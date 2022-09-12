Read full article on original website
Your guide to ArtPrize 2022 in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids welcomes more than 750 artists from around the world, along with hundreds of thousands of visitors, during ArtPrize 2022.
New movie celebrates work of Grand Rapids gospel singer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There’s a new movie celebrating the work of Grand Rapids native, Marvin Sapp. 13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with the globally recognized pastor and gospel singer about the message of resilience he’s hoping you’ll gain from the new film. “Born and bred,...
Kentwood Food Truck Festival brings 30+ vendors, live music, and more!
KENTWOOD, Mich. — It's time for the September Food Truck Festival -- Just one more way to make the most of the remaining summer season. Over 30 vendors and small businesses will be at the Kent District Library — Kentwood Branch from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 17th.
FOX 17 Morning crew explores ArtPrize kick-off morning!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thanks for joining the FOX 17 Morning News crew as we welcome ArtPrize back to Grand Rapids!. Elliot Grandia got to doodle on the background for our live shots this morning. He even got Tessa DiTirro in on the inter-action. Off the beaten path. This...
Grand Rapids woman wins $150,000 from Michigan Lottery
A Grand Rapids woman recently won a Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. 50-year-old Lisa Jekel won $150,000 from the drawing on August 27.
Why Taste of Cairo in Grand Rapids closed within months
The owners of an Egyptian restaurant that opened in Grand Rapids in June have closed their doors for good.
Country Dairy fall tours give kids the fun experience of living on a dairy farm
Explore the farm, experience the colors of fall, and enjoy the cows when visiting Country Dairy in Oceana County. Come see their farm-to-table process during a tour of their working dairy farm, plus kids can experience a day in the life of a dairy farmer thanks to the variety of tours Country Dairy provides for visitors.
Jim Henson, creator of iconic Sesame Street Muppets, subject of new GRAM immersive exhibit
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM) is inviting people to experience “a dynamic, immersive museum experience” when the The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited opens in October. The traveling exhibition shows how the late Henson and his team brought the worlds of The Muppet...
Morning Buzz: September 15
1. A local non-profit receiving a much-needed donation thanks to a local golf outing. Guiding Light, a longtime Grand Rapids non-profit that helps men recover from addiction, received a check for more than $25,000 from Builders Exchange of Michigan. The funds were raised at their annual golf outing, which took...
West Michigan artists invited to decorate expansion to Gerald R. Ford Int'l Airport
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is inviting all West Michigan artists to add a little flair to its interior space!. The airport is seeking installation designs that would embellish the new expansion to Concourse A under three categories:. Wall art: Artwork will be visible...
Walkers irked by barbed wire on trail north of Grand Rapids park
A man walking his dog was shocked Wednesday when the dog ran into a makeshift barbed wire fence while the two explored trails just north of Richmond Park in Grand Rapids.
Benjamin's Hope invites the community to join them for Harvest Fest on Sept. 17
From 3 - 6 p.m. at Benjamin’s Hope, located at 15468 Riley St. in Holland, people can attend this free event. In addition to hayrides, live music, games, first responder vehicles, food, and many hands-on outdoor activities, the Holland Model Train show will also be present with a full HO Train layout.
Powerball winner from Grand Rapids 'relieved' after $150K payout
A Grand Rapids woman plans to save for retirement after winning a $150,000 Powerball prize. Lisa Jekel's Powerball tickets matched the four white balls — 02-18-56-60-65 —in the Aug. 27 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Her payout multiplied to $150,000 because of the "Power Play," according to the Michigan Lottery in a press release announcing the win on Wednesday.
'Full of life': Family remembers 18-year-old killed in Grand Rapids crash as constant source of joy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim of a rollover crash on Sunday, 18-year-old Briana Corlew, has died from her injuries. Her family says she will be sorely missed. "Full of life," says Barbara Corlew, Briana's mother. "Always messing around, making faces." Simply put, a joy to be around. That's...
7 West Michigan Patios You Need To Enjoy Before Summer Ends
The days and nights are starting to get a little shorter, which is our first signal that wintertime will soon be taking over in West Michigan. So maybe it's time you get outside and enjoy some of the last rays of sunshine and warm weather that we have left in store at one of West Michigan's favorite patios.
FOX 17 Welcomes Dr. Diana Bitner for guest segments on women's health
Join us as we tap into 25 years of OB/GYN experience with the Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of True. Women's Health, Dr. Diana Bitner.
15 must-visit Grand Rapids area football stadiums
West Ottawa’s football team opened its doors to a new era when the Panthers hosted Portage Northern on Sept. 2. That was the Panthers’ first game in its new stadium, and West Ottawa has built itself a winner. It is one of the best stadiums in the state of Michigan and certainly ranks right among the top in the Grand Rapids area.
Fall is the perfect time for the family to visit Anderson and Girls Orchard
Fall has arrived, and what better place to take part in the traditional fall activities than at Anderson and Girls Orchard in Stanton?. The farm not only offers an array of apple-infused goods such as apple cider, donuts, apple cider shakes, and apple butter, but they also have an exotic petting zoo filled with farm animals as well as creatures from beyond North America.
Remembering Mr. Fables Restaurants
Oh the good ol' days. Back when in the Grand Rapids area there were at least eight different Mr. Fables restaurant locations. You didn't have to travel far to get a Mr. Fabulous hamburger. Months ago, Jason Mancuso posted on the If You Grew Up in Grand Rapids/Kent County,then you...
