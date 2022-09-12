Read full article on original website
Port Orange-Based Coffee Shop Expands to Third Location
The location should open sometime in 2023
2 restaurants close in College Park within a week
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two restaurants in College Park closed within days of each other. College Park Main Street District officials shared on Facebook that Thai Farm Kitchen and El Vic’s Kitchen, both located on Edgewater Drive, had announced on Saturday that they were permanently closing. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
edibleorlando.com
Fun Food Events for Sept 17-23: Farm Finder, Oktoberfest and More
If you can’t get away for a full-on vacation, a day trip to the family-owned restaurants and markets of the coast will lighten your mood and fill your stomach. Check out the current Edible Orlando print edition for a tasty tour through Port Canaveral, Viera, Cocoa Village, Melbourne and beyond. If you already live out that way, congrats on your good taste!
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Breakfast hot spot opens in Ormond Beach
The Keke’s setting is like being in the family kitchen with home cooking from scratch, the smell of fresh brewed coffee wafting through the restaurant, serene music playing in the background and servers attentively dropping off fluffy pancakes with fresh berries, heaping sides of bacon, home fries and sunny side up eggs.
click orlando
Treat your special someone on Wife Appreciation Day in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – National Wife Appreciation Day is celebrated annually on the third Sunday of September, and it’s aimed at giving those lucky enough to have a wife the opportunity to show their appreciation. This year, Wife Appreciation Day is closing in fast on Sept. 18, so here...
click orlando
Jack in the Box seeking franchisees as it looks to expand into Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – The California-based fast-food chain Jack in the Box is looking to grow east of the Mississippi River, and it is eyeing Central Florida for its expansion. The chain — known for its eclectic menu of burgers, tacos and chicken sandwiches — said it is currently looking for franchisees to bring the brand to the Orlando area.
The BEST Date Worthy Corn Mazes In Orlando 2022
Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest corn maze in Orlando. Fall festivities start a little early around here too. Plan... The post The BEST Date Worthy Corn Mazes In Orlando 2022 appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
click orlando
El Vic’s Kitchen in Orlando’s College Park closes
ORLANDO, Fla. – El Vic’s Kitchen has closed as the business was evicted from its College Park location on Thursday. The owner of El Vic’s, Sheetal Thakur, said the restaurant faced some financial difficulties almost from the start. “We open doors. We ran it. It was a...
Orlando apartments to be built near Millenia mall, Lake Nona
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A pair of multifamily communities have entered the city of Orlando’s development pipeline with the potential to bring nearly 700 apartments to two of the city’s busiest regions.
click orlando
Wicked weather spawns funnel cloud over Disney World
ORLANDO, Fla. – A picture captured in Orlando Thursday shows a large, ominous-looking cloud forming over Walt Disney World’s EPCOT park. The picture was taken near EPCOT by Andrew Klatt, who said he comes from Timberlake, Ohio. [TRENDING: Here’s when Florida’s minimum wage will go up again |...
thatssotampa.com
Celebrated Mandola’s Italian Kitchen opening three new Florida locations
Mandola’s Italian Kitchen is a lauded restaurant with locations across Texas and Florida. They’ve already opened a space in Carrollwood, and have kitchens ready to open in Orlando, Odessa, and Oldsmar. The noted Oldsmar location officially opens September 19. Created by Chef and Restaurateur Damian Mandola best known as Co-Founder of Carrabba’s Italian Grill, and his wife and business partner Trina Mandola, Mandola’s has gained notoriety for its phenomenal array of Italian desserts.
click orlando
Brevard County Adrenaline Warehouse offers go-karts, zip lines and more
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Adrenaline junkies, unite!. Route 7 Adrenaline Warehouse is a recreational facility located in Rockledge that offers ten activities and attractions for those seeking to have “total, absolute, and mind-blowing FUN.”. [TRENDING: Professional dancer loses legs after contracting meningococcal meningitis infection | Museum Day: How...
click orlando
Daytona Beach woman recalls moment tree falls through roof on top of her
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Firefighters said Katie Speed narrowly escaped serious injury, or even death, when a tree fell through her house earlier this week. The 89-year-old woman was trapped inside her bedroom, and emergency crews had to break her out. “If it weren’t for the grace of God,...
Celebration Restaurant Group to Open Two Central Florida Combo Restaurants
Yum! Brands will house two brands under one roof at two separate Central Florida locations
click orlando
Woman spends months in recovery after being struck by Orlando police car
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 27-year-old Orlando woman has spent the past 10 months in recovery after being struck by an Orlando Police cruiser last year. Miranda Ehrich said on the night of Nov.12, 2021, she and a friend were walking home from the EDC Music Festival. [TRENDING: Here’s when...
fox35orlando.com
Child missing after boat capsizes at Lake Fairview in Orlando
An Orlando rowing club of middle school aged-students was out on Lake Fairview practicing Thursday afternoon around 5:50 p.m. when lightning reportedly struck in the area, sending one person to the hospital. Divers are now searching the lake for someone who is missing, according to the Orlando Fire Department.
click orlando
1 child injured, 1 missing after lightning strike near Lake Fairview in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – One child was injured and another is missing after a lightning strike Thursday afternoon at Lake Fairview in Orlando, officials said. The lightning strike happened around 5:50 p.m. as five students from various area schools were on the lake while practicing with the North Orlando Rowing Club near North Orange Blossom Trail and Lee Road.
click orlando
More storms to strike Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances once again will be sky-high across Central Florida. Expect a 70% coverage of rain from Friday through Sunday. The risk for strong storms includes lightning and heavy rain. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Rain chances will be at 60% on...
407area.com
Prost! Best Bars to Celebrate Oktoberfest in Orlando
Millions of people travel to Munich, Germany every year for the annual Oktoberfest - a spectacular celebration of Bavarian food, beer, culture, and entertainment. Oktoberfest celebrations have a more than 200-year history. This massive event in Munich will take place again in 2022, after a two-year break due to the coronavirus situation. However, if you are not aiming to fly there yet, numerous bars in Central Florida are holding events inspired by this German festival so that the people do not have to miss the happening Oktoberfest vibe.
