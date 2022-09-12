ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big economic development announcement coming tomorrow in West Virginia

By Mark Curtis
 7 days ago

UPDATE: (6 P.M. Monday, Sept. 12) – The bills to approve funding to develop two 2,000-acre parcels of land and to approve $150 million more to fix secondary roads in the state have been approved by both the State Senate and House of Delegates.

The bills now move on to the governor’s office.

“I think it’s a great opportunity, just as long as we thoroughly vet it and make sure it’s the best opportunity for us here in West Virginia. I’m all for it,” said Del. Sean Hornbuckle (D-Cabell).

An announcement on which new companies will be coming to the Mountain State could be announced very soon.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One of the reasons the West Virginia Legislature is meeting on Monday is to prepare for another huge economic development announcement.

According to knowledgeable sources at the state Capitol, there will be a huge economic development announcement on Tuesday that is on the scale of the Nucor Steel announcement that promised thousands of jobs in the Mason County area.

On Monday, the Legislature will approve funding to develop two 2,000-acre parcels of land, one of which will be the old Century Steel facility in Ravenswood in Jackson County, according to a source at the Capitol.

Governor Jim Justice is also asking the legislature to approve $150 million more to fix secondary roads in the Mountain State.

