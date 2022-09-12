ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

So Is Dogecoin Heading Back to 5 Cents Or Making A Run To 10 Cents? Survey Says...

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: What's Next, Is Dogecoin Heading Back...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Holds These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — And You Can Too

Long before becoming the “Oracle of Omaha,” six-year-old Warren Buffett was an entrepreneur selling sticks of gum and Coca-Cola to earn money. By the time Buffett turned 11 years old, he opened his first position paying $114.75 for Cities Service, a natural gas company founded in 1910. The company no longer exists, as it was purchased by Occidental Petroleum OXY in 1982.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why UPS Stock Is Falling After Hours

United Parcel Service Inc UPS shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after FedEx Corp FDX shares fell 15% on the company's preliminary results. FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter. The company now...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bank7: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Bank7 BSVN. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share. On Wednesday, Bank7 will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 12 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Texas Instruments Proposes 8% Dividend Hike, $15B In Additional Buyback

Texas Instruments Inc TXN proposed raising its quarterly cash dividend by 8% to $1.24 per share and launching $15 billion in share repurchases in addition to $8.2 billion remaining under previous authorization. The dividend boost marks 19 consecutive years of dividend increases. In addition, as of Q2, TXN has reduced...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Lock In High Dividend Yields While Prices Are Down On These 3 REITs

If history is any indication, one of the best ways to make long-term money in the stock market is by having the courage to buy stocks when they are largely out of favor. This is especially true of dividend stocks because when the prices decline, investors can lock in higher dividend yields for life.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking Into Rivian Automotive's Recent Short Interest

Rivian Automotive's (NASDAQ:RIVN) short percent of float has fallen 6.22% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 43.81 million shares sold short, which is 11.77% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for FedEx

Analysts have provided the following ratings for FedEx FDX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 29 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for FedEx. The company has an average price target of $257.9 with a high of $339.00 and a low of $180.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Shopify Eases On Employee Cash-Stock Mix

Shopify Inc SHOP changed its compensation practices to let staff decide how much their payments will be cash versus equity as the sector struggled with volatility, Bloomberg reports. Shopify will allow employees to choose a mix of cash, restricted stock units, and stock options, with the ability to withdraw equity...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Spectrum Brands Holdings

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 10 analysts have an average price target of $94.1 versus the current price of Spectrum Brands Holdings at $48.22, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
MARKETS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Faraday Future?

Faraday Future's (NASDAQ:FFIE) short percent of float has risen 8.3% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 21.49 million shares sold short, which is 29.24% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Vintage Wine Estates Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Vintage Wine Estates VWE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Vintage Wine Estates. The company has an average price target of $6.38 with a high of $9.00 and a low of $5.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Alphabet Whale Trades For September 16

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alphabet. Looking at options history for Alphabet GOOGL we detected 18 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Peering Into Southwest Airlines's Recent Short Interest

Southwest Airlines's (NYSE:LUV) short percent of float has risen 5.52% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.13 million shares sold short, which is 1.72% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
MARKETS
