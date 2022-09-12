ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Fox17

FOX 17 Morning crew explores ArtPrize kick-off morning!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thanks for joining the FOX 17 Morning News crew as we welcome ArtPrize back to Grand Rapids!. Elliot Grandia got to doodle on the background for our live shots this morning. He even got Tessa DiTirro in on the inter-action. Off the beaten path. This...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Fox17

Morning Buzz: September 15

1. A local non-profit receiving a much-needed donation thanks to a local golf outing. Guiding Light, a longtime Grand Rapids non-profit that helps men recover from addiction, received a check for more than $25,000 from Builders Exchange of Michigan. The funds were raised at their annual golf outing, which took...
recordpatriot.com

Powerball winner from Grand Rapids 'relieved' after $150K payout

A Grand Rapids woman plans to save for retirement after winning a $150,000 Powerball prize. Lisa Jekel's Powerball tickets matched the four white balls — 02-18-56-60-65 —in the Aug. 27 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Her payout multiplied to $150,000 because of the "Power Play," according to the Michigan Lottery in a press release announcing the win on Wednesday.
getnews.info

The Leading Concrete Company in Grand Rapids: Grand Rapids Concrete Co

Grand Rapids Concrete Co. has been offering high-quality concrete services to the people as well as businesses in Grand Rapids for over 10 years. Their employees are highly skilled and dedicated to providing the best service available. They are devoted to their customers and strive to ensure that they are satisfied with the concrete work they have done at their residence. If it’s a driveway patio, or another home improvement project, they have experts. Grand Rapids Concrete Contractors to contact! Receive a free estimate today!
MLive.com

15 must-visit Grand Rapids area football stadiums

West Ottawa’s football team opened its doors to a new era when the Panthers hosted Portage Northern on Sept. 2. That was the Panthers’ first game in its new stadium, and West Ottawa has built itself a winner. It is one of the best stadiums in the state of Michigan and certainly ranks right among the top in the Grand Rapids area.
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

Fall is the perfect time for the family to visit Anderson and Girls Orchard

Fall has arrived, and what better place to take part in the traditional fall activities than at Anderson and Girls Orchard in Stanton?. The farm not only offers an array of apple-infused goods such as apple cider, donuts, apple cider shakes, and apple butter, but they also have an exotic petting zoo filled with farm animals as well as creatures from beyond North America.
STANTON, MI
My Magic GR

Remembering Mr. Fables Restaurants

Oh the good ol' days. Back when in the Grand Rapids area there were at least eight different Mr. Fables restaurant locations. You didn't have to travel far to get a Mr. Fabulous hamburger. Months ago, Jason Mancuso posted on the If You Grew Up in Grand Rapids/Kent County,then you...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

