Clemson, USC hold place in college rankings, point to program successes

3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Clemson, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
The Post and Courier
As Will Muschamp returns with No. 1 Georgia, a reflection on his Gamecocks tenure
COLUMBIA — I remember the phone call. South Carolina had just been slapped 56-35 at Clemson, an expected result, but one in which the Gamecocks put up a fight. Had they not lost half their defense during the game, perhaps it turns out differently. Huddling on the side of...
The Post and Courier
Meet the town that’s Central to the Upstate’s affordable home quest
There’s a five-bedroom home built in 2019 near a tendril of Lake Hartwell, a renovated listing in the Hidden Valley neighborhood closer to downtown, and the first phase of a development called The Grange off Calhoun Memorial Highway. Named for its position along a railway line running between Atlanta and Charlotte, the town of Central is now in the middle of something else: the Upstate’s constant search for affordable housing.
The Post and Courier
Dabo Swinney, Clemson football mourn passing of Bryan Bresee's sister Ella
CLEMSON — "Ella Strong" became a prominent phrase within Clemson football as players and coaches marveled at the spirit of Bryan Bresee's 15-year-old sister, Ella, during a year-and-a-half-long battle with brain cancer. On the morning of Sept. 15, after Bryan shared news of Ella's death, the way she lived...
The Post and Courier
Columbia school district changes spectator rules after brawl ends football game
COLUMBIA — Days after five teens were charged in a fight that ended a Spring Valley High School football game, Richland County School District Two announced new rules for spectators at district athletic events. The state's fifth-largest school district now requires all high school students to show a student...
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022
GENEST, Gail Lyn, 69, of North Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston. McMILLAN, Sheila Eileen, 79, of North Charleston died Wednesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston. SALVO, Patricia, 75, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's James Island Chapel. WISE, Judy Kay, 64,...
The Post and Courier
Clemson star says he's LeBron on the court. Dabo Swinney calls him a 'monster' on the field.
CLEMSON — There is a half-smile on Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro's face as he speaks about his athletic abilities. Basketball, specifically. Is there a player on the Tigers' football roster that can challenge him on the hardwood?. “Nah, nobody’s close to me,” Orhorhoro said, smiling, but trying his...
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022
BARNES, A Prentice, 82, of Seabrook Island died Tuesday. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston. FRAZIER, Richard, 84, of Mount Pleasant died Wednesday. Arrangements by Johnson-Halls Funeral Home. KELLEY, Marilyn, 69, of North Charleston died Sept. 5. Arrangements by Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel. LEUCK, John Frederick, 67, of Charleston died...
The Post and Courier
Long awaited, Lewis Barbecue in Greenville is now open
GREENVILLE — In the year and a half since Charleston-born Lewis Barbecue announced it had chosen Greenville for its second location, it has been arguably the city's most anticipated new restaurant. Now the time has come, and it is now open at the former Tommy's Country Ham House on...
The Post and Courier
Grand Bohemian Lodge, overlooking Greenville's centerpiece falls, cuts the ribbon
GREENVILLE — A $100 million project that was three years in the making celebrated its opening Sept. 15 as the Grand Bohemian Lodge welcomed visitors to a hotel seen as a new eastern gateway to this city's Falls Park. “This is an amazing example of vision and excellence,” Mayor...
The Post and Courier
2 Greenville restaurants move forward on their plans to come to Columbia
COLUMBIA — A Greenville-based eatery is setting up shop in Five Points, one of two restaurant chains making the jump from the Upstate to the Midlands. Cocobowlz is coming to 2015 Devine St., in Columbia, according to a sign on the vacant space, which formerly was the location of a Sub Station II restaurant.
The Post and Courier
Dorchester County obituaries for Aug. 30 - Sept. 5
BALDWIN, Glenn E. II, 37, of Summerville died Aug. 28 Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel. BANKS, Geraldine, 68, of Summerville died Aug. 30. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary. BEAUFORT, Oree, 71, of Summerville died Aug. 27. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. BROOM, Murylen Harris Wallace, 87, of Summerville...
The Post and Courier
Berkeley County obituaries for Aug. 30 - Sept. 5
BURNETT, Dolly W., 97, of Goose Creek died Aug. 28. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Goose Creek Chapel. CAMP, John P., 87, of Goose Creek died Aug. 28. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Goose Creek Chapel. DYKES, Dorothy S., 85, of Goose Creek died Sept. 2. Arrangements by Stuhr's Downtown Chapel. GAILLARD, Fredrick Kentrell,...
The Post and Courier
ACTS of Graniteville celebrates fifth anniversary
On Thursday, the ACTS Resale Store in Graniteville celebrated its fifth anniversary. The celebration was marked with promotions at the store including discounts on items in the store and 50% the color of the week. The “color of the week” is a sale in which each an item with a...
The Post and Courier
Edgefield County school teacher receives grant money, named Unsung Hero
An Edgefield County school teacher recently was named an Unsung Hero for her classroom work. Leigh Raines, a teacher at W.E. Parker Elementary School, received a $2,000 grant from Voya Financial. The education retirement plan firm awarded money to 50 teachers across the country. Raines was the only recipient from South Carolina.
The Post and Courier
2 eastside Spartanburg plazas get revitalization plans
SPARTANBURG — Two retail plazas across from one another in east Spartanburg are set to get new facades, amenities and additional tenants. Partners and developers involved in revamping Webber Square and Le Baron Plaza have plans to complete the projects by next year. Webber Square is a 26,000-square-foot neighborhood...
The Post and Courier
Berkeley Chamber hosts Active Shooter Seminar
In the interest of helping local businesses prepare for the possibility of an active shooter walking into their shops, the Berkeley County Chamber of Commerce is welcoming those same merchants and/or business owners to its Active Shooter Seminar on Friday, September 23, at SCRA - Applied Technologies Center in Summerville.
The Post and Courier
Questions remain after Richland County fires jail director
COLUMBIA — Richland County has been quiet about firing its jail director last week, but questions remain in the air, even as his attorney promises to file a grievance. Richland County fired Tyrell Cato from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Sept. 9, more than a month after learning he lost his last job in Kershaw County in May for alleged sexual misconduct.
The Post and Courier
Coffee company ready to build first Columbia-area location at key intersection
COLUMBIA — A national coffee company is bringing its first announced Midlands location to Forest Acres. 7Brew, a chain of drive-thru coffee shops launched in Rogers, Ark., will build a stand-alone building at the corner of Forest Drive and Beltline Boulevard, according to a Sept. 14 announcement from the Trinity Partners real estate firm.
The Post and Courier
Lexington County town proposes town administrator position as it sees rapid growth
CHAPIN — Town Council is seeking to add a town administrator position to alleviate pressure on the mayor, council and staff as the lakeside government continues to expand in geographical size and population. Council voted unanimously on the first reading of a proposal in late August, and will finalize...
The Post and Courier
St. Stephen area receives revitalization funds
Hopes for a large-scale revitalization in the St. Stephen/Russellville area were emboldened at the Sept. 12 Berkeley County Council meeting, as the local governing body approved a $500,000 EPA Brownfields grant. The federal monies will go toward "greatly" improving quality of life opportunities in the county enclave, according to the...
