ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 2

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

2 restaurants close in College Park within a week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two restaurants in College Park closed within days of each other. College Park Main Street District officials shared on Facebook that Thai Farm Kitchen and El Vic’s Kitchen, both located on Edgewater Drive, had announced on Saturday that they were permanently closing. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
ORLANDO, FL
edibleorlando.com

Fun Food Events for Sept 17-23: Farm Finder, Oktoberfest and More

If you can’t get away for a full-on vacation, a day trip to the family-owned restaurants and markets of the coast will lighten your mood and fill your stomach. Check out the current Edible Orlando print edition for a tasty tour through Port Canaveral, Viera, Cocoa Village, Melbourne and beyond. If you already live out that way, congrats on your good taste!
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Breakfast hot spot opens in Ormond Beach

The Keke’s setting is like being in the family kitchen with home cooking from scratch, the smell of fresh brewed coffee wafting through the restaurant, serene music playing in the background and servers attentively dropping off fluffy pancakes with fresh berries, heaping sides of bacon, home fries and sunny side up eggs.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Restaurants
Orlando, FL
Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Orlando, FL
Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
click orlando

Treat your special someone on Wife Appreciation Day in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – National Wife Appreciation Day is celebrated annually on the third Sunday of September, and it’s aimed at giving those lucky enough to have a wife the opportunity to show their appreciation. This year, Wife Appreciation Day is closing in fast on Sept. 18, so here...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Jack in the Box seeking franchisees as it looks to expand into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The California-based fast-food chain Jack in the Box is looking to grow east of the Mississippi River, and it is eyeing Central Florida for its expansion. The chain — known for its eclectic menu of burgers, tacos and chicken sandwiches — said it is currently looking for franchisees to bring the brand to the Orlando area.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

The BEST Date Worthy Corn Mazes In Orlando 2022

Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest corn maze in Orlando. Fall festivities start a little early around here too. Plan... The post The BEST Date Worthy Corn Mazes In Orlando 2022 appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

El Vic’s Kitchen in Orlando’s College Park closes

ORLANDO, Fla. – El Vic’s Kitchen has closed as the business was evicted from its College Park location on Thursday. The owner of El Vic’s, Sheetal Thakur, said the restaurant faced some financial difficulties almost from the start. “We open doors. We ran it. It was a...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Food Drink#Thai Farm Kitchen#Mainland High School#Kroger#Colle
click orlando

Wicked weather spawns funnel cloud over Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. – A picture captured in Orlando Thursday shows a large, ominous-looking cloud forming over Walt Disney World’s EPCOT park. The picture was taken near EPCOT by Andrew Klatt, who said he comes from Timberlake, Ohio. [TRENDING: Here’s when Florida’s minimum wage will go up again |...
ORLANDO, FL
thatssotampa.com

Celebrated Mandola’s Italian Kitchen opening three new Florida locations

Mandola’s Italian Kitchen is a lauded restaurant with locations across Texas and Florida. They’ve already opened a space in Carrollwood, and have kitchens ready to open in Orlando, Odessa, and Oldsmar. The noted Oldsmar location officially opens September 19. Created by Chef and Restaurateur Damian Mandola best known as Co-Founder of Carrabba’s Italian Grill, and his wife and business partner Trina Mandola, Mandola’s has gained notoriety for its phenomenal array of Italian desserts.
OLDSMAR, FL
click orlando

Brevard County Adrenaline Warehouse offers go-karts, zip lines and more

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Adrenaline junkies, unite!. Route 7 Adrenaline Warehouse is a recreational facility located in Rockledge that offers ten activities and attractions for those seeking to have “total, absolute, and mind-blowing FUN.”. [TRENDING: Professional dancer loses legs after contracting meningococcal meningitis infection | Museum Day: How...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
fox35orlando.com

Child missing after boat capsizes at Lake Fairview in Orlando

An Orlando rowing club of middle school aged-students was out on Lake Fairview practicing Thursday afternoon around 5:50 p.m. when lightning reportedly struck in the area, sending one person to the hospital. Divers are now searching the lake for someone who is missing, according to the Orlando Fire Department.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

1 child injured, 1 missing after lightning strike near Lake Fairview in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – One child was injured and another is missing after a lightning strike Thursday afternoon at Lake Fairview in Orlando, officials said. The lightning strike happened around 5:50 p.m. as five students from various area schools were on the lake while practicing with the North Orlando Rowing Club near North Orange Blossom Trail and Lee Road.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

More storms to strike Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances once again will be sky-high across Central Florida. Expect a 70% coverage of rain from Friday through Sunday. The risk for strong storms includes lightning and heavy rain. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Rain chances will be at 60% on...
ORLANDO, FL
407area.com

Prost! Best Bars to Celebrate Oktoberfest in Orlando

Millions of people travel to Munich, Germany every year for the annual Oktoberfest - a spectacular celebration of Bavarian food, beer, culture, and entertainment. Oktoberfest celebrations have a more than 200-year history. This massive event in Munich will take place again in 2022, after a two-year break due to the coronavirus situation. However, if you are not aiming to fly there yet, numerous bars in Central Florida are holding events inspired by this German festival so that the people do not have to miss the happening Oktoberfest vibe.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy