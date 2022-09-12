Read full article on original website
Look: Andy Roddick's Reaction To Roger Federer Goes Viral
On Thursday morning, the great Roger Federer announced that he's retiring from tennis. He'll compete at the Laver Cup in London next week before officially riding off into the sunset. "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and...
Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard: Who else is fighting this weekend?
There’s something about September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In 2017 and 2018, the venue hosted middleweight world titles fights between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as autumn fell, and the same will be the case this year.On Saturday night, Golovkin will look to prove his superiority over Canelo, having been denied what many observers feel were rightful wins against the Mexican in the rivals’ two previous encounters.In 2017, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before their rematch 12 months later saw Canelo crowned a majority-winner decision after the closest of contests.Following those middleweight...
Sports World Reacts To Muhammad Ali Grandson News
Muhammad Ali's grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh is set to take the next step in his MMA career. Ali Walsh, 24, a former University of Cal and UNLV football player, has been signed by the Professional Fighters League (PFL) to compete in its tournament finals event in November. Ali Walsh is...
Look: Alex Morgan Reacts To The New US Jerseys
On Thursday, Nike unveiled its newest kits for the United States men's and women's national teams. The home uniforms are plain white jerseys with not much else going on. The away uniforms, meanwhile, are blue with a hint of tie-dye in them. USWNT star Alex Morgan reacted to the new...
Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Teasing Big News
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport with a massive following on social media. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. She was back at it on Wednesday night with a message for her fans.
Potential Broadcast Partner For LIV Golf Has Reportedly Emerged
At first, LIV Golf seemed like a curiosity, but the fledgling Saudi-backed series has been able to lure away some major PGA Tour pros. With LIV looking like it will continue to be a player on the golf landscape, the organization is looking to secure a television rights deal. According to Front Office Sports, FOX has emerged as the "leading contender."
Novak Djokovic Shares Retirement Message For Roger Federer
The Djokovic-Federer rivalry was one of the prolific and entertaining for fans in the history of professional tennis. So with Roger Federer announcing his retirement, Novak Djokovic has a message for his longtime rival. Taking to Instagram, Djokovic called it an honor to get to know Federer on and off...
Serena Williams Has Retirement Message For Roger Federer
The tennis world will lose two of its biggest stars this year. After Serena Williams' farewell tour at the 2022 US Open came to a close, Roger Federer also announced his retirement from the sport. These two are widely considered two of the greatest athletes in the history of the...
