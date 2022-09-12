Read full article on original website
A lackluster horror hit that favors gore over scares haunts the streaming Top 5
Plenty of horror movies have successfully balanced blood, guts, and gore with genuine frights and atmosphere, but it’s often too easy to lean into the former at the expense of the latter, something 2022’s Ghost Ship knows all too well. Ironically, the original screenplay was penned as a...
Matthew McConaughey Movie 'Dallas Sting' Scrapped Amid 'Disturbing Allegations'
The film was just weeks from production when producers reportedly learned of "misconduct" behind the true story that inspired it.
A disturbingly dreadful horror remake opens a gateway to streaming glory
Remakes of popular horror movies have been all the rage for the last two decades, but what happens when a project initially announced as a retread of another film gets scrapped and rebuilt from the ground up? Well, in the case of Alexandre Aja’s 2008 terror Mirrors, nothing good.
Pokimane Breaks Down Her VTuber Controversy
When it comes to streaming, there are few figures as popular as Imane Anys, better known as Pokimane. Despite her popularity, the YouTuber is no stranger to controversy. Pokimane received her first and only ban from Twitch when she was still on the platform earlier this year, effectively creating a new meta where popular streamers are temporarily banned for DMCA violations only to come back to a massive amount of hype and viewers. Some thought the incident unwittingly influenced Twitch to keep other streamers on a tighter leash when it comes to DMCA-related issues. An even more bizarre controversy involving Pokimane came earlier, in 2020, when she temporarily transitioned to being a Vtuber in which she no longer appeared physically on screen and was instead represented by a digital avatar.
Bully Maguire pushes his way into Spider-Man Remastered
The first wave of mods for Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered have been largely character-focused, with fans swapping our hero out for alternatives as diverse as Kermit the Frog (opens in new tab) and Saul Goodman (opens in new tab). Getting back to Spider-Man canon itself though (and no I'm not talking about Uncle Ben's gravestone), the biggest meme from the Sam Raimi movies has finally found its way to Insomniac's New York.
Marvel Just Confirmed The Team-Up Game We All Suspected
After a couple of days of intense speculation and surprising leaks, Marvel has announced its next major video game adaptation and confirmed fans' suspicions. During the first-ever Disney/Marvel games showcase for D23 2022, the media juggernaut released a trailer for an untitled game starring Captain America and Black Panther, along with two other unconfirmed characters, as they battle the evil organization known as Hydra. The game comes from Skydance New Media and is headed by Amy Hennig of "Uncharted" fame, so fans of action-adventure games and comic books alike seem to be in good hands. The title was announced last year, but details have been extremely scarce since then.
Dr Disrespect Explains His Huge Falling Out With Call Of Duty
Dr Disrespect regularly plays "Call of Duty: Warzone" with pals like TimtheTatman, but he recently had a huge falling out with the game and the developers behind the game. That said, Dr Disrespect has been on the outs with "Warzone" for a while now, and his relationship with Activision has suffered. Now, the Doc thinks he knows why Activision has gradually stopped working with him over the years.
PewDiePie Reveals Why He Never Quit YouTube
Although PewDiePie has continued to stream and make videos on a semi-regular basis — with a few breaks in between — the content creator has maintained that he's more or less left the YouTube rat race behind. Over the last couple of years, PewDiePie has told fans that he feels like he's retired on more than one occasion. As he explained in late 2021, he basically just makes videos for fun these days, and questions about the direction of his channel don't necessarily interest him anymore.
Hideo Kojima's Newest Teaser Has Fans Scrambling For Clues
With his trademark sense of dramatic flair, video game director Hideo Kojima once again has fans in a frenzy over a website with some cryptic teasing that could possibly be related to his next game. This may feel familiar to when fans went wild over Kojima's Instagram posts in late 2021, when he seemed to be teasing possible screenshots from his studio's next highly-anticipated title.
The Assassin's Creed Storyline Is Changing Forever
Ubisoft revealed that "Assassin's Creed" is shifting to a new era starting with the "Assassin's Creed" "Infinity" hub and "Codename Red." It's unclear how this game, which will release after "Assassin's Creed Mirage," will differ from the series' latest RPGs, but it's supposed to set a new tone that's more beginner-friendly to newcomers.
Pokemon Would Be More Helpful In Real Life Than You Realized
Pokémon have long been imagined to work with humans. It's something that's depicted in the manga, animated TV series, and even in the games. Fighting-types are often seen carrying construction materials, Water-types help hydrate vegetation, and Flying-types deliver mail like messenger pigeons. WhIle many fans are accustomed to the concept of Pokémon living and working alongside humans, one Redditor took the idea a step further by imagining how Pokémon would fully integrate into our world.
Ludwig Got Banned From YouTube In Record Time
Variety streamer Ludwig Ahgren has a history with being banned from major platforms, especially during the rocky early days of his YouTube career. Before he was exclusively partnered with YouTube Gaming, Ludwig streamed on Twitch and uploaded content to YouTube as well. In 2021, Ludwig's first major ban on the platform came in the form of a community strike for "child safety" concerns after he posted a clip of a baboon throwing excrement at children. He couldn't upload for a week, breaking an incredibly long daily upload streak, but soon YouTube came in and reinstated the channel to rectify the situation.
Scooby-Doo's Velma is stripped of police-calling powers in video game after some brand her a 'Karen'
Velma Dinkley, the character from the beloved cartoon “Scooby-Doo,” has been dubbed a “Karen” for her ability to call police on Black characters in a new video game. Following backlash, the game has changed her powers. The brainy crime-solver in the Mystery Inc. gang, Velma appears...
Why be Spider-Man when you could be the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles?
A totally radical mod brings some weird green dudes to Marvel's Spider-Man on PC.
