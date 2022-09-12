Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Bank7 BSVN. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share. On Wednesday, Bank7 will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 12 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

STOCKS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO