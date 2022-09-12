Exclusive: Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski talks staffing, police oversight and advisory board, downtown safety concerns

Read full article on original website
kfgo.com
Person of interest sought by Fargo police after package of commercial grade fireworks left at homeless shelter
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are looking for Barbara Poitra, wanted for questioning after a suspicious package was found by staff at the Gladys Ray Shelter in the 1500 block of 1st Avenue South Wednesday afternoon. The Red River Valley SWAT bomb squad was deployed and the package, identified...
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead Police Chief: Hiring at most difficult point in years
(Moorhead, MN) -- The head of the Moorhead Police Department says he's seen nothing like the current climate of hiring in the profession. Moorhead Police Chief Shannon Monroe says even though his department currently only has three open positions for officers, the number of applications they receive for those openings is significantly down.
valleynewslive.com
FPD looking for woman related to fireworks left at Gladys Ray Shelter
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are looking for Barbara Poitra. At 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Fargo Police responded to a report of a suspicious package found by staff of the Gladys Ray Shelter located in the 1500 block of 1st Avenue South. The Red River Valley SWAT Bomb Squad was deployed and the package (identified as parts of commercial grade fireworks) was safely collected for disposal.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Suspicious bag near Fargo Homeless Shelter contained fireworks
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department says a suspicious bag found near a Fargo homeless shelter contained commercial fireworks parts. Officers responded to the location Wednesday afternoon and called in the Red River Valley Bomb Squad. No bomb materials were found. The fireworks were properly disposed of and no...
wdayradionow.com
More than 6,100 South Fargo residents experiencing power outage
(Fargo, ND) -- Roughly 6116 Cass County Electric Cooperative members in South Fargo are currently experiencing a power outage. Crews have both been contacted and dispatched to restore the outage. As of now, the cause of the outage is unknown. Stick with WDAY Radio as more information becomes available.
valleynewslive.com
“That was very hard. I did not see that one coming.”: Ada Police Chief speaks out after getting fired by city
ADA, Minn. (Valley News Live) -The police chief in Ada, Minnesota is now out of a job. Jody Bueng served as police chief for more than a decade. “I came to Ada as a police officer in 1998. Raised my family here and dedicated myself to the community, " said Bueng.
valleynewslive.com
Former Moorhead Mayor suffers stroke
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Former Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams suffered a stroke Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from her husband. Ron Williams says the former mayor asked him to post the update to her page. In it, he says she was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo around 5 p.m.
valleynewslive.com
Suspicious device found at Gladys Ray Shelter deemed to be fireworks, officials say
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities surrounded a Fargo homeless shelter for more than an hour Wednesday afternoon. Fargo Police say officers were called around 2:45 p.m. Thursday for a suspicious bag that was left behind. The Red River Valley Bomb Squad was soon called in, and officials say after a thorough investigation, the package was identified as parts of commercial grade fireworks. No bomb materials were identified. The fireworks will be properly deposed of by the Red River Valley SWAT Bomb Squad.
wdayradionow.com
CCEC: Power restored to thousands of West Fargo residents
(West Fargo, ND) -- UPDATE: A representative for CCEC says power has been restored to all members in West Fargo. The representative says the cause of the power outage was an "equipment malfunction" at the substation. INITIAL REPORT:. Thousands of residents in West Fargo are being impacted by a power...
wdayradionow.com
Drone used to arrest Williston man after chase in West Fargo, Cass County
(West Fargo, ND) -- A Williston man is in custody after leading West Fargo and Cass County authorities on a chase Tuesday evening. The West Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at approximately 11:25 p.m, officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the 800 block of 40th Avenue East. They identified the driver of the car as 48-year-old Shawn Galusha.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Car Wash employee fired after alleged theft
(Fargo, ND) -- An employee of Don's Car Wash is out of a job after an allegation of theft. The owner of the car wash says a couple claims four thousand dollars was stolen from their console by the employee seen vacuuming the interior of the vehicle. The car wash...
valleynewslive.com
Fergus Falls Police ask for help identifying burglary suspects
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fergus Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people who they think were involved in an attempted burglary. They say it happened at a business on the southeast side of Fergus Falls. Police say the two people ran...
wdayradionow.com
Minnesota Attorney General speaks with Moorhead residents about crime, tours Red River Women's clinic and visits White Earth reservation
(Moorhead, MN) -- Minnesota's Attorney General is traveling across the state to hear what concerns residents have. Minnesota AG Keith Ellison spoke at Gooseberry park on Wednesday following his tour of the Red River Women's Clinic. He placed high importance on the topic of abortion, saying he will continue to protect out-of-state travelers seeking the procedure in Minnesota.
froggyweb.com
Fargo Fire and Police Departments investigating series of downtown dumpster fires overnight
FARGO (KFGO) – The police and fire departments are investigating a string of fires in downtown Fargo early Thursday. Firefighters responded to 3 fires within a half-hour, all in the same general area and not far from the fire department’s headquarters. The first fire was in a dumpster...
valleynewslive.com
Murder suspect’s mental health struggles were escalating in days, weeks prior to alleged attack
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A verdict is one day closer as both prosecutors and the defense have rested their cases in the trial of 23-year-old Arthur Kollie who’s accused of the fatal attack on 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen last summer in the Party City parking lot. In the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Accused Drug Cartel Hitman appears in Fargo court
(Fargo, ND) -- A man accused of being a former hitman for a Mexican drug cartel is facing charges in North Dakota. Juan Sillas-Rocha appeared in a Fargo courtroom Tuesday on charges that include conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal enterprise. Authorities say Sillas-Rocha came under suspicion in...
wdayradionow.com
Arthur Kollie guilty on all counts in murder of 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen
(Fargo, ND) -- A jury has found 24-year-old Arthur Kollie guilty in the death of 14-year-old Fargo resident Jupiter Paulsen. The verdict was announced Thursday afternoon in a Fargo courtroom. The murder happened last June, in the Party City parking lot in South Fargo. Kollie, who lived at a homeless...
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo Public Schools paying more than $1M in "retention stipends" to teachers and staff
(Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo Public Schools is providing an extra financial boost to teachers and staff members, many of whom are taking on extra duties, according to a district official. "It really hits us in all areas. I think for this year we are about 16 short in teaching...
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested in connection to body found in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities arrested a man wanted for manslaughter and aggravated assault on Wednesday. Fargo Police say 58-year-old Roberto Garcia was arrested for his involvement in the death of 53-year-old Cirilo Contreras, who was found dead in downtown Fargo on Aug. 14. Garcia was arrested in...
KNOX News Radio
Drone helps capture man who tried to flee WF Police
A Williston man who tried to flee West Fargo Police on Tuesday night was caught in a field, with the help of a drone. At 11:35 PM, Police tried to stop the vehicle of 48-year-old Shawn Galusha for a traffic violation. Galusha fled westbound, but Cass County deputies used spike...
