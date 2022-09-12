Alcaraz becomes youngest No. 1 ranked player in men's tennis

The U.S. Open ended with a bang as 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz was titled champion , making him the youngest man to win a Grand Slam title since Rafael Nadal in 2005. Alcaraz had a strong start , winning the first set, but was set back in the second. He then went on to win two more sets in a row, including a tie-break in set three.

The Spanish player beat Casper Rudd of Norway 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 for the trophy, making him the youngest No. 1 ranked player in men's tennis, reports ESPN .

The road to victory was no easy feat as Alcaraz played three consecutive five-set matches to make it to the championship. This included the longest match in U.S. Open history, where the game lasted 5 hours and 15 minutes, against Jannik Sinner . He also played an emotional match against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S., who was the first American man in the semi-finals since 2006.

Alcaraz has received an outpouring of support from all over the world, including fellow Spaniard and tennis legend Rafael Nadal, who Alcaraz defeated in the Madrid Open last year.

In a news conference following his victory, Alcaraz said , "I want to be on top for many weeks, many years," Then, pointing at the trophy: "I want more of these."