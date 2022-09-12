ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Porto's Bakery to open next location in Downtown Disney District

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

Porto's Bakery to open location in Downtown Disney 00:26

Many Disney fans who often stop at one of Porto's Bakery locations before or after a visit to Disneyland will soon no longer have to make that extra trip.

Amid an avalanche of D23 announcements this weekend in Anaheim, Porto's fans nearly missed one critical revelation — the Cuban bakery's newest location will be opening in the Downtown Disney District.

"Porto's Bakery & Cafe, a Southern Californian favorite, will also open in the Downtown Disney District! The bakery is known for its sweet pastries and treats, savory Cuban food, and incredible desserts," Disney Parks tweeted.

The family-owned Cuban bakery got its start in Glendale and expanded to Burbank, where lines out the door were a regular sight. In recent years, Porto's has opened locations in Buena Park and Downey — where Disney fans often made a pit stop before making their way home from Southern California; West Covina and Northridge.

No opening date was given for the Downtown Disney District location, but Porto's says to stay tuned for the details.

"We're excited to bring some sweetness to 'The Happiest Place on Earth,'" Porto's tweeted.

lagunabeachindy.com

GoFundMe set up for local sushi chef, Yuji Hiraoka

Yuji Hiraoka was a longtime Laguna Beach sushi chef who worked at San Shi Go for 18 to 20 years. He left Laguna a few years ago to work at The Madison Club in La Quinta and was killed in a car accident on his way back from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Sept. 6.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
orangecoast.com

Playa Culture at Sandbar in Huntington Beach

New-fashioned hacienda Sandbar Cocina y Tequila combines the vibes of the Baja coastline and the Huntington Beach surf, skate, and music scene; vintage prints and photos from the city’s International Surfing Museum hang on virtually every wall. The restaurant group behind Baja Sharkeez in Newport Beach elevates its Mexican concept with spins on menu classics such as mango-camarones ceviche, Isla Cortez shrimp tacos, a cheese-and-jalapeño-encased beef birria burrito, chimichurri ribeye enchiladas, and an achiote “beso” salmon main with crispy sweet corn cake. Among a host of margaritas are versions including pineapple serrano cilantro and smoky pasilla. A Tulum-inspired area with tropical foliage and glowing decanters has a wall display of tequila and mezcal bottles; it’s an ideal place to taste those and others on the extensive list. 221 Main St., Huntington Beach, 714-460-5423.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Hollywood sign to receive fresh paint job

The Hollywood sign will receive a fresh paint job next week in advance of its centennial anniversary.According to officials with the Hollywood Sign Trust, 10 workers will apply more than 400 gallons of paint to the landmark over the next eight weeks, expecting to finish sometime in November. "The sign is the pride of Los Angeles and we are excited for fans all around the world to see this makeover for a very special 100th anniversary," said Jeff Zarrinnam, chair of the Hollywood Sign Trust.The job will be handled by Sherwin-Williams, who also refurbished the sign in 2012, when it was last repainted, while painters with Duggan and Associates will handle the painting of the 45-foot tall letters.Originally erected in 1923, the sign that once read "Hollywoodland" was shortened in 1949 to the current "Hollywood." The sign, located on Mount Lee, looking over the city of Hollywood, has been repaired several times and was rebuilt in 1978. The painting can be viewed via livestream here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
abc10.com

New Chipotle menu item goes national after Orange County test

DENVER — Chipotle customers across the country owe a debt of gratitude to Colorado for a new menu item. Garlic Guajillo Steak, Chipotle's latest creation, is available starting Wednesday at restaurants across the U.S. and Canada for a limited time. The steak was previously tested at 102 restaurants in...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
idesignarch.com

Farmhouse Style Beach Cottage with Open Concept Living

This welcoming cottage in Newport Beach, California combines the design aesthetic of a classic European farmhouse with coastal style living. William Guidero Planning and Design created spaces by opening up the home’s three pocket doors to allow more room for indoor-outdoor entertaining. Interior living areas and an exterior courtyard become one massive, open living space.
#Linus Travel#Travel Themeparks#Ne Disneyland#Porto#Disney Parks#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Travel Guide#Food Stall Info#Food Drink#Cuban#Bakery Cafe#Southern Californian#Bakery Caf
oc-breeze.com

Pioneering Mexican restaurant El Torito honors 68 years and Hispanic Heritage Month with special programming and events

El Torito, the leading authority in Mexican food since 1954, is marking their 68th anniversary in a big way, with a series of celebrations paying tribute to Hispanic Heritage Month and the restaurant’s storied past. Starting Sept. 15, 2022, the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, and culminating in El Torito’s 68th anniversary party on Oct. 13, 2022, guests can expect specials and programming that illustrate the restaurant’s rich history and promising future as a pioneer in Mexican cuisine.
KTLA

2 California restaurants rank among the best for tableside guacamole

Californians love guacamole, so it’s no surprise that several restaurants in the Golden State are ranked among the best in the nation for “tableside” guacamole (not the prepackaged stuff). Yelp compiled a list of the “Top tableside guacamole in the U.S. and Canada” based on user reviews. California restaurants rank among the Top 5. El […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

This Woman Feeds Thousands a Day at Orange County’s Best Beaches

Having the State of California as her landlord was very much not the plan for Alicia Cox. The former marketing director-turned-restaurateur spent years growing brands for others in Las Vegas, but now — thanks to a combination of providence and preparedness — she’s the quiet Orange County queen of concessions, serving up food to thousands and thousands of the 9 million-plus beachgoers who trek each summer season to the state-owned sand. All told, Cox’s Prjkt (pronounced Project) Group oversees six concepts up and down Pacific Coast Highway at both Bolsa Chica and Huntington state beaches, with a seventh in the works. It’s hard, weather-affected work, but these days Cox wouldn’t have it any other way.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Irvine Co. Moves Ahead with Orange Heights Community

Newport Beach-based Irvine Co. plans to break ground this fall on the Orange Heights residential community that’s been in the works for nearly two decades. The community, located south of Irvine Regional Park off Santiago Canyon Road, was first approved in 2005 as a 4,000-home project that stretched from East Orange to Irvine Lake. In 2014, the project was significantly scaled down with all approved development east of the SR-241 nixed to provide more open space on the Irvine Ranch.
IRVINE, CA
seniorresource.com

Best Retirement Cities Near Los Angeles

“Getting away from it all” when you retire is a possibility – even when you live in the sprawling metro complex that is Los Angeles, California. If you’re a retiree considering a move, there are plenty of communities and small towns to choose from. Big city amenities and a small-town feel – get the best of both worlds when you move to one of LA’s suburbs! Here are the best retirement cities near Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 11 Best South Pasadena Restaurants

With the almost endless amount of South Pasadena Restaurants restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

How the potential national wide rail strike affects Southern Californians

Southern Californians who depend on Metrolink and Amtrak may need to find a new way to get from point A to point B if a strike can't be averted.In the United States, 12 unions represent tens of thousands of rail workers. While a majority of the unions have agreed to tentative deals three continue to hold out and are seeking more predictable schedules and work conditions. As of Wednesday, these three unions are still at the bargaining table and have floated a potential strike, which could begin as soon as Friday at midnight. While Metrolink and Amtrak do not have direct ties...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
