKenna says the hospital has an “unprecedented” $66 million year-to-date operating loss. The hospital says the positions were mostly non-clinical, and frontline workers were not affected. They say all affected workers will get severance...
ALBANY, NY
Register Citizen

Officials: First cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease confirmed in Hartford County

State officials have confirmed the first local cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2). First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkshire County, MA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
State
California State
Local
Massachusetts Government
County
Berkshire County, MA
State
Florida State
Local
Massachusetts Health
Berkshire County, MA
Health
Berkshire County, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Vaccines
Berkshire County, MA
Coronavirus
City
Florida, MA
Berkshire County, MA
Vaccines
iBerkshires.com

Temescal Cuts Ribbon on $20M Cannabis Cultivation Facility

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Temescal Wellness is ready to start production in a few weeks and anticipates some "really top-notch weed" available by late fall. CEO Alex Hardy and Mayor Jennifer Macksey cut the ribbon on the 72,000-square-foot, more than $20 million, state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation facility on Wednesday morning even as National Grid was out back making sure that the power will be there when operations begin.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Omicron#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Linus Covid#General Health#Bhs#Bmc
NewsChannel 36

New York SNAP Recipients to Receive Maximum September Benefits

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - All New Yorkers enrolled in the SNAP benefits program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this month. This will bring in roughly $234 million in federal funding into the state's economy. Those households already near or at the maximum benefit level, which for a...
WUPE

Charming Berkshire Town is Among 15 of the Best in the U.S. for Fall Foliage

We recently published an article featuring a beloved Berkshire town being #1 for fall fun in all of Massachusetts. You can check out that article by going here. There's no doubt that Berkshire County is the perfect place for fall activities. In the previous article, we talked about some of the fun, unique activities and events the Berkshires have to offer for fall fun.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Residents react to new words added to Merriam-Webster Dictionary

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield-based Merriam-Webster is out with its new list of words to be added to the dictionary this month. Supply chain, laggy, dawn chorus, and surface wave are just four of the 370 new words added to the dictionary for September 2022. Bonnie McKee is a therapist...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WUPE

This Berkshires Town is Named After a 300 Year-Old American Hero

The state of Massachusetts has such a rich place in American history. And because of that, there's no reason why we wouldn't have some towns throughout the Bay State named after some prominent figures throughout history. Sure enough, one of those towns happens to be within the Berkshires. Not only that, but it's his 300th birthday this week!
ADAMS, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
97.5 WOKQ

How Big and Where is the Biggest House in Massachusetts?

Don't be confused by the size of this single-family home. Yes, it's over 54,000 square feet of living space including indoors and outdoors, but the original owner was an expansionist. One of the Central Pacific Railroad founders, Mark Hopkins, built the house in 1887 for his wife Mary, according to The Berkshire Eagle.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Berkshire Humane Society sees increase in cat surrenders

PITTSFIELD, Mass. - A shortage of veterinarian appointments and an influx of kittens has made for a very busy Berkshire Humane Society. On Tuesday alone, they received a group of 21 kittens from one cat who got pregnant last December. Executive Director John Perreault said almost all spay and neuter...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

MA Residents: Look Out For Changes When Inspecting Your Vehicle

One of my least favorite obligations in life is paying a visit to The Registry Of Motor Vehicles in Pittsfield. Granted, my first experience when moving here over three years ago is a vast improvement after what I used to go through in Connecticut (What a nightmare going to the Norwich DMV as the debacle would have me stuck there for HOURS!) In May, I have to renew BOTH my driver's license and registration, followed by another inspection by the end of July. Keep in mind that a change is coming to The Bay State's motor vehicle inspection sticker rules, as the move will correct a so-called “hack” that many statewide drivers have employed for years.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

Beloved Berkshire Town is #1 for Fall Fun in Massachusetts

It's been said time and time again, there's nothing like Fall in the Berkshires. Obviously, leaf peeping is a very popular activity throughout Berkshire County but there are so many other fall-related activities that have been taking place in the Berkshires for decades. The Mount Greylock Ramble. The Mount Greylock...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin’ and People Are Freaking Out!

One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

A Work In Progress For Parking Fees In North Adams, Good Or Bad?

This past Tuesday the city council of North Adams approved a new events parking fee of $40 for the St. Anthony Municipal and Center Street parking lots. The ordinance was recommended by the Public Safety Committee to be implemented for events of 2,000 or more attendees at noncity events. I...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WUPE

WUPE

Pittsfield, MA
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wupe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy